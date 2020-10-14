Tony Jackson Jr. Tops B-Mod Clash of Champions III

MLRA Tripleheader Finale this Weekend



LEBANON, Mo. (10/13/20) – Tony Jackson Jr. scored his third Open Wheel Modified victory of the season Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

Jackson rallied from his tenth starting position in the B-Mod Clash of Champions III to take the lead on lap 27 and break away to a 2.8 second advantage at the checkers.

Friday night found Tony Jackson Jr. in action at Lucas Oil Speedway pulling double duty in the Late Model and B-Mod ranks for the two-day affair. Drawing 33 Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA) entries for the Fall Nationals, Jackson Jr. edged his way into the $3,000-to-win opening night feature with the fourth and final transfer spot in his heat race.

Rolling off 13th, Tony marched forward eight spots in the 40-lap affair to register a fifth place finish behind Ryan Gustin, Billy Moyer, Mason Oberkramer, and Kyle Beard.

Competing in two rounds of heat races in his B-Mod for the Clash of Champions III, Tony passed five cars in his first heat to finish sixth. Starting the on the pole of his second heat, Jackson Jr. cruised to 9-lap heat race victory, which positioned him 10th on the starting grid for Saturday night’s main event.

Returning to his Late Model on Saturday, Jackson Jr. jumped up three spots in his heat race to place third. Starting the $5,000-to-win finale in eighth, Tony faded two positions in the 50-lap affair to come home 10th.

Outrunning his cousin Kris Jackson in the USRA Modified feature, Tony blasted past Kris on lap 27 and led the remaining 13 circuits to capture his fourth overall win of the season and a $3,000 payday. Jackson, Dillon McCowan, Andy Bryant, and Randy Zimmerman trailed him to the checkers in the 40-lapper.

“Like I tell everybody – Late Models, B Mods, A Mods – everybody in the Midwest here, they’re good race-car drivers,” Jackson Jr. said. “We travel all over and the best is right here.”

Tony is currently fourth in the latest MLRA point standings. Full results from the weekend’s events are available at www.MLRARacing.com and www.USRARacing.com.

The team will wrap up the Lucas Oil MLRA season this weekend with three big nights of action. The weekend kicks off with two complete shows on Friday and Saturday at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill, with $5,000 on the line Friday and $7,000 on Saturday.

The Lucas Oil MLRA Championship finale takes center stage on Sunday, October 18 at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo.

To learn more about these upcoming events, please visit www.MLRARacing.com.

Tony Jackson Jr. would to like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Merrill Self Storage, Willard Quarries, Willard Quarries Auto Resources, Champion Oil, Merrill Bonding, Hassett Truck Body Repair, Levi Storage, Becky Burk Realtor, Barry Wright Icon Race Cars, Cornett Racing Engines, JRi Shocks, Allgaier, Swift Springs, Go Lithium Batteries, Winning Edge Carburetors, Base Fuel, Hoosier Midwest by Zoo, Modern Images, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

