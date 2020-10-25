RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE RECEIVES CAUTIOUS GREEN FLAG TO PROCEED

ROSSBURG, OH (Oct. 23) – Officials of the Rumble in Fort Wayne indoor open-wheel classic have been given a ‘green flag’ from the Allen County Department of Health to proceed with scheduling the December 18 & 19 event. However, the ‘caution flag’ remains displayed as the Rumble team resolves how best to satisfy the required COVID-19 parameters and CDC guidelines.

As in previous years, the 23rd Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales is scheduled to feature Midget, Winged and Non-Winged 600cc Midget, Go Kart and Quarter Midget competition on the purposely built 1/6 mile concrete oval inside of the massive Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and Expo Center (ACWMC).

In addition to attendance capacity limits and required face coverings among attendees, social distancing has been mandated by the health department for the grandstand and the pit areas.

“Therein lies the major obstacle,” stated Rumble promoter Larry Boos. “With great cooperation from the ACWMC team, we discussed how to work with the capacity limit and while folks don’t like to wear face coverings, if it means having the event or not, I feel we will get cooperation. But with the 6’ spacing between race vehicles, our available pit space will be roughly one-third of previous years.”

“After working earnestly on possible options to seek the optimal product we have concluded that the Rumble format will have to be altered this year. Limits will restrict the number of competitors per division, and the Go Karts and Quarter Midgets will see their divisions split between the two days. We know that no one likes changes, but in this unprecedented time of health and safety concerns, adjustments are unavoidable. This is a bitter pill to swallow, but I trust everyone understands that these are only interim modifications, and we all look forward to the return of normal.”

The Rumble team is finalizing all event details and competitor entry information with the goal of releasing them by November 1.

“We will continue to work closely with the health department and ACWMC teams through these unparalleled times and announce updates to the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, as necessary.” Boos concluded.