Brandon Overton Leads Final Nine Circuits to Go Back-to-Back in FK Rod Ends Tarheel 50!

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) “Big Sexy” Brandon Overton continued his stellar 2020 racing season tonight by recording his second straight FK Rod Ends ‘Tarheel 50’ title at Ray Cook’s Tri-County Race Track! Brandon started the 53-lap headliner from the pole position – by virtue of a dash victory – but ran in the second spot during the first 44 circuits of the contest. Hounding race-long pacesetter Shane Clanton in and out of lapped traffic, Brandon finally found his opportunity to squeeze by Clanton’s #25 machine coming off of turn four to lead lap 45. From there, the Evans, Georgia standout kept his car out front and picked up the $10,053 windfall by besting fellow Georgian Shane Clanton, Dale McDowell, eighth starting Ricky Weiss, and Donald McIntosh.

Brandon notched his third career Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series victory behind the wheel of a Wells Motorsports Longhorn Chassis, which was powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by CrossFit Overton, Allstar Concrete, E-Z-GO, Big Dog Stump & Tree Removal, R.W. Powell Construction, Cleanway Clearing & Grading, Convenient Lube, Allstar Performance, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, and Dirt Mafia.

“I just calmed myself back down because, you think it’s fast around here, but the race is pretty slow as far as, you can’t run 53 laps wide open around here,” said Overton in victory lane following the biggest race of the year at Tri-County Race Track. “You’ll fade really fast. So you just gotta kind of pace yourself and pace yourself and wait for the opportunity to come.”

A total of 26 competitors piled into the pit area at the Brasstown, North Carolina bullring to do battle in the 17th Annual ‘Tarheel 50.’ Race winner Brandon Overton also earned Fast Time honors during the qualifying session by touring the 1/4-mile oval in a mere 12.364 seconds. Overton was also victorious in the dash, which featured the top three qualifiers from each group, while Casey Roberts and Ricky Weiss each took home heat race triumphs in their respective prelims.

The cars and stars racing with the Fall Nationals tour will now venture to the Peach State for the annual running of the ‘Billy Clanton Classic’ at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia. Following an open practice session for the Super Late Models on Friday evening, October 23, a $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs on Saturday, October 24. As part of the track’s 5th Annual ‘Showdown at Senoia’ weekend, the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series will headline the action on the gray gumbo, which also includes the Crate Late Models ($1,000 to win), Late Model Sportsman ($1,500 to win), Hobby ($3,000 to win), Mini Stock ($500 to win), Hot Shots ($500 to win), and Chargers (Trophy) on Saturday.

Ashton Winger, of Hampton, Georgia, is the defending winner of the ‘Billy Clanton Classic,’ which was also sanctioned by the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals tour in 2019. Ashton, who started the 60-lapper from the outside of the front row, grabbed the top spot early in the distance and collected the five-figure payday over a top five that included runner-up Chris Madden, Shane Clanton, Clint Smith, and Casey Roberts. Former winners of the ‘Billy Clanton Classic’ include Billy’s son Shane Clanton – who won the inaugural event in 2015 and once again in 2016 – Brandon Sheppard in 2017, and Chris Madden in 2018.

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Fall Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2020 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Race Summary

17th Annual Tarheel 50

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Tri-County Race Track – Brasstown, North Carolina

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(1) Brandon Overton $10,053 (2) Shane Clanton $5,000 (5) Dale McDowell $2,500 (8) Ricky Weiss $1,800 (3) Donald McIntosh $1,250 (10) Vic Hill $900 (11) Levi Hicks $800 (4) David Payne $700 (9) Will Roland $675 (22) Matthew Nance $650 (12) John Eller $625 (21) Joey Standridge $600 (16) Johnny Cloer $575 (7) Casey Roberts $550 (17) Kip Cochran $525 (13) Drew Deaver $500 (15) Craig Greer $500 (6) Kenny Collins $500 (19) Tegan Evans $500 (20) Gabe Wilson $500 (14) Will Harris $500 (18) Jason Berrong $500

Entries: 26

Lap Leaders: Shane Clanton (1-44), Brandon Overton (45-53)

Cautions: 5 (Lap 8 for a slowing Craig Greer, Lap 9 for a spinning Kenny Collins in turn four, Lap 18 for a slowing Kip Cochran in turn three, Lap 31 for John Eller for hitting turn three wall, and Lap 32 for a slowing Will Roland)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials (Top Three in Each Group to Dash):

Fast Time Overall: Brandon Overton 12.364

Group A: 1. Kenny Collins, 2. Donald McIntosh, 3. Dale McDowell

Group B: 1. Brandon Overton, 2. David Payne, 3. Shane Clanton

E-Z-GO Dash Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Brandon Overton, 2. Shane Clanton, 3. Donald McIntosh, 4. David Payne, 5. Dale McDowell, 6. Kenny Collins

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. Casey Roberts, 2. Will Roland, 3. Levi Hicks, 4. Drew Deaver, 5. Craig Greer, 6. Kip Cochran, 7. Tegan Evans, 8. Gabe Wilson, 9. Joey Standridge, 10. Matthew Nance

American Racer South Heat #2 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. Ricky Weiss, 2. Vic Hill, 3. John Eller, 4. Will Harris, 5. Johnny Cloer, 6. Jason Berrong, DNS. Stacy Boles, DNS. Shawn Chastain, DNS. Trevor Parker, DNS. Jamie Oliver

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Point Standings (after October 22, 2020):

Vic Hill – 564 David Payne – 560 Donald McIntosh – 560 Joey Standridge – 454 Stacy Boles – 421 Dale McDowell – 388 Pierce McCarter – 368 Michael Chilton – 352 Mike Marlar – 200 Brandon Overton – 200

Upcoming Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Schedule Dates:

Saturday, October 24 – Senoia Raceway (Senoia, Georgia)

$10,000 to win, $500 to start

Previous Winners: Ashton Winger (’19)

Saturday, October 31 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, Virginia)

$10,000 to win, $500 to start

Previous Winners: Holding First Series Event in 2020

Saturday, November 14 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, Georgia)

$4,000 to win, $400 to start

Previous Winners: Holding First Series Event in 2020

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com