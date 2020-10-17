MCINTOSH STEALS LATE RACE WIN AT I-44 RIVERSIDE SPEEDWAY

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/16/2020) Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, OK. collects his third POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League win on the season at I-44 Riverside Speedway. Driver of the Keith Kunz /Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Bullet/Toyota No. 71K passed teammate Daison Pursley for the lead with three laps left of the 30-lap feature event.

McIntosh started back in the 14th starting position for the 30-lap dash to the finish line at the famous 1/5-mile banked red clay oval. McIntosh immediately got to work and hunted down the cars ahead of him. He made his way into the top ten with only three laps in the books. McIntosh looked stout through the opening stages before a lap 17 caution for a stopped Brenham Crouch halting the action on the racetrack

Daison Pursley, continued to lead ahead of Sam Johnson running in second, Kaylee Bryson in third, Logan Seavey in fourth and Andrew Felker rounding out the top five. Pursley took to the top side and Johnson trolling the bottom. McIntosh still in the hunt for the top spot, and he cracks the top five on lap 19. Just as McIntosh and Bryson are trading slide jobs for the fourth position, the red flag waved for the #21K of Emilio Hoover as he got upside down in a big way in turn 1&2

8 laps remain of the 30-lap main event, Daison Pursley still the leader and Logan Seavey running in second. Sam Johnson in third, Kaylee Bryson in fourth and McIntosh rounded out the top five going back to green. Pursley got a good jump and took the top side and Seavey followed. McIntosh threw a slider on Johnson to take over the third position and hunts down the leaders. An upside-down Noah Gass in turn 1&2 caused the red flag to fly once again and for the field to stack back up.

Pursley lead the field back to the green, McIntosh immediately threw a slide job to take over the second position from Seavey. Cannon Slide Pursley for the lead but a yellow for Trey Gropp gave the lead back to Pursley.

On the restart, Pursley hit the cushion in 1&2 and upset the car letting McIntosh sneak by and run away with the win to capture his third POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League win on the 2020 season. Pursley finished in the second position and rounding out the podium was Sam Johnson finishing third.

“Car was awesome, we were not all that good in the heat but Kaz went to work and we were just really good in the feature. I got to thank Kaz and the whole team, Toyota and everyone that’s behind me, and my family.” Cannon McIntosh

“It was pretty good until the last couple laps, Cannons one of the best in the nation right now and it sucks running second to him but it’s good for the KKM team to run one and two. I can’t thank Toyota and Keith Kunz enough for putting me in this car and giving me the opportunity to do what I do best. Jarrett had the car rolling right there, I just made some rookie mistakes there towards the end.” Daison Pursley finishing in the second position

“We unloaded for hot laps and we were pretty good, dad hit on set up. We were just pretty good.” Sam Johnson as he brings home third

The POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, October 17th at I-44 Riverside Speedway for the final night of the POWRi 2020 season.

Auto Meter Heat 1 Winner: 91T-Tyler Thomas

KSE Racing Products Heat 2 Winner: 44S-Andrew Felker

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 19A-Logan Seavey

Schoenfeld Headers Heat 4 Winner: 72-Sam Johnson

Max Papis Innovations Heat 5 Winner: 71-Kaylee Bryson

Super Clean High Point: 9-Daison Pursley

AFCO Qualifiers: Semi-Feature 1: 21-Trey Gropp

MVT Semi-Features 2: 67-Buddy Kofoid

TRD Hard Charger: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh 2. 9-Daison Pursley 3. 72-Sam Johnson 4. 67-Buddy Kofoid 5. 19A-Logan Seavey 6. 71-Kaylee Bryson 7. 44S-Andrew Felker 8. 32T-Trey Marcham 9. 97K-Jessie Love 10. 3N-Jake Neuman 11. 28-Ace McCarthy 12. 7M- Chance Morton 13. 49-Joe B Miller 14. 91T-Tyler Thomas 15. 55K-Karter Sarff 16. 97-Brenham Crouch 17. 7U-Kyle Jones 18. 21-Trey Gropp 19. 85-Jerry Coons Jr. 20. 20G-Noah Gass 21. 26-Tristin Thomas 22. 22-Curtis Jones 23. 21K-Emilio Hoover 24. 15-Emerson Axsom

More information on I-44 Riverside Speedway can be found online at www.i44riversidespeedway.com of follow along on social media for further updates.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.