Schott, McCowan shine in Humboldt’s Halloween Hangover

The third and final episode of the first-ever Modster Mash cauldron of cash for dirt modified racers took place Sunday at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas, for the inaugural Halloween Hangover at The Hummer.

Featuring a $5,000-to-win main event for USRA Modifieds, the best of the best in the sport were on hand to try their luck but it was ‘Cool Hand’ Lucas Schott with the hot hand.

As fate would have it, the two racers sitting atop the USRA Modified division in Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points earned their way onto the front row for the 40-lap feature race.

Schott, from Chatfield, Minnesota, came into the contest as the points leader but clinging to a precarious 10-point cushion over Jake Gallardo of Las Cruces, New Mexico, who garnered the pole position.

With a win by either driver, the title was virtually hanging in the balance.

Just as one lap was being complete, the yellow flag waved when fourth-starting Terry Phillips as he slowed with a flat left rear tire.

Schott led the field back to the green flag with Jake O’Neil—who collected $10,031 for his “Spooktacular” win at the 81 Speedway in Park City about 20 hours earlier—on the inside of the second row and Gallardo on the outside.

Exiting the second turn, Gallardo sent a shower of sparks over the concrete wall as he peeled the left side of his spoiler off. The next time around, a flat tire sent him to the pit area and out of serious contention for the win and title.

Several others including Lance Mari, O’Neil, Brooks Strength, Jimmy Owens and Tyler davis tried their best to find a faster line and run down Schott over the final 36 laps, but none were successful and Schott cruised to a comfortable win despite a handful of cautions which kept giving hope to his chasers.

Unofficially until points are audited over the next two weeks, Schott will be crowned the 2020 USRA Modified national champion. It’s his second after earning the honor in 2016 too—one year after Gallardo took the title in 2015.

Strength outdueled three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champ Jimmy Owens for second with O’Neil and Dereck Ramirez completing the top five.

World of Outlaws Late Model Series champ Brandon Sheppard, who started 14th, followed his teammate in sixth, Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Tanner Mullens seized seventh, 18th-starting Cade Dillard earned an eight-place paycheck, Tyler Wolff nabbed ninth and USMTS points leader Rodney Sanders was tenth at the finish line.

O’Neil and Wolff were the only racers to register a top-ten finish each of the three nights during Modster Mash weekend. O’Neil’s average finish was 4.7 while Wolff’s was 6.

Dillon McCowan won the USRA B-Mod main event.

Future superstars were on display in the USRA B-Mod main event as 16-year-old Dillon McCowan of Urbana, Missouri, rode the high side to a thrilling victory over Patrick Royalty who won Friday’s USRA B-Mod feature during the Grant Junghans Memorial at the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City.

A third-place finish, coupled with his win the previous night, was enough to seal the deal for 17-year-old Jim Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, who unofficially clinched the 2020 USRA B-Mod national championship, ending Kris Jackson’s two-year reign.

Jake Richards bested early leader Shadren Turner for fourth while veteran ace Rick Beebe, Jackson, John Potter, Dan Wheeler and Matthew Kay rounded out the top ten.

USRA Tuners were also part of the show with polesitter Cayden Vance of Chanute capturing the win over Curtis Wilson Jr. and Allen Jesseph.

Sunday was the final day for Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points for all classes except Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks, USRA Limited Mods and USRA Tuners. Those three classes will compete in this coming weekend’s Summit Southern Nationals.

Summit Southern Nationals next: Set for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 5-7, the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, will host the 3rd Annual USMTS/USRA Summit Southern Nationals for the first time with the ground-shaking power of the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s headlining the event.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods will also be in action all three nights with the USRA Tuners joining the party on Friday and Saturday.

Fans seeking that final fast fix before winter begins to creep in will see some incredible action all three days with a complete program of qualifying heat races and feature events each night.

USMTS drivers will battle for a $2,000 top prize Thursday while Friday’s winner gets $3,000. Saturday’s championship finale pays $5,000 to win.

Meanwhile, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods will both be competing for $1,000 to win Thursday, $1,250 to win Friday and $1,500 to win Saturday.

The event will kick off with an open practice on Wednesday, November 4, from 6-8:30 p.m., and is currently slated to be the only night for hot laps. Pits open at 2 p.m. and the drivers meeting is slated for 5:30.

The pits open at 2:00 p.m., the drivers meeting starts at 5:30 and racing gets underway at 6:00 all three days. However, if the high temperature is more than 70 degrees any day, all times are one half-hour later that day.

Every lap in every division every night will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Modster Mash Round 3 – Halloween Hangover at The Hummer

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kansas

Sunday, November 1, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat #1:

1. (3) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (2) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

3. (8) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (4) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

5. (10) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

6. (1) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

7. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

8. (5) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

9. (9) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

10. (7) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

Heat #2:

1. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (4) 20 Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

3. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (5) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

5. (6) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

6. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (9) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (8) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

9. (10) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

10. (3) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

Heat #3:

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

5. (7) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (8) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

7. (6) 17 Brandon Dean, Sapulpa, Okla.

