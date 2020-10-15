Home Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb, Jr.’s Busy Weekend Nets Peoria Podium & Pair of Additional...

Dennis Erb, Jr.'s Busy Weekend Nets Peoria Podium & Pair of Additional Top Tens

Dennis Erb, Jr.

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Dennis Erb Racing was able to stay in their home state of Illinois from October 9-11 to enter the final three MARS Racing Series contests of the 2020 campaign.  The tripleheader kicked off on Friday night with a visit to Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois.  Dennis Erb, Jr. posted the fourth fastest time in Group B during qualifying before running second in his stacked heat race.  After rolling off from the inside of the fourth row in the $5,000 to win main event, Dennis steered his XR1 Rocket Chassis all the way up to the second position before winding up third and on the podium in the 40-lap contest behind only winner Brian Shirley and runner-up Brandon Sheppard!

At Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois on Saturday evening, a $15,000 top prize was on the line in the annual running of ‘FALS Frenzy.’  Dennis stopped the clock sixth fastest in Group A during the qualifying session prior to finishing second in his heat race and eighth in the 50-lap headliner.  The triple shot of racing action then wrapped up on Sunday with a trip to LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois, as a $10,000 payday was up for grabs.  The Carpentersville, Illinois ace clicked off the second quickest time in Group A before placing second again in his heat race and seventh in the 50-lapper.  Full results from all three races can be viewed by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

The #28 team will venture south to the St. Louis area this upcoming weekend (October 16-17) for a pair of Lucas Oil MLRA Series battles at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois. Following an open practice session later tonight, Friday’s event will be headlined by a $5,000 to win feature. The stakes will be even higher on Saturday evening at the 3/8-mile facility, as a $7,000 winner’s check will be awarded to the victor of the 50-lap main event. More information concerning the MLRA doubleheader at Granite City can be accessed by logging onto www.mlraracing.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

 

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

