Thornton smokes Grant Junghans Memorial field

The 5th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial attracted 118 of the best dirt modified racers to the Lakeside Speedway Friday, and Mother Nature’s multiple visits throughout the week provided a super-fast racetrack for competitors to navigate all night long.

USRA Modifieds battled through seven rounds of group qualifying, seven heat races and four “B” features before 25 warriors lined up for a 42-lap main event on the historic half-mile oval in Kansas City, Kan.

Ricky Thornton Jr. set the pace for the start of the contest and engaged in a spirited battle with Jordan Grabouski during the opening laps. Grabouski was able to slide in front to lead lap 6 but relinquished the lead back to Thornton on the seventh lap.

While many top win-seekers such as USRA Modified national title contender Jake Gallardo and USMTS points leader Rodney Sanders failed to finish due to mechanical woes, Thornton drove off to a huge lead with no cautions over the final 32 laps to aid his pursuers.

Thornton went on to take the checkers and the $10,102 winner’s share of the prize money, but some of that may have been spent before he reached the checkered flag.

Nursing a huge lead, Thornton’s USRA Modified started to slow drastically and the deep sound of a failing engine gurgled past the flagstand with two laps remaining.

By the time Thornton came back around for the white flag, second-running Tyler Wolff had closed rapidly and only had the lapped car of Grabouski between himself and the leader, but difficulty navigating around Grabouski’s red Terry Phillips Racing team car sent Wolff high on the track and into the loose dirt.

Unable to catch the leader, Wolff crossed the finish line three car-lengths back as Thornton’s ride exploded in a cloud of smoke as he coasted into the winner’s circle.

California’s Lance Mari advanced a dozen positions to finish third while Phillips held off USRA Modified national points leader Lucas Schott for fourth.

Cade Dillard, Grabouski and Dennis Elliott were sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, and the last cars still on the racetrack at the end of the race.

Every main event starter earned no less than $1,202.

In the 22-lap USRA B-Mod main event, Andy Bryant blasted into the lead at the drop of the green flag and proceeded to disappear from the pack.

By the time the race’s first yellow flag waved on lap 8, the 2015 USRA B-Mod national champ was already working lapped traffic with more than seven seconds between himself and second-place Randy Ainsworth.

Following another quick caution three laps later, Bryant again led the field back to the green flag but an apparent mechanical failure on his No. 28 machine as he exited the fourth turn sent him head-on into the front-stretch concrete wall.

The next ten seconds were intense and silenced the Lakeside Speedway and RacinDirt.TV audience as Bryant’s mount went into a series of twisting flips and absorbed several high-impact collisions from oncoming competitors.

What remained was a completely demolished racecar that had the rear portion ripped away and took on the appearance of a mangled stock car after a “big one” on a superspeedway.

Despite the violent crash, track and emergency crewmembers were immediately on the scene and helped extract an unhurt Bryant moments later.

Mike Striegel inherited the lead for the next restart with nine laps remaining in the 22-lapper. He held the point for two laps before Kansas City racer Patrick Royalty powered into the lead on lap 14.

Royalty, who captured a track championship here this year, collected his first USRA B-Mod victory of the season while earning $1,002 for his efforts.

Jeremy Chambers advanced 14 spots to claim the runner-up paycheck, Striegel held on for third, Ainsworth held on for fourth and Nick Newton rounded out the top five.

Patrick Royalty won the USRA B-Mod main event.

Spooktacular Saturday: The inaugural Mel Hambelton Ford Modified “Spooktacular” presented by Park City will take place at the 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, on Saturday with a $10,031 paycheck going to the USRA Modified winner and a minimum of $700 to each starter in the main event.

USRA B-Mods will also be running for $1,031 to win and $131 to start.

Saturday night , one lucky fan will win a free two-year lease of a new Ford F-150 from Mel Hambelton Ford. Five keys will be given out from their Facebook page at facebook.com/mhford and five to fans at the race.

Also, don’t forget about 81 Speedway’s Trunk-or-Treat prior to the races throughout the pit area from 4-4:45 p.m. Fans must have a grandstand ticket to participate. Use the main grandstand entrance when arriving at the racetrack, and then use the south walk-through gate to enter the pit area.

The pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 4, hot laps begin at 5:15 and racing gets underway at 6 p.m. For more information check out race81speedway.com.

Sunday, November 1: The road leads to the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas, for the first-ever “Halloween Hangover at The Hummer” featuring a $5,000-to-win, $320-to-start feature for USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods once again sharing the spotlight and racing for $1,000 to win.

USRA Tuners and Midwest Mods are also on the card.

The pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 3, hot laps begin at 3:45 and racing gets underway at 4:30 p.m. For more information check out humboldtspeedway.com.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

5th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial

Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

Friday, October 30, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat #1:

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (4) 20J Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

3. (3) 9R Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

4. (11) 8X Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

5. (10) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

6. (6) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

7. (1) 10 Kyle Schmidt, Lowell, Ark.

8. (8) 66T Tyler Schmidt, Easton, Kan.

9. (7) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

10. (9) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

11. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

Heat #2:

1. (2) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (1) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

4. (4) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

5. (6) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

6. (5) 27M Andy Milliken, Greenwood, Ark.

7. (7) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

8. (10) 89T Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

9. (8) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

10. (9) 37V Joey Vaughn, Siloam Springs, Ark.

11. (11) 50 Leroy Morrison, Raymore, Mo.

Heat #3:

1. (1) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (5) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

4. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (7) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

6. (3) 20JR Chase Rudolf, Norwalk, Iowa

7. (8) 32 Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

8. (9) 12B Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

9. (10) 711 Bill Ruisinger, Bonner Springs, Kan.

10. (11) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11. (6) K19 Will Krup, Mount Carmel, Ill.

Heat #4:

1. (4) 75G Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

2. (6) 0J Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

3. (10) 33 Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo.

4. (1) 7J Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

5. (9) 16S Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

6. (2) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

7. (11) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

8. (5) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

9. (7) 55 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

10. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

11. (8) 51 Alex Guthmiller, Huron, S.D.

Heat #5:

1. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (5) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

5. (7) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mount Ayr, Iowa

6. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

7. (8) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (10) 88XXX Randy Klein, Enderlin, N.D.

9. (9) C4 Curtis Dreasher, Hoyt, Kan.

10. (2) B5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill.

Heat #6:

1. (4) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

2. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (5) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

4. (8) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

5. (7) 49JR. Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

6. (1) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

7. (6) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

8. (9) 60 Cody Kretchmar, Wichita, Kan.

9. (3) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

10. (10) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

Heat #7:

1. (2) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Adel, Iowa

2. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (5) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

6. (6) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

7. (7) 71M Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

8. (9) 1X Matt Johnson, Archie, Mo.

9. (10) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (8) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

“B” Feature #1:

1. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (2) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

4. (9) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (7) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (6) 49JR. Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (4) 16S Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

8. (5) 7J Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

9. (10) 71M Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

10. (11) 60 Cody Kretchmar, Wichita, Kan.

11. (15) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

12. (14) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

13. (8) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

14. (12) 711 Bill Ruisinger, Bonner Springs, Kan.

15. (13) 55 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

16. (16) K19 Will Krup, Mount Carmel, Ill.

“B” Feature #2:

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (2) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

4. (4) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

5. (3) 9R Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

6. (6) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

7. (10) 89T Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

8. (8) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

9. (14) 37V Joey Vaughn, Siloam Springs, Ark.

10. (12) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

11. (13) C4 Curtis Dreasher, Hoyt, Kan.

12. (7) 27M Andy Milliken, Greenwood, Ark.

13. (9) 10 Kyle Schmidt, Lowell, Ark.

14. (15) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

15. (16) 51 Alex Guthmiller, Huron, S.D.

16. (11) 1X Matt Johnson, Archie, Mo.

“B” Feature #3:

1. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

2. (6) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (5) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

4. (14) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (2) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

6. (10) 88XXX Randy Klein, Enderlin, N.D.

7. (4) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

8. (7) 20JR Chase Rudolf, Norwalk, Iowa

9. (8) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

10. (1) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

11. (13) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

12. (12) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

13. (9) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

14. (15) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

15. (11) 66T Tyler Schmidt, Easton, Kan.

“B” Feature #4:

1. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (5) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mount Ayr, Iowa

4. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (14) B5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill.

6. (8) 32 Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

7. (12) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

8. (11) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

9. (6) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

10. (7) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

11. (9) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

12. (13) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13. (3) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

14. (15) 50 Leroy Morrison, Raymore, Mo.

15. (10) 12B Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

“A” Feature:

1. (1) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Adel, Iowa

2. (12) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (15) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

4. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (14) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (19) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

7. (4) 75G Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

8. (24) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mount Ayr, Iowa

9. (18) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

10. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

11. (21) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

12. (22) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

13. (23) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

14. (7) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

15. (3) 33 Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo.

16. (5) 0J Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

17. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

18. (25) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

19. (13) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

20. (10) 20J Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

21. (6) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

22. (16) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

23. (20) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

24. (11) 8X Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

25. (17) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

USRA B-MODS

Heat #1:

1. (2) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

2. (3) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

3. (8) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

4. (4) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

5. (6) 90 Jessie Mulich, Bonner Springs, Kan.

6. (9) 3X3 Nick Newton, Kansas City, Kan.

7. (7) 49X Cole Wells, Crane, Mo.

8. (5) 18 Corbin Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. (1) 12JR Olen Stephens, Warrensburg, Mo.

Heat #2:

1. (2) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

2. (3) 44H Trevor Hunt, Liberty, Mo.

3. (7) 7 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

4. (8) 17J Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

5. (6) 12C Steven Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

6. (1) 9M Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

7. (9) 61 Sturgis Streeter, Hoyt, Kan.

8. (4) 21X Clint Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. (5) 35M Brent Fielder, Kansas City, Mo.

Heat #3:

1. (1) 57 Randy Ainsworth, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

2. (4) 57P Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan.

3. (9) 17 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (7) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (2) 7B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

6. (3) 9 Slade Mohr, Great Bend, Kan.

7. (5) 35X Lane Zaremba, Lawrence, Kan.

8. (8) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

9. (6) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

Heat #4:

1. (1) 7TW Tyler Wood, Harrisonville, Mo.

2. (3) 21JE Josh Everhart, Burlingame, Kan.

3. (9) 17S Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

4. (2) 26 John Anderson, Blue Springs, Mo.

5. (7) B52 Dan Herman, Lawrence, Kan.

6. (6) 13 Mike Duvall, Owasso, Okla.

7. (8) M1 Richard Magee, Salina, Okla.

8. (4) 25 Brandon Hines, Becker, Minn.

9. (5) 65X Terry Taylor, Fort Gibson, Okla.

Heat #5:

1. (1) 24 Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (6) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

3. (8) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

4. (3) 52 Cory Janasek, Independence, Kan.

5. (7) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

6. (2) 31 Erick Chesterman, Valley Center, Kan.

7. (4) 25W Dano Ostrander, Deer Creek, Minn.

8. (5) 214 Eric Spreer, Perry, Kan.

“B” Feature #1:

1. (2) 21JE Josh Everhart, Burlingame, Kan.

2. (1) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

3. (7) 3X3 Nick Newton, Kansas City, Kan.

4. (8) 9M Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

5. (3) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (6) 90 Jessie Mulich, Bonner Springs, Kan.

7. (11) 49X Cole Wells, Crane, Mo.

8. (14) 25 Brandon Hines, Becker, Minn.

9. (9) 13 Mike Duvall, Owasso, Okla.

10. (5) B52 Dan Herman, Lawrence, Kan.

11. (15) 12JR Olen Stephens, Warrensburg, Mo.

12. (16) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

13. (13) 21X Clint Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

14. (4) 26 John Anderson, Blue Springs, Mo.

15. (10) 61 Sturgis Streeter, Hoyt, Kan.

16. (12) 25W Dano Ostrander, Deer Creek, Minn.

“B” Feature #2:

1. (3) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

2. (2) 17J Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

3. (1) 44H Trevor Hunt, Liberty, Mo.

4. (13) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

5. (6) 12C Steven Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

6. (5) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

7. (12) 18 Corbin Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (7) 7B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

9. (9) 31 Erick Chesterman, Valley Center, Kan.

10. (15) 35M Brent Fielder, Kansas City, Mo.

11. (8) 9 Slade Mohr, Great Bend, Kan.

12. (4) 52 Cory Janasek, Independence, Kan.

13. (10) M1 Richard Magee, Salina, Okla.

14. (14) 214 Eric Spreer, Perry, Kan.

15. (11) 35X Lane Zaremba, Lawrence, Kan.

16. (16) 65X Terry Taylor, Fort Gibson, Okla.

“A” Feature:

1. (10) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (16) 17J Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

3. (1) 17S Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

4. (4) 57 Randy Ainsworth, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

5. (17) 3X3 Nick Newton, Kansas City, Kan.

6. (12) 7 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

7. (3) 24 Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

8. (13) 21JE Josh Everhart, Burlingame, Kan.

9. (22) 12C Steven Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

10. (7) 17 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

11. (14) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

12. (23) 90 Jessie Mulich, Bonner Springs, Kan.

13. (8) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

14. (9) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

15. (18) 44H Trevor Hunt, Liberty, Mo.

16. (6) 14J Jacob Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

17. (19) 9M Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

18. (2) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

19. (21) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

20. (20) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

21. (5) 7TW Tyler Wood, Harrisonville, Mo.

22. (24) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

23. (11) 57P Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan.

24. (15) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

