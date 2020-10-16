CHRIS ANDREWS FINESSES PORT CITY RACEWAY

Tulsa, OK. (10/15/2020) Tulsa Oklahoma native, Chris Andrews captured his first win since 2012 with the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League tonight for the Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner-State 55 at Port City Raceway.

Being dominate all night, Andrews won his heat race and continued to end his night back in victory lane. The field lined up to take the green flag for 20 laps around the famous Port City Raceway. Steven Curbow and Joe B Miller sat on the front row as Matt Ward and Chris Andrews filled up row two.

Leading the field to green, Andrews was fast right off the bat and only two laps in, he took over the top spot from Miller. Choosing a unique line right through the middle as others battled it out on the top and bottom, Andrews slowly checked out from the rest of the field.

A few early cautions caused the field to stack back up, but Andrews never skipped a beat. Behind Andrews, the second-place runner Joe B Miller had his hands full with the charging field. Frank Galusha and Steven Curbow were right there fighting for positions while the leader, Andrews caught heavy lapped traffic.

Getting through lapped traffic was no obstacle for Andrews as he still extended his lead. Galusha took over the second-place position and battled to hold off Joe B Miller as the laps winded down. Chris Andrews took his No. 8 across the finish line and captured his first POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprint League race since 2012.

“Justin Blevins is all of the success behind my success. He is the man behind the scenes that makes me look good, and I can’t thank him enough. I knew we were going to be good at the end and that it was all up to me at that point.” Chris Andrews

The POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros will be back in action tomorrow, October 16 and Saturday October 17 at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 5T-Ryan Timms

Lightning Wings Heat 2 Winner: 10-Brock Berreth

Driven Midwest Heat 3 Winner: 8-Chris Andrews

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 4 Winner: 51W-Matt Ward

AFCO High Point: 8-Chris Andrews

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1: 122-Lane Warner

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 49-Joel Smith

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 8-Chris Andrews

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 8-Chris Andrews 2. 12-Frank Galusha 3. 51B-Joe B Miller 4. 1V-Johnny Boland 5. 20S-Steven Curbow 6. 10-Brock Berreth 7. 51W-Matt Ward 8. 25J-Delaney Jost 9. 14H- Harley Hollan 10. 14K-Noah Key 11. 8K- Tyler Kuykendall 12. 49-Joel Smith 13. 1-Bryant Wiedeman 14. 92-Adam Lambert 15. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips 16. 22M-Rees Morgan 17. 11B-Kaylee Bryson 18. 97-Scott Milan 19. 21-Ty Hulsey 20. 6-Christopher Townsend 21. 5T-Ryan Timms 22. 122-Lane Warner 23. 44T-Trevin Littleton 24. 1H-Connor Lee

