Home Sprint Car & Midget News Kyle Larson Racing To Close At Season’s End

Kyle Larson Racing To Close At Season’s End

Sprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News
Kyle Larson – Trent Gower photo

Kyle Larson Racing will close down at the end of the 2020 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season after seven years in the sport.

The team was birthed as Larson Marks Racing in 2013 – with Justin Marks as an initial co-owner – before Larson took full ownership of the team in 2018.

Shane Stewart was first hired to drive the team’s #2 car and brought them to Victory Lane with the World of Outlaws 28 times between 2014 and 2018. Larson then tabbed fellow Californian Carson Macedo to pilot the KLR #2 car in 2019. Macedo has earned five victories with the team and claimed the 2019 Rookie of the Year honors. He’s currently poised to finish fifth in the 2020 championship standings.

Larson has released a statement on his decision to close the team:

We have made the very tough decision to close Kyle Larson Racing (KLR) upon the conclusion of the 2020 season. It has been a difficult year for everyone amid COVID-19, which is one of a handful of factors that led to this choice.

My commitment to sprint car racing, and grassroots racing as a whole, remains as strong as ever. Owning a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series team brought me great satisfaction. It was a thrill to compete as an owner, and I am blessed and honored to have had the opportunity.

As sad as this moment is, we’re thankful of the support of so many great partners. All were crucial in allowing us to finish the season with our driver, Carson Macedo, and the entire No. 2 team.

I always told myself that if I ever got the chance to own a sprint car team, I wanted to give someone an opportunity like I had. I saw that in Carson – a California kid just like me who loves dirt racing and drives hard every single night. We’re incredibly proud of Carson and everything he’s accomplished while racing for KLR, and we wish him all the best as he continues his career.

You can’t win races without a stellar crew behind you, so a big thank you goes to Joe Gaerte, Trey Bowman and Patrick Dudzinski for the tireless work they’ve put in day after day. I know what a grind the schedule can be, and our guys are some of the best in the business.

Getting into team ownership didn’t just happen. There is a long list of great people and partners who made all of this possible. First is Justin Marks, as we both shared a passion for winged sprint car racing. Justin pulled me into team ownership in 2013 as a partner with Larson Marks Racing. LMR turned into KLR in 2018, and our World of Outlaws team wouldn’t have been possible without great sponsors in Tarlton and Son Inc., Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, GoPro Motorplex and Lucas Oil. Many other partners helped along the way, including Durst, Weld Wheels, SRI Performance, Allstar Performance and Howard Johnson Lima (Ohio).

Additionally, I want to thank the World of Outlaws for everything they do. It truly is the Greatest Show on Dirt. I will always be a huge supporter of the tour, and I thank them for allowing me to be a part of their series, both as an owner and as a driver. While I will no longer be an owner in the series, I will continue to be out there racing whenever I can in the No. 57 car for Silva Motorsports.

Lastly, I want to thank the race fans for your unwavering support of Carson, our KLR No. 2 car and me. Competing in the World of Outlaws is such a rewarding experience because of the enthusiasm you have for the sport and its personalities. It’s something myself and my family have always appreciated and will never take for granted.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Carson Macedo, Kyle Larson Racing Peaking At Right Time
  2. Kyle Larson’s Rookie Macedo Taking Aim at His Native California Bullrings
  3. Kyle Larson, Carson Macedo Among Star Drivers To Race Sprintcar Classic
  4. Kyle Larson out duels Kasey Kahne Racing teammates to claim first ever World of Outlaws back-to-back victories
  5. Carson Macedo and Kyle Larson Racing eye Knoxville Nationals victory
  6. Kyle Larson takes $20,000 Drydene Double Down Invitational win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
jdearing

Latest articles

Kyle Larson Racing To Close At Season’s End

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Kyle Larson Racing will close down at the end of the 2020 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season after seven...
Read more

5TH ANNUAL ARIZONA SPORT SHIRTS GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS POSTPONED

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
COVID-19 Guidelines and Restrictions Force Postponement of 2020 Event  ST. LOUIS, MO. — The year 2020 was to mark the 5th anniversary of one of the...
Read more

Brandon Overton Leads Final Nine Circuits to Go Back-to-Back in FK Rod Ends Tarheel 50!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) “Big Sexy” Brandon Overton continued his stellar 2020 racing season tonight by recording his second straight FK Rod Ends ‘Tarheel 50’ title...
Read more

First Look at All American 400 Entry Lists

Tennessee jdearing - 0
Special From Speed51.com The second of three end-of-year crown jewels is closing in.  Top Super Late Model drivers from all areas of the country are...
Read more
Previous article5TH ANNUAL ARIZONA SPORT SHIRTS GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS POSTPONED

Related articles

World of Outlaws Last Call Replaces World Finals as 2020 Season-Ender

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 19, 2020) – With continued COVID-19 restrictions impacting the sports and entertainment world, officials at the World of Outlaws and The...
Read more

Larson Wins Bettenhausen 100; Grant is USAC Silver Crown Champ

Illinois jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Springfield, Illinois (October 18, 2020).........Kyle Larson became the 15th driver to win Champ Car races on the three Midwest dirt...
Read more

James McFadden leads triumphant night for Kasey Kahne Racing at Lake Ozark

Lake Ozark Speedway jdearing - 0
McClassic: James McFadden leads triumphant night for Kasey Kahne Racing at Lake Ozark Brad Sweet and Kasey Kahne Racing make significant gains in the championship...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Carson Macedo, Kyle Larson Racing Peaking At Right Time
  2. Kyle Larson’s Rookie Macedo Taking Aim at His Native California Bullrings
  3. Kyle Larson, Carson Macedo Among Star Drivers To Race Sprintcar Classic
  4. Kyle Larson out duels Kasey Kahne Racing teammates to claim first ever World of Outlaws back-to-back victories
  5. Carson Macedo and Kyle Larson Racing eye Knoxville Nationals victory
  6. Kyle Larson takes $20,000 Drydene Double Down Invitational win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Brandon Overton Leads Final Nine Circuits to Go Back-to-Back in FK Rod Ends Tarheel 50!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) “Big Sexy” Brandon Overton continued his stellar 2020 racing season tonight by recording his second straight FK Rod Ends ‘Tarheel 50’ title...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes LaSalle Speedway MARS win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
10/11/20 Feature: 1. Brandon Sheppard 2. Chris Simpson 3. Brian Shirley 4. Josh Richards 5. Bobby Pierce 6. Frank Heckenast, Jr. 7. Dennis Erb, Jr. 8. Jimmy Mars 9. Ryan Unzicker 10. Kyle Strickler 11. Shannon...
Read more

Mike Harrison wins Modified FALS Frenzy!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 1 2 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -1 3 4 22 Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 5 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 1 5 8 53 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 3 6 18 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 12 7 17 37 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 10 8 6 96 Cole Parker Coal City, IN -2 9 10 92 Ed Roley Mattoon,...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes FALS Frenzy win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Fairbury Finale to Sheppard, Harrison By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (10/10/20) A stellar field was on hand Saturday night at the Fairbury Speedway. The...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: