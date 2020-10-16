Home Race Track News Tennessee Coveted Guitar Trophies On The Line For Touring Street Stock & Compacts...

Coveted Guitar Trophies On The Line For Touring Street Stock & Compacts In Nashville

Coveted Guitar Trophies On The Line For Touring Street Stock & Compacts In Nashville

Touring Street Stock & Compact Series Drivers To Race For Popular Guitar Trophies

(Nashville, TN) The All American 400 weekend, presented by Freeman-Webb and Sunoco Race Fuels is just over two weeks away at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, in Nashville, TN. For two racing series, most drivers will be making their first ever visit to the facility, racing for the highly popular guitar trophies.

The Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks will be in action for the first time at the 5/8-mile oval. The series first season under the Champion Racing Association banner was in 2005. 16 seasons and over 175 races later, the drivers get a chance to race for the coveted guitar trophy on Saturday night, October 31. The one day event will feature the exciting series in two rounds of practice, plus group qualifying, and a feature event.

Also making their first visit to the speedway will be the Vores Compact Touring Series powered by Mercer County Electric. The group features the Midwest’s premier Compact touring series. In addition to racing each year at Bristol Motor Speedway, the drivers also compete at tracks like Winchester, Eldora, Lucas Oil Raceway, Shady Bowl, and Anderson. The front wheel drives will fly around the biggest track that they have competed on, racing in the Pest Doctor LLC VCTS Mini All American 40 feature.

In all, 10 total guitar trophies will be given out during the 2020 edition of the All American 400 weekend, one for each of the main feature winners during the weekend.

The fun all begins on Friday, October 30 with Super Late Model and Pro Late Model practice during the afternoon, followed by a full racing program for Bandoleros, Street Stocks, Front Runners, Pure Stocks, Legends, and Limited Late Models, weekly classes at the track.

On Saturday, October 31, practice will be held in the afternoon with group qualifying for Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks and Vores Compacts, followed by single car qualifying for the Pro Late Models and Super Late Models for their portions of the All American 400. The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and Supers will also have their All American Showdown features in addition to features for the CRA Street Stocks and Vores Compacts.

The weekend will finish up on Sunday, November 1 with the running of the All American 400 presented by Freeman-Webb and Sunoco Race Fuels/Insinger Performance. Pre-race ceremonies will begin at 12:00 noon with feature racing beginning at 1:00 PM.

Racing will begin at 7:00 PM on Friday night, 5:30 PM on Saturday night, and 1:00 PM on Sunday afternoon. Information including full detailed schedules, ticket pricing, advance sale discount tickets, and more can be found at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

