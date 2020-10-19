Home Dirt Late Model News World of Outlaws Last Call Replaces World Finals as 2020 Season-Ender

World of Outlaws Last Call Replaces World Finals as 2020 Season-Ender

Dirt Late Model NewsSprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News
CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 19, 2020) – With continued COVID-19 restrictions impacting the sports and entertainment world, officials at the World of Outlaws and The Dirt Track at Charlotte have announced that the Can-Am World Finals, originally scheduled for Nov. 5-7, has been postponed to 2021. However, the two premier dirt racing series will still end the 2020 season at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, with the World of Outlaws Last Call featuring the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 4-5, and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, for a four-day show this year. Due to N.Y. State travel restrictions, the Super DIRTcar Series will not participate.

“Unfortunately, the current restrictions make it impossible to have the world’s three premiere racing series in the Pit area together,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter.  “But if any year needs to end with a bang it’s 2020. As frustrating as 2020 has been, we’re going to end it in spectacular fashion. All dirt roads still lead to Charlotte.”

Limited two-day Late Model and Sprint Car event tickets and Pit Passes for the World of Outlaws Last Call will be available on worldofoutlaws.com tomorrow, Oct. 20, at 9AM ET. CDC protocol and social distancing will be required. All grandstand tickets will be General Admission, and there will be no cross-over between Pit Area and Grandstands. Single-day tickets, if still available, will go on sale on Oct. 28.

Current Can-Am World Finals ticket holders will have the first opportunity to secure tickets to the 2021 World Finals or may elect to receive a full refund. Ticket holders and campers for the original event are encouraged to visit CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com for further details regarding renewals for 2021 or refunds.

 

“We’ve been hopeful for the past several weeks that North Carolina’s pandemic restrictions would lift, enabling us to fill the grandstands for the very best in dirt track championship racing,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter.  “Unfortunately, the current limitations prohibit us from executing the Can-Am World Finals in the manner that fans from around the world have come to expect. Our efforts are focused on making 2021 the best yet.”

 

The Can-Am World Finals annually attracts fans from all fifty states and several foreign countries to witness the season finales of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and the Super DIRTcar Series.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. PEAK Motor Oil Named Title Sponsor of World of Outlaws World Finals
  2. Bad Boy Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals: At A Glance
  3. American Racing Custom Wheels to Sponsor World of Outlaws STP Sprint Car Series Star Kerry Madsen at World Finals Season Finale in Charlotte
  4. Over 160 Cars Took to the Track for Qualifying During Night One of Bad Boy World of Outlaws World Finals
  5. World of Outlaws Late Model Series News & Notes: Previewing The Lowes Foods World of Outlaws World Finals At The Dirt Track At Charlotte
  6. Lanigan Looks To Cap Spectacular Season At PEAK Motor Oil World of Outlaws World Finals Presented by NAPA Auto Parts
jdearing

Latest articles

World of Outlaws Last Call Replaces World Finals as 2020 Season-Ender

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 19, 2020) – With continued COVID-19 restrictions impacting the sports and entertainment world, officials at the World of Outlaws and The...
Read more

Larson Wins Bettenhausen 100; Grant is USAC Silver Crown Champ

Illinois jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Springfield, Illinois (October 18, 2020).........Kyle Larson became the 15th driver to win Champ Car races on the three Midwest dirt...
Read more

Legit Speedway Results – 10/17/20

Legit Speedway Park jdearing - 0
CHECKERED FLAG TRUCK REPAIR HOBBY STOCK A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 93 John Stiner West Plains, MO 1 2 6 7 Carmon Vincent Moody, MO 4 3 1 26S Will Smart West Plains, MO -2 4 8 78 Brad Ball 4 5 4 79 Corey Lambert West Plains, MO -1 6 5 22 Chris Piper West Plains, MO -1 7 10 9 Dustin...
Read more

Springfield Raceway Results – 10/17/20

Missouri jdearing - 0
USRA B-MODS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 66 Ryan Gillmore Springfield, MO 1 2 5 12 Eric Turner Hermitage, MO 3 3 6 21 Jackie Dalton Carthage, MO 3 4 8 7T Terry Schultz Sedalia, MO 4 5 11 18 Austin Joplin Willard, MO 6 6 1 11T James Thompson Springfield, MO -5 7 12 75 Shannon Anastosopolos Carl Junction, MO 5 8 14 96 Cody Brill Harrisonville, MO 6 9 4 54 Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, MO -5 10 13 57 Keith...
Read more
Previous articleLarson Wins Bettenhausen 100; Grant is USAC Silver Crown Champ

Related articles

Larson Wins Bettenhausen 100; Grant is USAC Silver Crown Champ

Illinois jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Springfield, Illinois (October 18, 2020).........Kyle Larson became the 15th driver to win Champ Car races on the three Midwest dirt...
Read more

James McFadden leads triumphant night for Kasey Kahne Racing at Lake Ozark

Lake Ozark Speedway jdearing - 0
McClassic: James McFadden leads triumphant night for Kasey Kahne Racing at Lake Ozark Brad Sweet and Kasey Kahne Racing make significant gains in the championship...
Read more

Sheppard Collects Fourth Career Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Portsmouth, OH (October 17, 2020) - Brandon Sheppard captured the 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship - Presented by Optima Batteries on Saturday...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. PEAK Motor Oil Named Title Sponsor of World of Outlaws World Finals
  2. Bad Boy Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals: At A Glance
  3. American Racing Custom Wheels to Sponsor World of Outlaws STP Sprint Car Series Star Kerry Madsen at World Finals Season Finale in Charlotte
  4. Over 160 Cars Took to the Track for Qualifying During Night One of Bad Boy World of Outlaws World Finals
  5. World of Outlaws Late Model Series News & Notes: Previewing The Lowes Foods World of Outlaws World Finals At The Dirt Track At Charlotte
  6. Lanigan Looks To Cap Spectacular Season At PEAK Motor Oil World of Outlaws World Finals Presented by NAPA Auto Parts

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Brandon Sheppard takes LaSalle Speedway MARS win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
10/11/20 Feature: 1. Brandon Sheppard 2. Chris Simpson 3. Brian Shirley 4. Josh Richards 5. Bobby Pierce 6. Frank Heckenast, Jr. 7. Dennis Erb, Jr. 8. Jimmy Mars 9. Ryan Unzicker 10. Kyle Strickler 11. Shannon...
Read more

Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Fairbury Finale to Sheppard, Harrison By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (10/10/20) A stellar field was on hand Saturday night at the Fairbury Speedway. The...
Read more

Aaron Heck takes FALS Frenzy Crate Late Model win!

Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR PRO CRATE LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 4 59 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 3 2 2 162 Logan Moody Catlin, IL - 3 5 130 Chase Osterhoff 2 4 3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL -1 5 8 66 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 3 6 12 22D Chris Dick Deland, IL 6 7 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL -6 8 7 116 Torin...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: