O’Neil spooks Scott, Chisholm haunts Jackson at 81 Speedway

Another star-studded field of USRA Modified and USRA B-Mod racers gathered at the 81 Speedway Saturday for the second night of the three-round Modster Mash and the inaugural Mel Hambelton Ford “Spooktacular” presented by Park City.

Johnny Scott did his best to show he hasn’t missed a beat since his last dirt modified race more than two years ago as he drew the pole position and then jumped out to a big lead in the 40-lap feature race.

Digging into the cushion around the high side of the 3/8-mile oval, the 2018 USMTS national champion extended his lead over the field to a full straight-away by the race’s halfway point.

Meanwhile, the fans in the jam-packed grandstand enjoyed some wild battles throughout the field including a back-and-forth fight for second between Tanner Mullens and Terry Phillips with Zack VanderBeek and Rodney Sanders also grappling for position.

A mid-race caution slowed the action, but Scott was able to pull away again on the ensuing restart. Behind him, seventh-starting Jake O’Neil rebounded after back-sliding as far as ninth in the early going and stole fourth from Sanders on lap 26.

As the laps wound down, Scott remained comfortably out front but his pursuers were cutting into his advantage.

Staying faithful to the shortest route around the 81 Speedway, O’Neil edged Phillips at the flagstand on lap 37 to seize the third spot when the yellow flag waved for one last time.

With Scott setting the pace, Mullens chose to start on the outside of O’Neil for the restart and that was the undoing of him and Scott when the green flag returned.

Scott led the pack into the first turn but O’Neil pulled ahead as they exited turn two with Mullens sticking his nose in the middle to make it a three-wide battle for the top spot.

By the time they completed the 38th lap, O’Neil had the lead while Scott was in a dogfight with Mullens for second place.

O’Neil crossed the finish line first to collect the $10,031 top prize and ruin Scott’s “Welcome Home” party. Mullens piled on by nipping Scott at the line for second.

“Hey, I was fighting that car there,” an elated O’Neil said in victory lane. “We were honestly pretty terrible but everybody was kind of married to that top and we found that little goat trail down there on that bottom. In and out (of the turns) I was good but if I missed it I wasn’t very good. I definitely didn’t have nothing up top so I figured I might as well just roll around this bottom.

“We got really lucky with that caution late there. I wouldn’t have had nothing for him (Scott) there at the end but it kind of played off in our favor.”

For his efforts, Mullens earned a $5,000 runner-up paycheck while Scott settled for $3,000 for finishing third.

“I probably should have restarted on the bottom there on that last restart,” Mullens admitted. “I was hoping to get a run on the top but it was a little different than the first time.”

“It’s just unfortunate to lead that may laps and come up short there at the end,” Scott said. “We were right there. I probably should have kept my tires a little hotter under that yellow. I think I sealed them up a little bit and on the restart I just couldn’t get going again. That’s the way it is sometimes—it don’t fall the way you want it to.”

Sanders held off Phillips for fourth Cole Traugott, Tyler Wolff, VanderBeek, 23rd-starting Dustin Sorensen and Brandon Sheppard rounding out the top ten.

Each of the 24 main event starters earned at least $700 in the big-money super-show.

USRA B-Mods were also running for some serious cash with $1,031 earmarked for the winner.

One of the hottest B-Mod pilots in the twilight of the 2020 campaign, Jeremy Chambers set the pace for the start of the 20-lap feature and led the first four laps before USRA B-Mod national points leader Jim Chisholm blasted into the lead after starting eighth.

Like the USRA Modifieds, late-race cautions emerged to play havoc with the leaders but Chisholm was unfazed and held off two-time defending USRA B-Mod national champ Kris Jackson to earn a possible title-clinching victory.

Jackson’s last-lap surge came up short and he settled for second with Chambers hanging on to claim the third spot in front of 11th-starting Jake Richards and tenth-starting Dillon McCowan.

Jim Chisholm won the USRA B-Mod main event.

Ryan Phillips finished sixth, seventh went to 15th-starting Mike Striegel, Friday’s feature winner Patrick Royalty earned an eighth-place paycheck, Brett Berry nabbed ninth and Dan Wheeler completed the top ten.

Halloween Hangover at The Hummer: The road leads to the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas, on Sunday for the inaugural Halloween Hangover at The Hummer featuring a $5,000-to-win, $320-to-start main event for USRA Modifieds and $1,000 awaiting the USRA B-Mod winner.

