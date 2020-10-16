Home Sprint Car & Midget News POWRi Series News SEAVEY SOARS TO SPECTACULAR WIN FOR SOONER STATE 55

SEAVEY SOARS TO SPECTACULAR WIN FOR SOONER STATE 55

Sprint Car & Midget News
Logan Seavey – Allen Horcher photo

Tulsa, OK. (10/15/2020) Sutter, CA. native Logan Seavey starts off a three-day race weekend with a win at Port City Speedway. With an exciting mid-race rally to take the cake on the Sooner State 55, going top shelf around the 1/8-mile clay oval and trading slide jobs while rocketing to the lead on lap 18 to capture his second POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League win of the year.

Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, OK. started on the pole of the 55-lap main event, Seavey to his outside on row number one. Teammate to McIntosh, Buddy Kofoid of Penngrove, CA. lined up behind him in the second row with the 28 of Ace McCarthy to his outside. McIntosh took to the bottom on the drop of the green flag while Seavey took to the top. After a batch of cautions, the field set in.

While McIntosh and Seavey were focused on each other, a new challenger came to life on the hunt as Ace McCarthy of Tahlequah, OK. rolled the low line and put his Dave Mac Motorsports No. 28 in contention for the lead.

A lap nine caution restacked the field and bunched them back up, but Seavey struggled with passing McIntosh and McCarthy sneaks by for the second spot. The intense fight for the position soon turned around as Seavey took the lead. The third-place runner, Christopher Bell brought out the yellow for a broken front end.

Going back green, Seavey lead, and McIntosh follows, Kofoid in third place. McCarthy and Jake Neuman round out your top five. Seavey still electing to take the top side and finding the sweet spot and built his momentum up before McIntosh threw every slide job in the books at him, but logan pulled away and flew around the top on lap 34.

Seavey caught the tail of the field and second place McCarthy and Neuman gained ground on the leader. Seavey finessed the lapped traffic and won the race to the drop of the checkered flag. Second place runner McCarthy got crossed up between a tractor tire and Nauman and lost his second-place position. Jake Neuman finished second and McIntosh brought it home third.

“It’s tough, sometimes it looks easy, but you are holding your breath the whole time and the straightaways are narrow, so you don’t know if they’re going to hold their line or run you into the fence. Everybody did a good job tonight but cannon just got into a bad time in the lead.” Commented Logan Seavey

After a misfortune in the past with being light at the scales, Seavey earned a well-deserved and hard-fought win to bring the 2020 season to an end.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League will resume tomorrow, October 16&17 at I-44 Riverside Speedway

Auto Meter Heat 1 Winner: 3N-Jake Neuman

KSE Racing Products Heat 2 Winner: 9-Daison Pursley

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Schoenfeld Headers Heat 4 Winner: 84X- Christopher Bell

Max Papis Innovations Heat 5 Winner: 55S-Karter Sarff

Super Clean High Point: 71-Cannon McIntosh

AFCO Qualifiers: Semi-Feature 1: 32T-Trey Marcham

MVT Semi-Features 2: 15-Emerson Axsom

TRD Hard Charger: 16-Matt Sherrell

Lucas Oil Feature Winner:  19A-Logan Seavey

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (55 laps): 1. 19A-Logan Seavey   2. 3N-Jake Neuman   3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh   4. 9-Daison Pursley   5. 67K-Bryant Wiedeman   6. 84X- Christopher Bell   7. 16-Matt Sherrell 8. 49-Joe B Miller   9. 89X-Ricky Stenhouse   10. 55S-Karter Sarff 11. 67-Buddy Kofoid   12. 44S-Andrew Felker   13. 21-Trey Gropp   14. 20G-Noah Gass   15. 32T-Trey Marcham   16. 97K-Jessie Love   17. 14E-Hank Davis   18. 28- Ace McCarthy   19. 15-Emerson Axsom   20. 71-Kaylee Bryson   21. 7U-Kyle Jones   22. 5T-Ryan Timms   23. 00-Blake Edwards   24. 55-Jonathan Beason   25. 26-Tristin Thomas

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

