Kokomo & I-55 Cancelled for World of Outlaws Late Models This Weekend

WEEKEND WASH: World of Outlaws Late Models at Kokomo & I-55 Cancelled

Incoming Thunderstorms & Cold Weather Force Cancellation of Friday at Kokomo & Saturday at I-55

Thunderstorms, cold weather, and an all-around sour forecast has forced the cancellation of this weekend’s festivities for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway on Friday, October 23 and Federated Auto Parts Raceway (Mo.) at I-55 on Saturday, October 24.

Saturday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway is STILL ON as scheduled.

“Unfortunately, Mother Nature chose to not be a fan of the Hoosier Dirt Shootout,” event promoter Matt Curl said. “We hate to have to cancel the event altogether, but this weekend’s weather looks miserable, and with no viable reschedule dates, we had no other choice.”

Fans and race teams with armbands from Saturday’s portion of the Hoosier Dirt Shootout presented by Illinois State Rifle Association will receive a refund. In order to receive a refund, you must mail your armbands back to the following address: Fairbury Speedway P.O. Box 165 Fairbury, IL 61739

Please include the name and address of the person receiving the refund. Per the announcement at the time of the August 1 rainout to keep your armbands as your raincheck, the only way to obtain a refund is by returning your armband to the address above. Camping reservations from the original event dates were complete. Fans and race teams will have until December 1 to submit their refund request.

For those who already purchased tickets to Saturday’s show at I-55, you’ll get an automatic credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account and will also receive an email with the option to request a refund.

Up next for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series is LAST CALL at The Dirt Track (N.C.) at Charlotte, a two-day season finale on Wednesday & Thursday, November 4-5. Limited tickets are available for fans to purchase HERE and Drivers can register for the event HERE.

With only two race nights remaining, Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin, Ill. continues to lead the championship chase over Ricky Weiss of Headingly, Man. (-294), Cade Dillard of Robeline, La. (-410), Darrell Lanigan of Union, Ky. (-440), Chase Junghans of Manhattan, Kans. (-482), Dennis Erb Jr. of Carpentersville, Ill. (-492), Ashton Winger of Hampton, Ga. (-582), Scott Bloomquist of Mooresburg, Tenn. (-714), Boom Briggs of Bear Lake, Pa. (-978), and Brent Larson of Lake Elmo, Minn. (-1078

