World of Outlaws Late Models Unveil Record-Setting Schedule for 2021

THE FUTURE IS NOW: World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Unveil Mega 2021 Schedule

New Year Highlighted by 55 Races, Added Special Events, Upgraded Purses & More

CONCORD, N.C. – The 2021 campaign for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series is slated to be bigger and better than ever before.

With a confirmed 55 races at 33 tracks across 16 states and the potenital of more coming, next year’s schedule is the largest in the 20-year history of The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet.

Already boasting the most lucrative championship points payout in Dirt Late Model Racing, the World of Outlaws is stepping it up even further in 2021 with an upgraded standard purse that pays $10,000-to-win, $2,000-for-tenth, and $1,000-to-start.

“This is without a doubt our biggest release in World of Outlaws Late Models history,” Series Director Casey Shuman stated on the 2021 lineup. “We listened to our guys this year and tried to deliver what they wanted looking ahead to 2021. We’ve added more money than ever and picked up some pretty cool special events, which I think have a lot of potential. It’s going to be an exciting year that’s for sure. I’m ready to get the ball rolling and see what we can make happen.”

Much like years past, Volusia Speedway Park opens the calendar, only this time in January with the Sunshine Nationals lighting the fire with a trio of shows on January 14-16. Three weeks later on February 10-13, the Outlaws are back at the Barberville, Fla. half-mile for four consecutive nights to conclude the famed DIRTcar Nationals.

Highlighted by a whopping 10 special events paying $20,000-to-win or more, the 2021 schedule features four familiar Crown Jewel events: the $20,000 Illini 100 at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway on April 2-3; the $30,000 Firecracker 100 at Lernerville (Pa.) Speedway on June 24-26; the $50,000 Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on July 30-31; and the $50,000 USA Nationals at Cedar Lake (Wisc.) Speedway on Aug. 5-7.

Keeping with the trend of high-paying races, seven brand new special events have been added to the docket for next year. On that list is a $20,000 special at Cherokee (S.C.) Speedway on March 26-27; the $30,000 Hawkeye 100 at Boone (Iowa) Speedway on April 30-May 1; a $20,000 race at Mississippi Thunder (Wisc.) Speedway on May 7-8; the $15,000 Vacek Memorial at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway on May 21-22 with local 410 sprint cars also in action; another $20,000 event at Jackson (Minn.) Motorplex on July 9-10; a huge $30,000 three-day trip to Davenport (Iowa) Speedway’s quarter-mile on August 26-28; and one last $20,000 payday at Revolution Park (La.) Speedway on September 25-26.

Bringing six new tracks to the tour will add some spice with Richmond (Ky.) Raceway on April 23, Plymouth (Ind.) Speedway on June 5, I-94 (Minn.) Speedway on July 17, and the aforementioned Boone, Mississippi Thunder and Revolution Park all hosting their first ever World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series events in 2021.

Per usual, All Dirt Roads Lead to Charlotte, where the season-long grind concludes on November 4-6 with the highly anticipated Can-Am World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. A pair of $12,000-to-win features end the year for the Late Models alongside the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds in one epic weekend.

In all, 55 races across the country from January to November will create the most extravagant and lucrative tour in the 20-year history of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series.

The schedule remains tentative with several special events and potential mid-week races currently in the works.

2021 WORLD OF OUTLAWS LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

DATE TRACK LOCATION EVENT TO WIN

Thu, 1/14 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Sunshine Nationals $10,000

Fri, 1/15 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Sunshine Nationals $10,000

Sat, 1/16 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Sunshine Nationals $10,000

Wed, 2/10 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL DIRTcar Nationals $10,000

Thu, 2/11 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL DIRTcar Nationals $10,000

Fri, 2/12 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL DIRTcar Nationals $10,000

Sat, 2/13 Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL DIRTcar Nationals $10,000

Fri, 3/5 Duck River Raceway Park Wheel, TN – $10,000

Sat, 3/6 Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville, TN – $12,000

Fri, 3/26 Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC TBD $10,000

Sat, 3/27 Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC TBD $20,000

Fri, 4/2 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City, IL Illini 100 $6,000

Sat, 4/3 Farmer City Raceway Farmer City, IL Illini 100 $20,000

Fri, 4/9 TBA TBA TBA TBA

Sat, 4/10 TBA TBA TBA TBA

Fri, 4/23 Richmond Raceway Richmond, KY – $10,000

Sat, 4/24 Brushcreek Motorsports Complex Peebles, OH – $10,000

Fri, 4/30 Boone Speedway Boone, IA Hawkeye 100 $10,000

Sat, 5/1 Boone Speedway Boone, IA Hawkeye 100 $30,000

Fri, 5/7 Mississippi Thunder Speedway Fountain City, WI TBD $10,000

Sat, 5/8 Mississippi Thunder Speedway Fountain City, WI TBD $20,000

Fri, 5/21 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA – $10,000

Sat, 5/22 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Billy Vacek Memorial $15,000

Fri, 6/4 TBA TBA TBA TBA

Sat, 6/5 Plymouth Speedway Plymouth, IN – $10,000

Thu, 6/17 Stateline Speedway Busti, NY – $10,000

Fri, 6/18 Thunder Mountain Speedway Knox Dale, PA – $10,000

Sat, 6/19 Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA – $10,000

Thu, 6/24 Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Firecracker 100 $6,000

Fri, 6/25 Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Firecracker 100 $6,000

Sat, 6/26 Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Firecracker 100 $30,000

Fri, 7/9 Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN TBD $10,000

Sat, 7/10 Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN TBD $20,000

Tue, 7/13 Gondik Law Speedway Superior, WI – $10,000

Fri, 7/16 River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND – $10,000

Sat, 7/17 I-94 Speedway Fergus Falls, MN – $10,000

Sun, 7/18 Red Cedar Speedway Menomonie, WI – $10,000

Fri, 7/30 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury, IL Prairie Dirt Classic Prelims

Sat, 7/31 Fairbury Speedway Fairbury, IL Prairie Dirt Classic $50,000

Tue, 8/3 Outagamie Speedway Seymour, WI – $10,000

Thu, 8/5 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA Nationals $6,000

Fri, 8/6 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA Nationals Prelims

Sat, 8/7 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA Nationals $50,000

Fri, 8/20 Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA – $10,000

Sat, 8/21 Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH – $10,000

Sun, 8/22 Eriez Speedway Erie, PA – $10,000

Thu, 8/26 Davenport (1/4) Speedway Davenport, IA TBD TBD

Fri, 8/27 Davenport (1/4) Speedway Davenport, IA TBD $10,000

Sat, 8/28 Davenport (1/4) Speedway Davenport, IA TBD $30,000

Fri, 9/3 Lavonia Speedway Lavonia, GA – $10,000

Sat, 9/4 Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap, TN – $10,000

Fri, 9/24 Revolution Park Speedway Monroe, LA TBD $10,000

Sat, 9/25 Revolution Park Speedway Monroe, LA TBD $20,000

Fri, 10/1 Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC – $10,000

Sat, 10/2 411 Motor Speedway Seymour, TN – $10,000

Thu, 11/4 The Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord, NC World Finals Prelims

Fri, 11/5 The Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord, NC World Finals $12,000

Sat, 11/6 The Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord, NC World Finals $12,000