USRA Tuners and unsanctioned Midwest Mods are also on the card. All three USRA classes will be gunning for a title on the final night of Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points.

The pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 3, hot laps begin at 3:45 and racing gets underway at 4:30 p.m. For more information check out humboldtspeedway.com.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Mel Hambelton Ford Modified “Spooktacular” presented by Park City

81 Speedway, Park City, Kansas

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat #1:

1. (2) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (4) B5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill.

3. (1) 20JR Chase Rudolf, Norwalk, Iowa

4. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

5. (8) K19 Will Krup, Mount Carmel, Ill.

6. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

7. (9) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

8. (7) 27M Andy Milliken, Greenwood, Ark.

9. (10) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

10. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

Heat #2:

1. (2) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

2. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (1) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

4. (6) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

5. (5) 99T T.J. Tolan, Valley Center, Kan.

6. (7) 32 Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

7. (8) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

8. (4) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

9. (10) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

10. (9) 71 Patrick McManus, Derby, Kan.

Heat #3:

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (3) 20J Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

3. (4) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

4. (1) 88W Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

5. (6) 22N Kevin Newell, Wichita, Kan.

6. (8) 55 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

7. (5) 60 Cody Kretchmar, Wichita, Kan.

8. (9) 16 Shawn Govern, Valley Center, Kan.

9. (7) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (10) 10 Kyle Schmidt, Lowell, Ark.

Heat #4:

1. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (1) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

5. (7) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

6. (8) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

7. (6) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

8. (9) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

9. (10) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (5) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

Heat #5:

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (4) 75G Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

4. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (6) 9R Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

6. (5) 71H Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

7. (8) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (7) 44 Braden Stoner, Wichita, Kan.

9. (9) 1 Kirby Robe, Wichita, Kan.

10. (10) 69X Jason Martin, Enid, Okla.

Heat #6:

1. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (2) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

3. (1) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

4. (3) 12L Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

5. (6) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

6. (9) 51G Lucas Gibbs, Udall, Kan.

7. (5) 0 Brody Robe, Wichita, Kan.

8. (8) 88XXX Randy Klein, Currie, Minn.

9. (7) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

Heat #7:

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (4) G3 Brendon Gemmill, Wichita, Kan.

4. (3) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (7) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

6. (6) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (5) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

8. (9) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

9. (8) 71C Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

“B” Feature #1:

1. (5) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (1) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

3. (2) G3 Brendon Gemmill, Wichita, Kan.

4. (4) 88W Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

5. (6) 9R Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

6. (13) 1 Kirby Robe, Wichita, Kan.

7. (9) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (8) 71H Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

9. (12) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

10. (11) 27M Andy Milliken, Greenwood, Ark.

11. (10) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

12. (14) 71 Patrick McManus, Derby, Kan.

13. (7) 55 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

14. (3) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

“B” Feature #2:

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (4) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

3. (8) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (6) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

5. (3) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

6. (12) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

7. (2) 20JR Chase Rudolf, Norwalk, Iowa

8. (7) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

9. (9) 60 Cody Kretchmar, Wichita, Kan.

10. (5) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

11. (13) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

12. (11) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

13. (10) 16 Shawn Govern, Valley Center, Kan.

14. (14) 10 Kyle Schmidt, Lowell, Ark.

“B” Feature #3:

1. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (3) K19 Will Krup, Mount Carmel, Ill.

3. (14) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (8) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

5. (9) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

6. (1) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

7. (2) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

8. (10) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

9. (13) 71C Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

10. (12) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11. (7) 32 Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

12. (11) 44 Braden Stoner, Wichita, Kan.

13. (5) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

14. (6) 51G Lucas Gibbs, Udall, Kan.

“B” Feature #4:

1. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (2) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

3. (1) 75G Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

4. (8) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

5. (4) 12L Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

6. (13) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

7. (10) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

9. (11) 88XXX Randy Klein, Currie, Minn.

10. (12) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

11. (14) 69X Jason Martin, Enid, Okla.

12. (9) 0 Brody Robe, Wichita, Kan.

13. (5) 22N Kevin Newell, Wichita, Kan.

14. (6) 99T T.J. Tolan, Valley Center, Kan.

“A” Feature:

1. (7) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (1) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

6. (4) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

7. (9) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

9. (23) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

10. (8) B5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill.

11. (19) K19 Will Krup, Mount Carmel, Ill.

12. (10) 20 Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

13. (16) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

14. (13) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

15. (15) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

16. (14) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

17. (18) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

18. (11) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

19. (20) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

20. (17) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

21. (24) 75G Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

22. (22) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

23. (12) 49JR Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

24. (21) G3 Brendon Gemmill, Wichita, Kan.

