Home Dirt Late Model News Tanner English Set to be Crowned LOLMDS Rookie of the Year this...

Tanner English Set to be Crowned LOLMDS Rookie of the Year this Weekend!

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
Tanner English – Michael Boggs photo

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English was the lone Riggs Motorsports driver in competition over the October 9-10 weekend, as the young Benton, Kentucky hotshoe ventured to the Land of Lincoln for a pair of MARS Racing Series battles.  On Friday night at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois, Tanner stopped the clock second fastest in Group B during qualifying before running second in his heat race.  After rolling off from the outside of the fourth row in the 40-lap main event, Tanner wound up finishing right where he started in the $5,000 to win affair… in the eighth position.

The dirt-slinging action quickly shifted to Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois on Saturday evening for the annual running of ‘FALS Frenzy.’  A stout 50 car field converged at FALS to vie for the $15,000 payday.  Tanner was quick right out of the box, as he knocked down the second quickest lap in Group B during time trials and later secured an impressive heat race triumph.  He then started fifth on the grid in the 50-lapper, but wound up slipping to a tenth place performance at the 1/4-mile oval.  Complete results from both weekend races can be viewed online at www.marsracingseries.com.

Tanner and the #81e team will rejoin the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this upcoming weekend (October 16-17) in the series finale at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 40th edition of the ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ will be held this weekend at PRP and things will kick off on Friday night with time trials and heat race action. Consolation events are then slated for Saturday evening prior to the running of the 100-lap DTWC, which will once again boast a whopping $100,000 top prize. Tanner comes into the weekend ninth in the latest version of the LOLMDS point standings and will officially be crowned the 2020 Rookie of the Year for his outstanding year on the tour.

Joining Tanner in the Buckeye State this weekend will be teammate Jason Riggs, as both Riggs Motorsports drivers will chase the lucrative six figure winner’s check. For fans unable to make it to PRP in person, Friday and Saturday night’s events will go live on LucasOilRacing.tv at 6:00 PM EDT for yearly subscribers. Additional information on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series finale can be obtained by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Tanner English Joins Riggs Motorsports for 2020 Season; Kicks Off Year at East Bay!
  2. Tanner English Eyes Jackson 100 Weekend at Brownstown Speedway
  3. Tanner English Ready for Florence Double-Dip Following Pair of Top Tens
  4. Tanner English Solid in Lucas Oil Action at Port Royal; Holiday Doubleheader Next
  5. Riggs Motorsports Lands Trio of Top Tens; English Leads LOLMDS Rookie Chase!
  6. Jason Hughes Claims LOLMDS Rookie of the Year Title
jdearing

Latest articles

Entry List Released for Bettenhausen 100 on Sunday

Illinois jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Springfield, Illinois (October 14, 2020).........The 32-car entry list has been revealed for this Sunday's USAC Silver Crown Champ Car...
Read more

Tanner English Set to be Crowned LOLMDS Rookie of the Year this Weekend!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English was the lone Riggs Motorsports driver in competition over the October 9-10 weekend, as the young Benton, Kentucky hotshoe ventured...
Read more

Dennis Erb, Jr.’s Busy Weekend Nets Peoria Podium & Pair of Additional Top Tens

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Dennis Erb Racing was able to stay in their home state of Illinois from October 9-11 to enter the final three MARS...
Read more

World of Outlaws Late Models Unveil Record-Setting Schedule for 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE FUTURE IS NOW: World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Unveil Mega 2021 Schedule New Year Highlighted by 55 Races, Added Special Events, Upgraded...
Read more
Previous articleDennis Erb, Jr.’s Busy Weekend Nets Peoria Podium & Pair of Additional Top Tens
Next articleEntry List Released for Bettenhausen 100 on Sunday

Related articles

Dennis Erb, Jr.’s Busy Weekend Nets Peoria Podium & Pair of Additional Top Tens

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Dennis Erb Racing was able to stay in their home state of Illinois from October 9-11 to enter the final three MARS...
Read more

World of Outlaws Late Models Unveil Record-Setting Schedule for 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE FUTURE IS NOW: World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Unveil Mega 2021 Schedule New Year Highlighted by 55 Races, Added Special Events, Upgraded...
Read more

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Releases 2021 Schedule

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Batavia, OH (October 14, 2020) - The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is proud to announce the 2021 schedule, with a lineup that hosts...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Tanner English Joins Riggs Motorsports for 2020 Season; Kicks Off Year at East Bay!
  2. Tanner English Eyes Jackson 100 Weekend at Brownstown Speedway
  3. Tanner English Ready for Florence Double-Dip Following Pair of Top Tens
  4. Tanner English Solid in Lucas Oil Action at Port Royal; Holiday Doubleheader Next
  5. Riggs Motorsports Lands Trio of Top Tens; English Leads LOLMDS Rookie Chase!
  6. Jason Hughes Claims LOLMDS Rookie of the Year Title

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Brandon Sheppard takes LaSalle Speedway MARS win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
10/11/20 Feature: 1. Brandon Sheppard 2. Chris Simpson 3. Brian Shirley 4. Josh Richards 5. Bobby Pierce 6. Frank Heckenast, Jr. 7. Dennis Erb, Jr. 8. Jimmy Mars 9. Ryan Unzicker 10. Kyle Strickler 11. Shannon...
Read more

Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Fairbury Finale to Sheppard, Harrison By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (10/10/20) A stellar field was on hand Saturday night at the Fairbury Speedway. The...
Read more

Aaron Heck takes FALS Frenzy Crate Late Model win!

Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 4 59 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 3 2 2 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL - 3 5 130 Chase Osterhoff 2 4 3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL -1 5 8 66 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 6 12 22D Chris Dick Deland, IL 6 7 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL -6 8 7 116 Torin...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: