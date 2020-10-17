Home Sprint Car & Midget News Shane Stewart Wins In Debut With Jason Johnson Racing At Lakeside

Shane Stewart Wins In Debut With Jason Johnson Racing At Lakeside

Sprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News
Shane Stewart – Trent Gower photo

HONOR AND PRIVILEGE: Shane Stewart Wins In Debut With Jason Johnson Racing At Lakeside
Jason Johnson Racing closes championship points gap and Brad Sweet extends his lead

KANSAS CITY, KS — Oct. 16, 2020 — Shane Stewart showed the emotion of a first time winner Friday night at Lakeside Speedway.

He bathed in confetti, waved the checkered flag with glee and smiled with pride for every photograph.

However, it was his 36th career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory and his second of the 2020 season. What made it one of his most prized victories is he won driving for his late friend Jason Johnson’s team.

Stewart made his debut in the Jason Johnson Racing #41 car at Lakeside, sporting a red throwback scheme that resembled Johnson’s Knoxville Nationals winning car and kept it up front all night, leading every lap in the Feature.

“What’re the odds of just throwing a guy in car with a team he hasn’t worked with ever and go out and win an Outlaw race,” said Stewart, of Bixby, OK. “It just shows how well prepared this (JJR) race team is. It hasn’t sunk in yet. It probably won’t for a couple of days.”

Stewart and the team spent the early half of Friday getting his seat and seat belts fitted in the car, but Stewart felt at home the second he fired up the Mesilla Valley Transportation #41.

They unloaded with speed, qualifying seventh to start the night. Stewart then finished second in his Drydene Heat Race, placing him in the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash. With the luck of drawing the Dash pole, he went on to win the 6-lap race and claim the pole for the 30-lap Feature.

“Man, I’ve been in so many different cars now,” said Stewart, who has driven for five different teams in 2020. “I know measurements and where my seat needs to be to be comfortable. And it was close. You put your seat in and you change your belts, you really don’t know where you’re going to be until you start it. Once I started it, I knew I was going to be OK.”

When the Feature commenced, Stewart drag raced second-place Daryn Pittman to Turn 1. On entrance, Pittman went high while Stewart hammered his car down into the corner and slid up in front of Pittman by the exit of Turn 2. From then on, Stewart left everyone else to fight for second as he pulled away.

Sheldon Haudenschild made an early run at Pittman for the runner-up spot before fading late in the race. The hunter among the prey for the majority of the race was “The Big Cat” Brad Sweet. The reigning champion and current points leader wasted little time navigating through the field of cars in front of him. He was in the top-10 by Lap 2. He found the top-five by Lap 12. And then made his way to the podium by Lap 14.

Two cautions in that time frame helped Sweet make quick work on his charge forward. They also highlighted the strength of Stewart’s car, which lit a fuse and rocketed ahead of the field each restart.

With three laps to go, Sweet found another gear. He passed Pittman for second and closed to within a car length of Stewart on the final lap.

However, with his emotions in check, Stewart hit his marks and held off Sweet to claim the big win.

“I knew if someone was going to beat me tonight that they would have to have an exceptionally good car,” Stewart said. You just don’t get cars like that very often. I know why this team is fast. I’ve chased this (#41 car) a lot. In many different cars I’ve chased this car. Hats off to this (JJR) group. You can see they work together so well… Man what an honor to win for Jason and Bobbi (Johnson) and (crew chief) Philip (Dietz).”

With a runner-up finish, Sweet earned his first podium finish in five races.

“I didn’t quite do a good enough job,” said Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA. “We’ve got to do a little bit better to get this NAPA Auto Parts car back in Victory Lane. My guys gave me a great race car for the [Feature]. We just need to get a little better track position and I think we would’ve had a car to win tonight.”

He gained two points on his closest championship contender Logan Schuchart, who finished third after Pittman had a rear end issue on the final lap and fell to 16th. For the Shark Racing driver, it’s his second top-five finish in a row, but he’s again left wondering if it could’ve been better with a higher starting position.

“Just need to start up front,” said Schuchart, of Hanover, PA. “We’ve been so fast but coming from the back a lot. That 49 car is hard to beat. Just need to start up front. Great run. Nice to be on the podium.”

Stewart helped closed the points gap in the team championship with his win – JJR’s seventh win of 2020 – putting the team only eight points behind leader Kasey Kahne Racing. He’ll look to do so again on Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway for the $15,000-to-win Jason Johnson Classic and win another race in Johnson’s honor.

“Our goal is to try and win that race tomorrow on behalf of Jason and it would be really special to sweep the weekend, but that’s hard to do,” Stewart said. “But what a win. What a win for me. It means a lot.”

UP NEXT

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, on Sat., Oct. 16, returns to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO for the $15,000-to-win Jason Johnson Classic. Click herea for tickets.

