Parsons Scores Third Pro Modified World Short Track Championship

The Hoosier Racing Tire Pro Modifieds put on a bang up show at the Drydene World Short Track Championship Saturday night, racing so hard they were plagued by cautions, ultimately resulting in an 11-lap Feature, less than half of the originally scheduled 25 lapper. While avid dirt racing fans often claim that a good qualifying driver does not a winner make, tonight’s story told otherwise as the fast-timers in two flights of Qualifying finished first and second — and by no means due to single-file racing. Union Grove, NC-driver Jeff Parsons ultimately scored his third Pro Modified World Short Track Championship victory, with Trey Stamper and Robert Poole in second and third.

“Oh, man, this is awesome,” said Parsons from Victory Lane as he went on to thank his team, family, partners, Drydene and “everyone that’s done this deal for us little guys.”

Parsons jumped to an early lead out of the gate as pole-sitter Chris Stowe fell back, losing control and triggering a multi-car pile-up that set the tone for the remainder of the Feature.

Parsons, Stowe and Stamper duked it out up front on the restart, back and forth, side by side and three wide, with Parson and Stowe wheel-to-wheel into lap 2. Ultimately Parson held his lead and Stamper passed Stowe for second as lap 2 was cut short by another caution. The 19K of Ryan Morgan and the 8 of Cameron Campbell (who transferred out of Last Chance Showdown #1) spun between Turns 3 and 4.

Parson, Stamper, Poole and Stowe went four-wide on the restart — still only the second lap — until Parson took a commanding lead coming out of Turn 2.

As the first four rows held their positions into lap 3, cars went three wide from P.8 on back with side-by-side action. Wes Helms overcooked it heading into Turn 3, spinning on his own volition and gently nosing his 98 car into the wall. Another caution.

Parson and Stampers held first and second through a number of cautions to follow. Buck Stevens slid to the inside and took third on lap 4 before the 24 of AJ Belanger spun into the infield, losing him his top 10 position. Green again. The field bunched up and another pile-up ensued. This time Stowe spun in front of the field and drew the Red flag. The 14 of Lawson Rogers sustained heavy damage on the right side. The field was starting to sport significant battle scars with only four laps complete. Rogers peeled the sheet metal off of the right side and was back on track. Single file restart with Parsons in the lead. And back to yellow. Cautions were being handed out like Halloween candy. Campbell spun again.

Finally, the cars completed a lap, making it five, just as the 18K of Keith Baker hit the wall. But the field stayed green as he pulled off the track.

Parsons continued to lead into lap 6 but starter Dave Farney pulled out the Yellow again as Morgan planted his 19K into the wall, this time ending his night.

Green flag again. Parsons led and Stamper gave chase. Drivers completed a couple of laps as the field started to stretch out, but from tenth on back the cars were three wide and trashing. Another violent crash ensued in lap 8 under Farney’s perch. Caution. Dean Noseworthy’s 60X bounced off the rear quarter of Preston Blalock’s 00 and spun, collecting the tire barrier and a number of other cars along with it. Morgan Widener went headfirst into the wall along with Chase Cardwell. Noseworthy, who transferred from the Last Chance Showdown earlier in the night, was done.

The drivers started single file one last time — Parsons, Stamper, Poole, Stevens, Greg Brown — as the Race Director made the call for a Green-White-Checkers finish due to time. Stamper got a good launch off of Turn 2 but couldn’t get past Parsons, who ran away on Lap 10.

Finally, the race was complete on lap 11 as the cars went through the checkers: Parson, Stamper, Pool.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE PRO MODIFIED RESULTS

Hoosier Racing Tire Feature (25 Laps) – 1. 44-Jeff Parsons [2]; 2. 20-Trey Stamper [3]; 3. 25-Robert Poole [5]; 4. 2J-Jake Barneycastle [7]; 5. 312-Greg Brown [12]; 6. 23-Buck Stevens [6]; 7. O7-Steve Axtell [9]; 8. 24-AJ Belanger [13]; 9. 42-Kevin Pangrazio [19]; 10. 17B-Case Daniels [25]; 11. 50-Justin Blevins [11]; 12. 4-Caleb Fulp [17]; 13. OO-Preston Blalock [18]; 14. 5S-Brian Strickland [24]; 15. 92-Larry Martin [14]; 16. 52-Chris Stowe [1]; 17. 8-Cameron Campbell [23]; 18. 60X-Dean Noseworthy [21]; 19. 121-Chase Cardwell [20]; 20. 18B-Keith Baker [26]; 21. 15-Morgan Widener [22]; 22. 19K-Ryan Morgan [16]; 23. 98-Wes Helms [4]; 24. 7D-Kevin Dugger [10]; 25. 14-Lawson Rogers [8]; 26. 10-Daniel Parker [15]; Drydene/Fox Racing Shox Hard Charger Award: 17B-Case Daniels[+15]

