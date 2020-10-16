SEAVEY SOARS TO SPECTACULAR WIN FOR SOONER STATE 55

Tulsa, OK. (10/15/2020) Sutter, CA. native Logan Seavey starts off a three-day race weekend with a win at Port City Speedway. With an exciting mid-race rally to take the cake on the Sooner State 55, going top shelf around the 1/8-mile clay oval and trading slide jobs while rocketing to the lead on lap 18 to capture his second POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League win of the year.

Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, OK. started on the pole of the 55-lap main event, Seavey to his outside on row number one. Teammate to McIntosh, Buddy Kofoid of Penngrove, CA. lined up behind him in the second row with the 28 of Ace McCarthy to his outside. McIntosh took to the bottom on the drop of the green flag while Seavey took to the top. After a batch of cautions, the field set in.

While McIntosh and Seavey were focused on each other, a new challenger came to life on the hunt as Ace McCarthy of Tahlequah, OK. rolled the low line and put his Dave Mac Motorsports No. 28 in contention for the lead.

A lap nine caution restacked the field and bunched them back up, but Seavey struggled with passing McIntosh and McCarthy sneaks by for the second spot. The intense fight for the position soon turned around as Seavey took the lead. The third-place runner, Christopher Bell brought out the yellow for a broken front end.

Going back green, Seavey lead, and McIntosh follows, Kofoid in third place. McCarthy and Jake Neuman round out your top five. Seavey still electing to take the top side and finding the sweet spot and built his momentum up before McIntosh threw every slide job in the books at him, but logan pulled away and flew around the top on lap 34.

Seavey caught the tail of the field and second place McCarthy and Neuman gained ground on the leader. Seavey finessed the lapped traffic and won the race to the drop of the checkered flag. Second place runner McCarthy got crossed up between a tractor tire and Nauman and lost his second-place position. Jake Neuman finished second and McIntosh brought it home third.

“It’s tough, sometimes it looks easy, but you are holding your breath the whole time and the straightaways are narrow, so you don’t know if they’re going to hold their line or run you into the fence. Everybody did a good job tonight but cannon just got into a bad time in the lead.” Commented Logan Seavey

After a misfortune in the past with being light at the scales, Seavey earned a well-deserved and hard-fought win to bring the 2020 season to an end.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League will resume tomorrow, October 16&17 at I-44 Riverside Speedway

Auto Meter Heat 1 Winner: 3N-Jake Neuman

KSE Racing Products Heat 2 Winner: 9-Daison Pursley

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Schoenfeld Headers Heat 4 Winner: 84X- Christopher Bell

Max Papis Innovations Heat 5 Winner: 55S-Karter Sarff

Super Clean High Point: 71-Cannon McIntosh

AFCO Qualifiers: Semi-Feature 1: 32T-Trey Marcham

MVT Semi-Features 2: 15-Emerson Axsom

TRD Hard Charger: 16-Matt Sherrell

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 19A-Logan Seavey

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (55 laps): 1. 19A-Logan Seavey 2. 3N-Jake Neuman 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh 4. 9-Daison Pursley 5. 67K-Bryant Wiedeman 6. 84X- Christopher Bell 7. 16-Matt Sherrell 8. 49-Joe B Miller 9. 89X-Ricky Stenhouse 10. 55S-Karter Sarff 11. 67-Buddy Kofoid 12. 44S-Andrew Felker 13. 21-Trey Gropp 14. 20G-Noah Gass 15. 32T-Trey Marcham 16. 97K-Jessie Love 17. 14E-Hank Davis 18. 28- Ace McCarthy 19. 15-Emerson Axsom 20. 71-Kaylee Bryson 21. 7U-Kyle Jones 22. 5T-Ryan Timms 23. 00-Blake Edwards 24. 55-Jonathan Beason 25. 26-Tristin Thomas