If you can’t make it to track, you can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

RESULTS

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 41-Shane Stewart [1][$10,000]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [13][$5,500]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [9][$3,200]; 4. 14S-Tim Kaeding [3][$2,800]; 5. 9-James McFadden [10][$2,500]; 6. 14-David Gravel [17][$2,300]; 7. 2M-Kerry Madsen [7][$2,200]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz [14][$2,100]; 9. 71-Parker Price-Miller [15][$2,050]; 10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [4][$2,000]; 11. 21-Brian Brown [19][$1,500]; 12. 2-Carson Macedo [5][$1,200]; 13. 21X-Christopher Bell [8][$1,100]; 14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [11][$1,050]; 15. 1A-Jacob Allen [6][$1,000]; 16. 72-Daryn Pittman [2][$900]; 17. 7S-Jason Sides [21][$800]; 18. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [23][$800]; 19. 83-Dominic Scelzi [24][$800]; 20. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [16][$800]; 21. 87-Aaron Reutzel [20][$800]; 22. 18-Gio Scelzi [18][$800]; 23. 11-Ian Madsen [12][$800]; 24. 26-Cory Eliason [22][$800]; Lap Leaders: Shane Stewart 1-30; KSE Hard Charger Award: 49-Brad Sweet[+11]

Qualifying – 1. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.613; 2. 14S-Tim Kaeding, 13.638; 3. 72-Daryn Pittman, 13.641; 4. 21X-Christopher Bell, 13.647; 5. 2-Carson Macedo, 13.717; 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.719; 7. 41-Shane Stewart, 13.727; 8. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 13.729; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.731; 10. 18-Gio Scelzi, 13.734; 11. 71-Parker Price-Miller, 13.751; 12. 11-Ian Madsen, 13.763; 13. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.768; 14. 9-James McFadden, 13.773; 15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.774; 16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.859; 17. 14-David Gravel, 13.866; 18. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.885; 19. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.893; 20. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.909; 21. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.92; 22. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.921; 23. 21-Brian Brown, 13.965; 24. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 14.007; 25. 83-Dominic Scelzi, 14.05; 26. 99-Skylar Gee, 14.135; 27. 24-Terry McCarl, 14.167; 28. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, 14.171; 29. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 14.184; 30. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 14.228; 31. 6-Bill Rose, 14.262; 32. 33M-Mason Daniel, 14.548; 33. 9W-Chris Morgan, 14.82; 34. O5-Colin Smith, 15.068; 35. 101-Wyatt Burks, 15.171; 36. 17A-Austin McCarl, 15.559

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Shane Stewart Wins Summer Nationals Opener At Williams Grove
  2. Jason Johnson Wins first career Gator at DIRTcar Nationals
  3. Shane Stewart Gets His Knights Tale at Eldora Speedway
  4. Gravel rides low groove to victory for Jason Johnson Racing’s first World of Outlaws win since Johnson’s death
  5. Jason Johnson Racing In Contention For First World of Outlaws Team Championship
  6. STEVE KINSER & DONNY SCHATZ; Outlaws’ Midwest Debut Next Up for Tony Stewart Racing
jdearing

Latest articles

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Tri-City Speedway’s MLRA Event – 10/16/20

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Photos by Mike Ruefer
Read more

Mason Oberkramer takes MLRA win at Tri-City Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Media Contact: Billy Rock Granite City, IL (October 16, 2020) - For the second time in his career, Mason Oberkramer topped the Lucas Oil MLRA...
Read more

Bobby Pierce takes Tri-City Speedway Modified victory!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 15 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 14 2 3 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 1 3 2 8S Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -1 4 7 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 3 5 1 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -4 6 6 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL - 7 17 18L Michael Long Fowler, IL 10 8 10 1A Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 2 9 11 22H Josh Harris Utica,...
Read more

Tim McCreadie Earns the Pole Position for the 40th Annual Dirt Track World Championship

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
PORTSMOUTH, OH (October 16, 2020) - Tim McCreadie earned the pole starting spot for Saturday's 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship - Presented...
Read more
Previous articleWorld Wide Technology Raceway and NHRA are teaming up for six sportsman events in 2021
Next articleTim McCreadie Earns the Pole Position for the 40th Annual Dirt Track World Championship

Related articles

Bettenhausen 100 Fires Off Sunday at Springfield

Illinois jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Springfield, Illinois (October 15, 2020).........The Illinois State Fairgrounds will stake its claim to a pair of firsts this Sunday...
Read more

SEAVEY SOARS TO SPECTACULAR WIN FOR SOONER STATE 55

POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
Tulsa, OK. (10/15/2020) Sutter, CA. native Logan Seavey starts off a three-day race weekend with a win at Port City Speedway. With an exciting...
Read more

CHRIS ANDREWS FINESSES PORT CITY RACEWAY

POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
Tulsa, OK. (10/15/2020) Tulsa Oklahoma native, Chris Andrews captured his first win since 2012 with the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League tonight...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Shane Stewart Wins Summer Nationals Opener At Williams Grove
  2. Jason Johnson Wins first career Gator at DIRTcar Nationals
  3. Shane Stewart Gets His Knights Tale at Eldora Speedway
  4. Gravel rides low groove to victory for Jason Johnson Racing’s first World of Outlaws win since Johnson’s death
  5. Jason Johnson Racing In Contention For First World of Outlaws Team Championship
  6. STEVE KINSER & DONNY SCHATZ; Outlaws’ Midwest Debut Next Up for Tony Stewart Racing

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Brandon Sheppard takes LaSalle Speedway MARS win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
10/11/20 Feature: 1. Brandon Sheppard 2. Chris Simpson 3. Brian Shirley 4. Josh Richards 5. Bobby Pierce 6. Frank Heckenast, Jr. 7. Dennis Erb, Jr. 8. Jimmy Mars 9. Ryan Unzicker 10. Kyle Strickler 11. Shannon...
Read more

Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Fairbury Finale to Sheppard, Harrison By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (10/10/20) A stellar field was on hand Saturday night at the Fairbury Speedway. The...
Read more

Aaron Heck takes FALS Frenzy Crate Late Model win!

Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 4 59 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 3 2 2 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL - 3 5 130 Chase Osterhoff 2 4 3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL -1 5 8 66 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 6 12 22D Chris Dick Deland, IL 6 7 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL -6 8 7 116 Torin...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: