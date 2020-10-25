Hahn Prevails in ASCS Sooner Competition While O’Neil and Elliott Thrill The Modifieds

Bryan Hulbert – LONGDALE, Okla. (October 24, 2020) Wrapping up the second night of action at Longdale Speedway, a total of 67 drivers graced the clay of the three-eights-mile oval on Saturday night between the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, USRA Modifieds, and Limited Modifieds with Blake Hahn topping Sprint Car action while the Modifieds each came down to the final 100’ feet to determine the winner.

Three wide for the lead on the start with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, Blake Hahn rolled to the top spot as Whit Gastineau and Brandon Anderson battled for second. Advantage to the No. 55b, the chase was stalled as the caution lights came while working Lap 3. Back to the last fully completed lap on the restart, Hahn pulled the field with Anderson keeping pace for several laps.

Into traffic by Lap 9, the DriveWFX.com No. 52 continued to pull away before the red flag flew working Lap 13 when Rick Wright, Jr. went upside down in turn three. Wright was ok.

Back to green, the laps ticked by with Hahn pulling away to a comfortable victory over Brandon Anderson. Rolling the cushion through the final half of the A-Feature, Jeremy Campbell shot from 12th to third with Sean McClelland in pursuit. Jeff Stasa completed the top five.

Red on the start of the USRA Modified A-Feature, the restart saw Derek Ramirez take off with the lead. Pacing the first three revolutions, Minnesota’s Lucas Schott soon rolled by the No. 4r. Looking like the No. 69 was untouchable, the race went under red again on Lap 12 for RC Whitwell who had been running third before the car caught fire.

Moving Jake O’Neil into the mix the Mesilla Valley Transportation No. 0 took over second as Ramirez pulled to the infield shortly after going back to green. Keeping pace with Schott, a misstep by O’Neil gave the No. 69 plenty of room to breath as the laps clicked by.

Moving to under five to go, O’Neil trailed by just over 1.5-seconds. Running through the cushion in turn four, Schott’s advantage was cut drastically with the race rolling into the final two laps.

Just under a second to spare at the white flag, Schott powered to the back stretch with victory in sight. Missing the line through the third turn, Lucas again rolled over the cushion. Working the hub off the final turn, O’Neil buried the throttle off the final turn to win by 0.059-seonds. Fighting back from engine woes on Friday, Lance Mari crossed third with Jon Herring, Jr. and Joe Duvall making up the top five.

To the green in the Limited Modifieds, James Lott took the lead with Timmy Johnson and Daylon Bergeron in pursuit. Holding pace over the field until Lap 9, Friday night’s winner Brandon Kenny took over the top spot. Working through numerous cautions through the rest of the A-Feature, Kenny held off the charge of Robert Elliott. Final caution with two laps to run, the restart put Race Elliott in the hunt.

Working to the bottom of the three-eighths-mile oval, Elliott pulled even for the lead as the pair raced to the white flag. Trying to block the charge through the final two turns, Kenny pushed up the track entering the fourth turn; giving Race Elliott a clear shot. Wheel to wheel at the line, it was the No. 09r by 0.001-seconds. Brandon Kenny, Daylon Bergeron, Timmy Johnson, and Jeffrey Kaup made up the top five.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races next at Creek County Speedway for the Fall Fling on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31.

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region | USRA Modifieds

Longdale Speedway (Longdale, Okla.)

Saturday, October 24, 2020

ASCS Sooner Region

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[12]; 4. 1-Sean McClelland[9]; 5. 91-Jeff Stasa[1]; 6. 23G-Steven Shebester[11]; 7. 1J-Danny Jennings[5]; 8. 5T-Ryan Timms[16]; 9. 90-Lance Norick[13]; 10. 10-Jordan Knight[10]; 11. 20G-Jake Greider[18]; 12. 32G-Kolton Gariss[19]; 13. 44-Jared Sewell[21]; 14. 72-Chris Tarrant[17]; 15. 11A-Avery Goodman[7]; 16. 20-Noah Gass[8]; 17. 35-Rick Wright Jr[22]; 18. 2C-Whit Gastineau[6]; 19. 27B-Jake Martens[14]; 20. 3G-Lane Goodman[15]; 21. 03-Joe Wood Jr[2]; 22. 26M-Fred Mattox[20]

