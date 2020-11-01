Home Dirt Late Model News Donny Schatz Running Late Model, Sprint Car At World of Outlaws Last...

Donny Schatz Running Late Model, Sprint Car At World of Outlaws Last Call

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
Donny Schatz

MAKE IT A DOUBLE: Donny Schatz Running Late Model, Sprint Car At Last Call
The 10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Champion is in contention for his 300th career Sprint Car win and 11th title

CONCORD, NC — Nov. 1, 2020 — Donny Schatz will join Kyle Larson in having an extra shot of fun during the Nov. 4-7 World of Outlaws Last Call at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

He’ll break out his own #15 Late Model to compete with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, Wednesday and Thursday, before stepping behind the wheel of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15, Friday and Saturday, to contend for his 11th World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series title.

“The Late Model is something I’ve enjoyed for quite sometime,” Schatz said. “Charlotte gives us a perfect opportunity. Two nights of Late Models. Two nights of Sprint Cars. I feel like we’ll have the best of both worlds and have a little fun. No pressure leading into the Last Call (with the Sprint Cars).”

Schatz enters the season finale weekend third in the Sprint Car championship standings with a 64-point deficit to points leader and reigning champion Brad Sweet. He wouldn’t call running his Late Model is a source of relaxation before the pressure is on with the Sprint Car, though. It’s more of an opportunity for him to enjoy a couple of extra days behind the wheel of a race car and get an early start on his 2021 DIRTcar Nationals preparations.

“I don’t know that it helps relax you, other than you enjoy to do it,” Schatz said. “That’s why first and foremost we’re all here. We’re here to enjoy it. To be able to go do it with those guys, obviously, doing it with those guys, I go to Florida (at Volusia Speedway Park) with them every year, so ending the season with them and hopefully gain a little experience and learn a few things. Maybe it’ll help us start off a little bit better in Florida (for DIRTcar Nationals). Any time you get laps with a good group, it helps.”

He’s made three Feature starts with the World of Outlaws Late Models this season, earning a top-10 finish in each event. Before this year, Schatz had one top-five and four top-10s with the Series in total.

Of his 21 starts with the Late Models, six of them were at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. In those six starts, he finished 15th, ninth, 11th, 15th, 15th and 16th.

In comparison to running his Sprint Car at Charlotte, there’s little to be learned from running the Late Model ahead of time.

“Charlotte is different for the Late Models,” Schatz said. “It’s really high speed, not super technical. The cars are so close from when I started racing them to today. It seems like fifteen pounds of spring rate here or there could be the difference between great and terrible. It makes it pretty touchy.”

He hasn’t had the opportunity to run as many Late Model events this season as he’d like, but if the schedules align right in 2021, Schatz wouldn’t mind going fender to fender with the likes of two-time and defending World of Outlaws Late Model champion Brandon Sheppard and 2004 Series champion Scott Bloomquist more often.

“It takes people to do this,” Schatz said. “All of these teams take people and I have a full-time guy that does his best keeping up with my Late Model when we can go. He goes 24 hours a day some days, so there’s only so many hours in a day and that’s what kept me from doing it this year and it may keep me from some next year, but we’ll get the schedule and see where everything is at.”

Before then, Schatz’s main focus will be on his Sprint Car at Charlotte. A win during the Last Call would hold significance for multiple reasons. It would give him a career milestone of 300 World of Outlaws Sprint Car victories, help him gain points on his championship rivals and be a good momentum builder for the 2021 season.

“For 15 years I’ve been in a championship hunt,” Schatz said. “You don’t ever want to lose that. Here we are. We find ourselves in that again and feeling damn good about it. If we win it, great. If we don’t, we’re not going to hang our heads. It’s been a trying year for everyone. We’ll just do our best to see where we end up.”

For tickets to the Nov. 4-7 World of Outlaws Last Call with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, click here.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all four nights live on DIRTVision.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Tony Stewart Racing: Donny Schatz World of Outlaws STP Sprint Car Series Volusia Advance
  2. Price-Miller, Gravel Fastest in Qualifying as Donny Schatz Clinches 10th World of Outlaws Title Thursday at World Finals
  3. Five-time champion Donny Schatz Leads World of Outlaws STP Sprint Cars to Upper Midwest
  4. Donny Schatz Relishing Opportunities To Race His Late Model
  5. Previewing The 2013 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Season: 10 Burning Questions
  6. World of Outlaws Last Call Replaces World Finals as 2020 Season-Ender
jdearing

Latest articles

Shiverfest Puts a Cap on the 2020 Season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News jdearing - 0
by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 31, 2020) - Midwest Performance & Power and Donnellson Tire & Service helped to present the 22nd Annual Shiverfest...
Read more

Donny Schatz Running Late Model, Sprint Car At World of Outlaws Last Call

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
MAKE IT A DOUBLE: Donny Schatz Running Late Model, Sprint Car At Last Call The 10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Champion is in contention...
Read more

Rick Eckert edges Max Blair for Mid-Atlantic Championship!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE Mid-Atlantic Championship Feature 1. Rick Eckert 2. Max Blair 3. Kyle Hardy 4. Mike Maresca 5. Ross Robinson 6. Jason Covert 7. Amanda Robinson 8. Gary Stuhler 9. Danny Snyder 10. Trevor Collins 11....
Read more

Tyler Erb cooks up Jambalaya 100 win at Pike County!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Pike County Speedway Magnolia, MS Jambalaya 100 Feature 1. Tyler Erb 2. Jason Feger 3. Spencer Hughes 4. Michael Arnold 5. Luke Bennett 6. Dane Dacus 7. Manny Falcon 8. Noah Daspit 9. Dwight Falcon 10. Cole...
Read more
Previous articleRick Eckert edges Max Blair for Mid-Atlantic Championship!
Next articleShiverfest Puts a Cap on the 2020 Season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

Related articles

Rick Eckert edges Max Blair for Mid-Atlantic Championship!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE Mid-Atlantic Championship Feature 1. Rick Eckert 2. Max Blair 3. Kyle Hardy 4. Mike Maresca 5. Ross Robinson 6. Jason Covert 7. Amanda Robinson 8. Gary Stuhler 9. Danny Snyder 10. Trevor Collins 11....
Read more

Tyler Erb cooks up Jambalaya 100 win at Pike County!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Pike County Speedway Magnolia, MS Jambalaya 100 Feature 1. Tyler Erb 2. Jason Feger 3. Spencer Hughes 4. Michael Arnold 5. Luke Bennett 6. Dane Dacus 7. Manny Falcon 8. Noah Daspit 9. Dwight Falcon 10. Cole...
Read more

Zack Dohm scores Bluegrass Nationals win with Jackie Boggs tribute car design!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Bluegrass Nationals 10/31/20 Feature 1. Zack Dohm 2. Dustin Linville 3. Scott James 4. Devin Gilpin 5. Tyler Carpenter 6. Derek Fisher 7. Justin Ratliff 8. Freddie Carpenter 9. Brandon Fouts 10. Tommy Bailey 11. Dennis Roberson 12....
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Tony Stewart Racing: Donny Schatz World of Outlaws STP Sprint Car Series Volusia Advance
  2. Price-Miller, Gravel Fastest in Qualifying as Donny Schatz Clinches 10th World of Outlaws Title Thursday at World Finals
  3. Five-time champion Donny Schatz Leads World of Outlaws STP Sprint Cars to Upper Midwest
  4. Donny Schatz Relishing Opportunities To Race His Late Model
  5. Previewing The 2013 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Season: 10 Burning Questions
  6. World of Outlaws Last Call Replaces World Finals as 2020 Season-Ender

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Zack Dohm scores Bluegrass Nationals win with Jackie Boggs tribute car design!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Bluegrass Nationals 10/31/20 Feature 1. Zack Dohm 2. Dustin Linville 3. Scott James 4. Devin Gilpin 5. Tyler Carpenter 6. Derek Fisher 7. Justin Ratliff 8. Freddie Carpenter 9. Brandon Fouts 10. Tommy Bailey 11. Dennis Roberson 12....
Read more

O’Neil spooks Scott, Chisholm haunts Jackson at 81 Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Another star-studded field of USRA Modified and USRA B-Mod racers gathered at the 81 Speedway Saturday for the second night of the three-round Modster...
Read more

PERFECT 8: Strickler Leads Flag-to-Flag at Charlotte, Claims Third Career WSTC UMP Modified Feature Win

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Hoffman Charges from 23rd to 3rd after LCS nail biter, Arnold runner-up in Charlotte debut, Stremme wins All-Star Invitational CONCORD, NC – Oct. 31, 2020...
Read more

Brandon Overton Leads Final Nine Circuits to Go Back-to-Back in FK Rod Ends Tarheel 50!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) “Big Sexy” Brandon Overton continued his stellar 2020 racing season tonight by recording his second straight FK Rod Ends ‘Tarheel 50’ title...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: