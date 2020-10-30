Home Open Wheel Modified News Grant Junghans Memorial fires Friday night at Lakeside Speedway

Grant Junghans Memorial fires Friday night at Lakeside Speedway

The Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, becomes the epicenter of the dirt modified racing world Friday night when the historic oval hosts the 5th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial.

Featuring USRA Modifieds battling for $10,102 to win and USRA B-Mods chasing a $1,002 payday, it’s the final weekend of national points for Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series with drivers in both classes seeking the 2020 crown.

Five former USRA Modified national champs—Darron Fuqua (2018), Lucas Schott (2016), Jake Gallardo (2015), Fito Gallardo (2014) and Johnny Bone Jr. (2011)—have made their intentions known, and plan to take their share of the money home.

Schott and Jake Gallardo, currently holding down the first and second spots in national points, are locked in a nail-biting battle for this year’s crown with a mere one point separating the two. Clyde Dunn Jr. is a distant third, but not mathematically eliminated from contention.

In the USRA B-Mod ranks, Jim Chisholm’s sweep of the Featherlite Fall Jamboree one month ago propelled him into a seemingly insurmountable lead but a late-season charge has put Kris Jackson in contention for a third straight national title.

Jackson trails the 17-year-old by 12 points heading into the weekend. A handful of others—Ty Griffith, Dan Hovden, Dillon McCowan, Jake Richards and J.C. Morton—are clinging to hopes of a USRA B-Mod national championship but need a near-perfect weekend coupled with rare troubles for the top two.

The pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5:30, hot laps begin at 7:30 and racing gets underway at 8 p.m. For more information check out lakesidespeedway.net.

The final weekend of points for USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series was originally slated to feature four monstrous events during Halloween Weekend but Thursday’s rain-out at the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Oklahoma, cut the weekend to three nights.

Saturday, October 31: The inaugural Mel Hambelton Ford Modified “Spooktacular” presented by Park City will take place at the 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, with a $10,031 paycheck going to the winner and a minimum of $700 to each starter in the main event.

USRA B-Mods will also be running for $1,031 to win and $131 to start.

Saturday night , one lucky fan will win a free two-year lease of a new Ford F-150 from Mel Hambelton Ford. Five keys will be given out from their Facebook page at facebook.com/mhford and five to fans at the race.

Also, don’t forget about 81 Speedway’s Trunk-or-Treat prior to the races throughout the pit area from 4-4:45 p.m. Fans must have a grandstand ticket to participate. Use the main grandstand entrance when arriving at the racetrack, and then use the south walk-through gate to enter the pit area.

The pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 4, hot laps begin at 5:15 and racing gets underway at 6 p.m. For more information check out race81speedway.com.

Sunday, November 1: The road leads to the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas, for the first-ever “Halloween Hangover at The Hummer” featuring a $5,000-to-win, $320-to-start feature for USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods once again sharing the spotlight and racing for $1,000 to win.

USRA Tuners and Midwest Mods are also on the card.

The pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 3, hot laps begin at 3:45 and racing gets underway at 4:30 p.m. For more information check out humboldtspeedway.com.

To learn more about the United States Racing Association, visit USRAracing.com. You can also like us on Facebook, visit us on Instagram, follow us on Twitter and watch us on YouTube. Keep up to speed with everything USRA and subscribe to the USRA e-Newsletter at USRAracing.com/subscribe.

USRA OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Chevrolet Performance, Christie Door Company, CP-Carrillo, Fast Shafts, Jobbers Warehouse Supply, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KS Engineering, KSE Racing Products, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, Summit Racing Equipment, Sunoco Race Fuels.

USRA PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Mensink Racing Products, PBM Performance Products, Traeger Wood Pellet Grills by Elliott Motorsports, YouDirt.com.

USRA CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Headers, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, JE Pistons, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, Keyser Manufacturing, Landrum Performance Springs, Medieval Chassis, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Sybesma Graphics, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Racing.

USRA RACE TRACKS: 81 Speedway, 82 Speedway, Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Big O Speedway, Buffalo Creek Speedway, Caney Valley Speedway, Cedar Lake Speedway, Chateau Speedway, Creek County Speedway, Cresco Speedway, Dallas County Speedway, Deer Creek Speedway, Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Fayette County Speedway, Gondik Law Speedway, Hamilton County Speedway, Humboldt Speedway, Huset’s Speedway, I-35 Speedway, I-37 Speedway, I-90 Speedway, Lake Ozark Speedway, Lawton Speedway, Lebanon Midway Speedway, Legit Speedway Park, Longdale Speedway, Lucas Oil Speedway, Mason City Motor Speedway, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Monarch Motor Speedway, Nevada Speedway, Nobles County Speedway, Outlaw Motor Speedway, Rapid Speedway, Red Dirt Raceway, Route 66 Motor Speedway, RPM Speedway, South Texas Speedway, Southern Iowa Speedway, Sports Park Raceway, Springfield Raceway, Superbowl Speedway, Texana Raceway Park, Tri-State Speedway, Upper Iowa Speedway, Vado Speedway Park, West Texas Raceway.

