Modster Mash entry list boasts 50 national championships

We’re now just hours away from the biggest four days in dirt modified racing history when four monstrous events happen Halloween Weekend with the inaugural running of the Modster Mash.

With more than $35,000 to the winner(s) of the four USRA Modified feature races and more than $5,000 to the USRA B-Mod winner(s), this simmering cauldron of cash is real money for real racers that is all treats and no tricks.

And with nearly $200,000 in prize money to be doled out in about 100 hours or real time, the event has drawn one of the most prolific fields of competitors in the history of dirt modified competition.

Thursday, October 29: Drivers will get their first chance to race for great money in the inaugural “King of the Ring” at the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Oklahoma, with $10,050 to win and $700 to start for USRA Modifieds.

There’s also a $2,000 top prize up for grabs for the USRA B-Mods with at least $100 to start the main event and $75 for non-qualifiers presented by Drive4JRT.com, SDI and Robert Vinson.

For more information check out tri-statespeedway.com.

Friday, October 30: Head north to the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for the fifth annual “Grant Junghans Memorial” paying $10,102 to win the USRA Modified main event.

Currently, the start money is no less than $1,202. More money will be added as sponsorships come in. USRA B-Mods will also be racing for $1,002 to win and $102 to start.

For more information check out lakesidespeedway.net.

Saturday, October 31: The inaugural Mel Hambelton Ford Modified “Spooktacular” presented by Park City will take place at the 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, with a $10,031 paycheck going to the winner and a minimum of $700 to each starter in the main event.

USRA B-Mods will also be running for $1,031 to win and $131 to start.

For more information check out race81speedway.com.

Sunday, November 1: The road leads to the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas, for the first-ever “Halloween Hangover at The Hummer” featuring a $5,000-to-win, $320-to-start feature for USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods once again sharing the spotlight and racing for $1,000 to win.

USRA Tuners are also on the racing card.

For more information check out humboldtspeedway.com.

Among the nearly 70 USRA Modified entries already are racers that bring résumés with 50 current and past national championships in various sanctions and divisions.

Two notable names from outside of the dirt modified ranks—at least for the last decade or so—are reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion Jimmy Owens and 2020 World of Outlaws Late Model Series champ Brandon Sheppard.

Owens, who collected his fourth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series crown this year to add to his four UMP Modified national titles, has more than 560 dirt late model and modified victories in his career.

Sheppard, meanwhile, collected his third World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship in four years recently and captured the 2013 UMP Late Model national championship.

Both will be piloting mounts from the Ramirez Motorsports stable in Woodward, Okla., which owns the team that Owens drives for in the LOLMDS. Sheppard also steered a Ramirez ride in last year’s Grant Junghans Memorial at the 81 Speedway and finished second behind Jacob Bleess.

Every USMTS national champion since 2010 will be in the pits all four nights, led by defending and soon-to-be four-time titlist Rodney Sanders.

Another four-time champ, Jason Hughes, will also compete with two-time USMTS national champion Ryan Gustin and 2018 champ Johnny Scott also on the pre-entry list.

Between them they have 410 career feature wins with the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s.

Five former USRA Modified national champs—Darron Fuqua (2018), Lucas Schott (2016), Jake Gallardo (2015), Fito Gallardo (2014) and Johnny Bone Jr. (2011)—have made their intentions to take their share on the money known.

With USRA national points ending Halloween Weekend, Jake Gallardo and Schott are in a nail-biting battle for this year’s crown and the 2020 Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national champ will emerge on Sunday night.

Other entries with national championship pedigrees include:

• Terry Phillips, four-time Lucas Oil MLRA champ and six-time MARS champ

• Tyler Davis, two-time NCRA national champ

• Tanner Mullens, 2018 NCRA national champ

• Scott Green, 2016 NCRA national champ

• Travis Saurer, two-time Wissota national champ

• Dustin Strand, two-time Wissota national champ

• Cory Crapser, three-time Wissota national champion and two-time USRA Iron Man champ.

Here is the complete pre-entry list as of Monday, October 26:

65 Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas

16 Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

12 Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

75 Tad Davis, Mount Hope, Kan.

65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4 Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

17 Brandon Dean, Sapulpa, Okla.

97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

C4 Curtis Dreasher, Hoyt, Kan.

91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

29 Dennis Elliott, Mount Ayr, Iowa

57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

G3 Brendon Gemmill, Wichita, Kan.

51 Lucas Gibbs, Udall, Kan.

2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

16 Shawn Govern, Valley Center, Kan.

25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

51 Alex Guthmiller, Huron, S.D.

55 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

88 Randy Klein, Enderlin, N.D.

60 Cody Kretchmar, Wichita, Kan.

4A Josh Lanterman, Wichita, Kan.

36 Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

33 Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo.

19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

50 Leroy Morrison, Raymore, Mo.

02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

20 Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr.., Berryton, Kan.

21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

B5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill.

171 Jed Smith, Anthony, N.M.

88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

44 Braden Stoner, Wichita, Kan.

71 Dustin Strand, Grand Forks, N.D.

444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

8 Jeremy Vaughn, Pocola, Okla.

15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