USRA B-MODS

Heat #1:

1. (1) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

2. (3) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

3. (4) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

4. (8) A2 Randy Wilson, Wichita, Kan.

5. (5) 35 Tim Echevarria, Junction City, Kan.

6. (9) 2B Jordan Barbee, Tulsa, Okla.

7. (6) 97L Toby Lindell, Muskogee, Okla.

8. (7) 25 Kenny McDonald Jr., Adrian, Mo.

9. (2) 19 Dylan Cantwell, Salina, Okla.

Heat #2:

1. (4) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (5) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (3) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

4. (1) 09X Brett Berry, Colby, Kan.

5. (8) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

6. (2) 97 Braden Stoner, Wichita, Kan.

7. (7) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

8. (6) 01 Kason Carroll, Wichita, Kan.

Heat #3:

1. (4) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

2. (5) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan.

3. (7) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

4. (2) 68 Dan Daniels, Humboldt, Kan.

5. (1) 3C Jacob Crowell, Clearwater, Kan.

6. (8) 31 Erick Chesterman, Valley Center, Kan.

7. (3) 9 Slade Mohr, Great Bend, Kan.

8. (6) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

Heat #4:

1. (3) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

2. (1) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

3. (4) 2C Matthew Crowell, Goddard, Kan.

4. (6) 61 Sturgis Streeter, Topeka, Kan.

5. (7) 49X Cole Wells, Crane, Mo.

6. (5) 25W Dano Ostrander, Deer Creek, Minn.

7. (8) 84 Austin Crowder, Muskogee, Okla.

8. (2) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

Heat #5:

1. (2) 17J Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

2. (5) 21JE Josh Everhart, Burlingame, Kan.

3. (4) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

4. (8) 7D Davis Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.

5. (7) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

6. (3) 35M Brent Fielder, Kansas City, Mo.

7. (6) M1 Richard Magee, Oologah, Okla.

8. (1) 25H Brandon Hines, Becker, Minn.

“B” Feature #1:

1. (4) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

2. (6) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

3. (11) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

4. (7) 35 Tim Echevarria, Junction City, Kan.

5. (5) 68 Dan Daniels, Humboldt, Kan.

6. (1) 7D Davis Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.

7. (2) 2C Matthew Crowell, Goddard, Kan.

8. (12) M1 Richard Magee, Oologah, Okla.

9. (14) 25 Kenny McDonald Jr., Adrian, Mo.

10. (10) 84 Austin Crowder, Muskogee, Okla.

11. (13) 01 Kason Carroll, Wichita, Kan.

12. (8) 31 Erick Chesterman, Valley Center, Kan.

13. (3) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

14. (15) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

15. (9) 25W Dano Ostrander, Deer Creek, Minn.

“B” Feature #2:

1. (4) 09X Brett Berry, Colby, Kan.

2. (13) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

3. (1) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

4. (5) 49X Cole Wells, Crane, Mo.

5. (9) 35M Brent Fielder, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (2) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

7. (7) 3C Jacob Crowell, Clearwater, Kan.

8. (11) 9 Slade Mohr, Great Bend, Kan.

9. (6) 2B Jordan Barbee, Tulsa, Okla.

10. (12) 25H Brandon Hines, Becker, Minn.

11. (3) 61 Sturgis Streeter, Topeka, Kan.

12. (10) 97L Toby Lindell, Muskogee, Okla.

13. (8) 97 Braden Stoner, Wichita, Kan.

14. (14) 19 Dylan Cantwell, Salina, Okla.

“A” Feature:

1. (8) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (4) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (1) 17J Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

4. (11) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

5. (10) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

6. (6) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan.

7. (15) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

8. (9) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

9. (14) 09X Brett Berry, Colby, Kan.

10. (2) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

11. (17) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

12. (20) 49X Cole Wells, Crane, Mo.

13. (24) 7G Gabriel Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

14. (21) 68 Dan Daniels, Humboldt, Kan.

15. (23) 7D Davis Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.

16. (16) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

17. (18) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

18. (22) 35M Brent Fielder, Kansas City, Mo.

19. (12) A2 Randy Wilson, Wichita, Kan.

20. (5) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

21. (7) 21JE Josh Everhart, Burlingame, Kan.

22. (13) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

23. (19) 35 Tim Echevarria, Junction City, Kan.

24. (3) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

