Dennis Erb, Jr.’s Busy Weekend Nets Peoria Podium & Pair of Additional Top Tens

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing was able to stay in their home state of Illinois from October 9-11 to enter the final three MARS Racing Series contests of the 2020 campaign. The tripleheader kicked off on Friday night with a visit to Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois. Dennis Erb, Jr. posted the fourth fastest time in Group B during qualifying before running second in his stacked heat race. After rolling off from the inside of the fourth row in the $5,000 to win main event, Dennis steered his XR1 Rocket Chassis all the way up to the second position before winding up third and on the podium in the 40-lap contest behind only winner Brian Shirley and runner-up Brandon Sheppard!

At Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois on Saturday evening, a $15,000 top prize was on the line in the annual running of ‘FALS Frenzy.’ Dennis stopped the clock sixth fastest in Group A during the qualifying session prior to finishing second in his heat race and eighth in the 50-lap headliner. The triple shot of racing action then wrapped up on Sunday with a trip to LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois, as a $10,000 payday was up for grabs. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace clicked off the second quickest time in Group A before placing second again in his heat race and seventh in the 50-lapper. Full results from all three races can be viewed by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

The #28 team will venture south to the St. Louis area this upcoming weekend (October 16-17) for a pair of Lucas Oil MLRA Series battles at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois. Following an open practice session later tonight, Friday’s event will be headlined by a $5,000 to win feature. The stakes will be even higher on Saturday evening at the 3/8-mile facility, as a $7,000 winner’s check will be awarded to the victor of the 50-lap main event. More information concerning the MLRA doubleheader at Granite City can be accessed by logging onto www.mlraracing.com.