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 03-Joe Wood Jr[2]; 2. 1J-Danny Jennings[3]; 3. 10-Jordan Knight[1]; 4. 1-Sean McClelland[5]; 5. 23G-Steven Shebester[6]; 6. 20G-Jake Greider[4]; 7. 32G-Kolton Gariss[7]; 8. 35-Rick Wright Jr[8]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Avery Goodman[1]; 2. 20-Noah Gass[3]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 5. 3G-Lane Goodman[4]; 6. 72-Chris Tarrant[5]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 2. 91-Jeff Stasa[4]; 3. 2C-Whit Gastineau[3]; 4. 90-Lance Norick[1]; 5. 27B-Jake Martens[5]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell[6]

USRA Modifieds

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 0-Jake O’Neil[6]; 2. 69-Lucas Schott[3]; 3. 19SB-Lance Mari[5]; 4. 96JR-Jon Herring Jr[4]; 5. 91-Joe Duvall[2]; 6. 91T-Randy Timms[8]; 7. 66-Greg Burt[16]; 8. 9L-Vince Lucas[10]; 9. 08-Hunter McDonald[7]; 10. 7-Treyton Gann[13]; 11. 15C-Cam Case[18]; 12. 33M-Jonathon Morgan[17]; 13. 96-Jon Herring Sr[19]; 14. 4R-Dereck Ramirez[1]; 15. 96T-RC Whitwell[9]; 16. 3-Troy Gemmill[11]; 17. 32B-Bob Bills[15]; 18. 4A-Josh Lanterman[12]; 19. 57-Duke Erickson[14]; 20. 69X-Jason Martin[20]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 32B-Bob Bills[2]; 2. 66-Greg Burt[3]; 3. 33M-Jonathon Morgan[4]; 4. 15C-Cam Case[7]; 5. 96-Jon Herring Sr[13]; 6. 69X-Jason Martin[14]; 7. 92-Jeffrey Kaup[8]; 8. 73-Jay Arnold[5]; 9. 9-Danton Odell[10]; 10. 20-Austin Sessions[11]; 11. 52-Chad Davis[6]; 12. 55-Jonathan McCoy[12]; 13. 121-Scott Edwards[9]; 14. 23R-Logan Robertson[1]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Joe Duvall[4]; 2. 96T-RC Whitwell[10]; 3. 19SB-Lance Mari[7]; 4. 57-Duke Erickson[3]; 5. 9L-Vince Lucas[9]; 6. 33M-Jonathon Morgan[1]; 7. 52-Chad Davis[5]; 8. 92-Jeffrey Kaup[8]; 9. 20-Austin Sessions[6]; 10. 69X-Jason Martin[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4R-Dereck Ramirez[6]; 2. 3-Troy Gemmill[1]; 3. 96JR-Jon Herring Jr[8]; 4. 0-Jake O’Neil[9]; 5. 23R-Logan Robertson[5]; 6. 32B-Bob Bills[7]; 7. 121-Scott Edwards[2]; 8. 9-Danton Odell[3]; 9. 55-Jonathan McCoy[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Hunter McDonald[1]; 2. 69-Lucas Schott[6]; 3. 91T-Randy Timms[5]; 4. 7-Treyton Gann[4]; 5. 4A-Josh Lanterman[8]; 6. 66-Greg Burt[7]; 7. 15C-Cam Case[3]; 8. 73-Jay Arnold[9]; 9. 96-Jon Herring Sr[2]

Limited Modifieds

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 09R-Race Elliott[13]; 2. 21B-Brandon Kenny[5]; 3. 4P-Daylon Bergeron[2]; 4. 76-Timmy Johnson[3]; 5. 92-Jeffrey Kaup[8]; 6. 07R-Rhett Gambill[10]; 7. 78-Leon Ramirez[9]; 8. 19-Chris Golden[11]; 9. 99A-Aren Watson[12]; 10. 11H-Denver Howard[14]; 11. 5R-Kaleb Roach[4]; 12. 33R-James Lott[1]; 13. 81-Troy Bynum[7]; 14. 09-Robert Elliott[6]; 15. 2E-Keith Estes[15]; 16. 22-Adam Robison[16]; 17. 116-Eric Brooks[17]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Robert Elliott[7]; 2. 33R-James Lott[1]; 3. 81-Troy Bynum[2]; 4. 92-Jeffrey Kaup[5]; 5. 07R-Rhett Gambill[3]; 6. 116-Eric Brooks[9]; 7. 99A-Aren Watson[4]; 8. 09R-Race Elliott[8]; 9. 22-Adam Robison[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5R-Kaleb Roach[3]; 2. 21B-Brandon Kenny[7]; 3. 4P-Daylon Bergeron[5]; 4. 76-Timmy Johnson[8]; 5. 78-Leon Ramirez[4]; 6. 19-Chris Golden[1]; 7. 11H-Denver Howard[2]; 8. 2E-Keith Estes[6]