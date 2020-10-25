Jim DenHamer’s photos from Kokomo Speedway – 10/24/20

FACTORY STOCKSA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 92S Jason Sperry Tulsa, OK - 2 2 327 Dale Richardson Muskogee, OK - 3 13 5B Wesley Bourne Cameron, OK 10 4 9 10J Boone Johnson Hulbert, OK 5 5 8 75 Randy Moses II Muskogee, OK 3 6 23 51 Andrew Bohanan Stigler, OK 17 7 10 39 Robert Southerland Sallisaw, OK 3 8 19 2K Mike Keever Bartlesville, OK 11 9 4 54 Andrew Martinez Poteau, OK -5 10 7 2020 JR Owen Pocola,...