Qualifying Flight-A – 1. 44-Jeff Parsons, 18.452; 2. 50-Justin Blevins, 18.518; 3. 4-Caleb Fulp, 18.569; 4. 25-Robert Poole, 18.603; 5. O7-Steve Axtell, 18.671; 6. 52-Chris Stowe, 18.818; 7. 60X-Dean Noseworthy, 18.871; 8. O3-Dylan Smith, 18.891; 9. O4-Cole Wagoner, 18.935; 10. 21-Chris McKeehan, 18.961; 11. 24-AJ Belanger, 18.982; 12. 10-Daniel Parker, 19.086; 13. 98-Wes Helms, 19.134; 14. 42-Kevin Pangrazio, 19.135; 15. 8-Cameron Campbell, 19.155; 16. 417-Joey Johnson, 19.292; 17. 18B-Keith Baker, 19.388; 18. 28-Mike Beasley, 19.475; 19. 7-Steve Hines, 19.605; 20. 3-Dennis Brewer, 19.772; 21. 86-Brandon Lambert, 19.793; 22. 5-Mack Coxe, 19.817; 23. 72-Patrick Field, 20.446

Qualifying Flight-B – 1. 20-Trey Stamper, 18.42; 2. 14-Lawson Rogers, 18.613; 3. 23-Buck Stevens, 18.632; 4. 2J-Jake Barneycastle, 18.696; 5. 2T-TY Norder, 18.73; 6. 312-Greg Brown, 18.806; 7. 7D-Kevin Dugger, 18.871; 8. 121-Chase Cardwell, 18.907; 9. 62-Jason Adams, 18.942; 10. 95-Brandon Woodcock, 18.976; 11. 17B-Case Daniels, 18.985; 12. 15-Morgan Widener, 19.031; 13. OO-Preston Blalock, 19.04; 14. OOB-Todd Bradburry, 19.081; 15. 92-Larry Martin, 19.106; 16. 19K-Ryan Morgan, 19.323; 17. 23K-Kenny Kallam, 19.402; 18. 2020-Joseph Sanoske, 19.541; 19. 50C-Ronnie Covey, 19.858; 20. 18M-Landon Mitchell, 20.098; 21. 99-Michael Woodcock, 20.948; 22. 5S-Brian Strickland, NT; 23. 13-Kevin Hulstein, NT

Drydene Heat #1 – Flight (A) (6 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer – 1. 44-Jeff Parsons [1]; 2. 98-Wes Helms [7]; 3. O7-Steve Axtell [3]; 4. 24-AJ Belanger [6]; 5. 4-Caleb Fulp [2]; 6. 60X-Dean Noseworthy [4]; 7. 8-Cameron Campbell [8]; 8. 18B-Keith Baker [9]; 9. 28-Mike Beasley [13]; 10. O4-Cole Wagoner [5]; 11. 86-Brandon Lambert [11]; 12. 72-Patrick Field [12]; 13. 7-Steve Hines [10]

Drydene Heat #2 – Flight (A) (6 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer – 1. 25-Robert Poole [2]; 2. 52-Chris Stowe [3]; 3. 50-Justin Blevins [1]; 4. 10-Daniel Parker [6]; 5. 42-Kevin Pangrazio [7]; 6. 417-Joey Johnson [8]; 7. 3-Dennis Brewer [10]; 8. O3-Dylan Smith [4]; 9. 5-Mack Coxe [11]; 10. 21-Chris McKeehan [5]

Drydene Heat #3 – Flight (B) (6 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer – 1. 20-Trey Stamper [1]; 2. 23-Buck Stevens [2]; 3. 7D-Kevin Dugger [4]; 4. 92-Larry Martin [8]; 5. OO-Preston Blalock [7]; 6. 13-Kevin Hulstein [12]; 7. 62-Jason Adams [5]; 8. 23K-Kenny Kallam [9]; 9. 17B-Case Daniels [6]; 10. 50C-Ronnie Covey [10]; 11. 99-Michael Woodcock [11]; 12. 2T-TY Norder [3]

Drydene Heat #4 – Flight (B) (6 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer – 1. 2J-Jake Barneycastle [2]; 2. 14-Lawson Rogers [1]; 3. 312-Greg Brown [3]; 4. 19K-Ryan Morgan [8]; 5. 121-Chase Cardwell [4]; 6. 15-Morgan Widener [6]; 7. 2020-Joseph Sanoske [9]; 8. OOB-Todd Bradburry [7]; 9. 95-Brandon Woodcock [5]; 10. 18M-Landon Mitchell [10]; 11. 5S-Brian Strickland [11]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (8 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer – 1. 60X-Dean Noseworthy [1]; 2. 8-Cameron Campbell [3]; 3. 18B-Keith Baker [5]; 4. 28-Mike Beasley [7]; 5. O3-Dylan Smith [6]; 6. 5-Mack Coxe [8]; 7. O4-Cole Wagoner [9]; 8. 7-Steve Hines [13]; 9. 417-Joey Johnson [2]; 10. 3-Dennis Brewer [4]; 11. 21-Chris McKeehan [10]; 12. 86-Brandon Lambert [11]; 13. 72-Patrick Field [12]

Last Chance Showdown 2 ( Laps) – 1. 15-Morgan Widener [2]; 2. 5S-Brian Strickland [12]; 3. 23K-Kenny Kallam [5]; 4. OOB-Todd Bradburry [6]; 5. 99-Michael Woodcock [11]; 6. 95-Brandon Woodcock [8]; 7. 62-Jason Adams [3]; 8. 50C-Ronnie Covey [9]; 9. 17B-Case Daniels [7]; 10. 2T-TY Norder [13]; 11. 13-Kevin Hulstein [1]; 12. 18M-Landon Mitchell [10]; 13. 2020-Joseph Sanoske [4]