Tim McCreadie Earns the Pole Position for the 40th Annual Dirt Track World Championship

PORTSMOUTH, OH (October 16, 2020) – Tim McCreadie earned the pole starting spot for Saturday’s 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries. The New York native captured the first heat race after coming from the third starting spot in Friday Night’s preliminary action.

McCreadie and Brandon Overton will be on the front row for Saturday’s $100,000-to-win season finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

McCreadie was the overall fast qualifier of the 63 entrants and had to spin the invert wheel, ultimately landing on an invert of three for the six heat races. McCreadie worked his way from the third starting spot to win. He managed to get by polesitter Jimmy Owens in turn two and then battled with fellow Longhorn driver Zack Dohm for the race lead. McCreadie pulled away from Dohm to take the victory in the first heat of the night. Zack Dohm’s father, Tim, held off Owens to get the third and final transfer spot.

In heat number two, Chris Ferguson led the entire distance of the 15 lap race. Chris Madden came home in second to earn his first DTWC start since 2006. Darrell Lanigan, the 2003 DTWC victor grabbed the third and final transfer spot.

The third heat went to 3-time DTWC winner Scott Bloomquist. He took the victory over defending DTWC winner, Brandon Sheppard. Brian Shirley charged from his fifth starting spot to get the final transfer position.

The fourth heat saw Brandon Overton recover from a first-lap miscue to win. He got around Billy Moyer Jr. with two laps to go and race leader Steve Casebolt on the final lap to earn the front row starting spot alongside McCreadie. Casebolt finished second followed by Moyer Jr., as both transferred into the DTWC.

The fifth heat saw Ricky Thornton Jr. use the inside route to take the win. Josh Richards followed Thornton Jr. across the finish to take second, Robby Hensley took the final transfer position.

The sixth and final heat race of the night saw Mike Marlar take the win. Marlar led wire-to-wire for the victory in the 15-lap heat. Boom Briggs finished second to advance to Saturday’s DTWC, with Jared Landers taking the third and final transfer spot.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries

Friday, October 16th, 2020

Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 15.911 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Shane Clanton / 16.002 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 22F-Chris Ferguson[1]; 2. 44M-Chris Madden[3]; 3. 29V-Darrell Lanigan[2]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[6]; 5. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[5]; 6. 58-Ross Bailes[4]; 7. D8-Dustin Linville[8]; 8. 16-Tyler Bruening[7]; 9. 144-Anthony Kinkade[9]; 10. 10C-Craig Christian[10]; 11. (DNS) 1A-Audie Swartz

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 0-Scott Bloomquist[2]; 2. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[3]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley[5]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 5. 44-Colten Burdette[1]; 6. 9-Devin Moran[7]; 7. 49-Jonathan Davenport[6]; 8. 81-Jason Riggs[9]; 9. 0P-Steve Prince[10]; 10. 17T-Tim Vance[8]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[2]; 2. C9-Steve Casebolt[5]; 3. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[1]; 4. 0PD-Freddie Carpenter[8]; 5. 83-Scott James[6]; 6. 32A-Tyler Carpenter[7]; 7. 33K-Kevin Wagner[9]; 8. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 9. 16C-Michael Conley Jr[11]; 10. 69-Jon Hodgkiss[10]; 11. 71-Hudson O’Neal[4]

MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 3. 21H-Robby Hensley[6]; 4. 25F-Jason Feger[7]; 5. 72C-Jason Covert[5]; 6. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 7. 31T-Tyler Millwood[1]; 8. 79-Doug Drown[9]; 9. 24D-Michael Brown[8]; 10. 17ST-Shannon Thornsberry[10]

Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 2. 99B-Boom Briggs[2]; 3. 777-Jared Landers[3]; 4. 6-Kyle Larson[5]; 5. 88-Trent Ivey[4]; 6. 22-Gregg Satterlee[7]; 7. 25B-Mike Benedum[9]; 8. 95-Jerry Bowersock[6]; 9. 20B-Todd Brennan[8]; 10. 316-Fast Eddy[10]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Line Up (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer):

Inside Outside 8 Kyle Strickler – Mooresville, NC 1T Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX 20 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN 25Z Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA 81E Tanner English – Benton, KY 58 Ross Bailes – Clover, SC 4G Kody Evans – Camden, OH D8 Dustin Linville – Lancaster, KY 71C RJ Conley – Wheelersburg, OH 16 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA 81F Brandon Fouts – Kite, KY 144 Anthony Kinkade – Zanesville, OH 4B Jackie Boggs – Grayson, KY 10C Craig Christian – Proctorville, OH 2S Stormy Scott – Las Cruces, NM 1A Audie Swartz –

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Line Up (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer):

Inside Outside 1 Earl Pearson Jr – Jacksonville, FL 0PD Freddie Carpenter – Parkersburg, WV 44 Colten Burdette – Parkersburg, WV 83 Scott James – Lawrenceburg, IN 9 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH 32A Tyler Carpenter – Parkersburg, WV 49 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA 33K Kevin Wagner – Wheelersburg, OH 81 Jason Riggs – College Grove, TN 25 Shane Clanton – Zebulon, GA 0P Steve Prince – Newark, OH 16C Michael Conley Jr – Gallipolis, OH 17T Tim Vance – Clover, SC 69 Jon Hodgkiss – Pittsburgh, PA 71 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #3 Line Up (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer):

Inside Outside 25F Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL 6 Kyle Larson – Elk Grove, CA 72C Jason Covert – York Haven, PA 88 Trent Ivey – Union, SC 40B Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL 22 Gregg Satterlee – Indiana, PA 31T Tyler Millwood – Kingston, GA 25B Mike Benedum – Salem, WV 79 Doug Drown – Wooster, OH 95 Jerry Bowersock – Wapakoneta, OH 24D Michael Brown – Lancaster, SC 20B Todd Brennan – Zanesville, OH 17ST Shannon Thornsberry – Martin, KY 316 Fast Eddy – Portsmouth, OH

Lucas Oil Feature Line Up (100 Laps):

Inside Outside 39 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY 76 Brandon Overton – Evans, GA 22F Chris Ferguson – Mt. Holly, NC 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr – Adel, IA 0 Scott Bloomquist – Mooresburg, TN 157 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN 17D Zack Dohm – Cross Lanes, WV C9 Steve Casebolt – Richmond, IN 44M Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC 14 Josh Richards – Shinnston, WV 1S Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL 99B Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA 6T Tim Dohm – Charleston, WV 21 Billy Moyer Jr – Batesville, AR 29V Darrell Lanigan – Union, KY 21H Robby Hensley – Walton, KY 3S Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL 777 Jared Landers – Benton, AR

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

