Tanner English Set to be Crowned LOLMDS Rookie of the Year this Weekend!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English was the lone Riggs Motorsports driver in competition over the October 9-10 weekend, as the young Benton, Kentucky hotshoe ventured to the Land of Lincoln for a pair of MARS Racing Series battles. On Friday night at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois, Tanner stopped the clock second fastest in Group B during qualifying before running second in his heat race. After rolling off from the outside of the fourth row in the 40-lap main event, Tanner wound up finishing right where he started in the $5,000 to win affair… in the eighth position.

The dirt-slinging action quickly shifted to Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois on Saturday evening for the annual running of ‘FALS Frenzy.’ A stout 50 car field converged at FALS to vie for the $15,000 payday. Tanner was quick right out of the box, as he knocked down the second quickest lap in Group B during time trials and later secured an impressive heat race triumph. He then started fifth on the grid in the 50-lapper, but wound up slipping to a tenth place performance at the 1/4-mile oval. Complete results from both weekend races can be viewed online at www.marsracingseries.com.

Tanner and the #81e team will rejoin the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this upcoming weekend (October 16-17) in the series finale at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 40th edition of the ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ will be held this weekend at PRP and things will kick off on Friday night with time trials and heat race action. Consolation events are then slated for Saturday evening prior to the running of the 100-lap DTWC, which will once again boast a whopping $100,000 top prize. Tanner comes into the weekend ninth in the latest version of the LOLMDS point standings and will officially be crowned the 2020 Rookie of the Year for his outstanding year on the tour.

Joining Tanner in the Buckeye State this weekend will be teammate Jason Riggs, as both Riggs Motorsports drivers will chase the lucrative six figure winner’s check. For fans unable to make it to PRP in person, Friday and Saturday night’s events will go live on LucasOilRacing.tv at 6:00 PM EDT for yearly subscribers. Additional information on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series finale can be obtained by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