8. (4) B5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill.

9. (9) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

10. (10) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

Heat #4:

1. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (6) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

3. (3) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

4. (2) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

5. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

6. (7) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

7. (9) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

8. (5) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

9. (10) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (1) 27M Andy Milliken, Greenwood, Ark.

Heat #5:

1. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (1) 12 Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

4. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

5. (7) 20JR Chase Rudolf, Norwalk, Iowa

6. (8) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

7. (9) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

8. (6) 55 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

9. (10) 8 Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

10. (3) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

“B” Feature #1:

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (8) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (3) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

5. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (5) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

7. (4) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

8. (7) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

9. (12) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

10. (13) 27M Andy Milliken, Greenwood, Ark.

11. (9) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

12. (10) 55 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

13. (11) 8 Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

“B” Feature #2:

1. (9) B5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill.

2. (4) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (11) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (7) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

6. (1) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

7. (8) 17 Brandon Dean, Sapulpa, Okla.

8. (12) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

9. (5) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

10. (6) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

11. (2) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

12. (10) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

13. (13) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

“B” Feature #3:

1. (1) 12 Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

2. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (9) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

5. (8) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (4) 20JR Chase Rudolf, Norwalk, Iowa

7. (5) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

8. (11) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

9. (6) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

10. (12) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

11. (7) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

12. (10) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

“A” Feature:

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (8) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

3. (5) 20J Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

4. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (9) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (14) B5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill.

7. (13) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (18) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

9. (11) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

10. (12) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

11. (20) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

12. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

13. (16) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

14. (15) 12 Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

15. (22) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

16. (21) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

17. (17) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

18. (24) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

19. (1) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

20. (10) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

21. (23) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

22. (19) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

23. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

24. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

USRA B-MODS

Heat #1:

1. (2) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

2. (1) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

3. (4) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

4. (3) 49 Cole Wells, Wheelerville, Mo.

5. (6) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

6. (8) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

7. (5) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

8. (7) 87 Kenneth Pike, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Heat #2:

1. (1) 149 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (2) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (3) 17C Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

4. (5) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

5. (6) 2K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

6. (4) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

7. (7) 122 Doug Scism, Nevada, Mo.

Heat #3:

1. (1) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (3) 7B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

3. (5) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

4. (6) 19 Dylan Cantwell, Salina, Okla.

5. (2) 64 John Ross, Independence, Mo.

6. (4) D86 Eldon McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

7. (7) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

Heat #4:

1. (2) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

2. (4) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

3. (5) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

4. (7) 25W Dane Ostrander, Deer Creek, Minn.

5. (3) 25 Brandon Hines, Becker, Minn.

6. (6) 15 Bradley McKinnon, Rolla, Mo.

7. (1) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan.

“B” Feature:

1. (1) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

2. (2) 2K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

3. (6) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

4. (5) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

5. (10) 87 Kenneth Pike, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

6. (3) 64 John Ross, Independence, Mo.

7. (4) 25 Brandon Hines, Becker, Minn.

8. (7) D86 Eldon McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

9. (11) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan.

10. (8) 15 Bradley McKinnon, Rolla, Mo.

11. (9) 122 Doug Scism, Nevada, Mo.

12. (12) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

“A” Feature:

1. (5) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

2. (3) 149 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

3. (4) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (7) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

5. (1) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

6. (6) 7B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

7. (8) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

8. (9) 6P John Potter, Tulsa, Okla.

9. (2) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

10. (10) 1BB Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

11. (11) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

12. (17) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

13. (15) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

14. (18) 2K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

15. (14) 19 Dylan Cantwell, Salina, Okla.

16. (19) 5 Reece Solander, Iola, Kan.

17. (20) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

18. (16) 49 Cole Wells, Wheelerville, Mo.

19. (12) 25W Dano Ostrander, Deer Creek, Minn.

20. (13) 17C Jeremy Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

USRA TUNERS

Heat:

1. (5) 6 Cayden Vance, Chanute, Kan.

2. (1) 36 Curtis Wilson Jr., Humboldt, Kan.

3. (6) 17H Clint Haigler, Humboldt, Kan.

4. (3) 18BA Allen Jesseph, Earlton, Kan.

5. (2) 15T Maddy Tyler, Parsons, Kan.

6. (4) 15B Renee Bockover, Elsmore, Kan.

Feature:

1. (1) 6 Cayden Vance, Chanute, Kan.

2. (3) 36 Curtis Wilson Jr., Humboldt, Kan.

3. (4) 18BA Allen Jesseph, Earlton, Kan.

4. (2) 17H Clint Haigler, Humboldt, Kan.

5. (5) 15T Maddy Tyler, Parsons, Kan.

6. (6) 15B Renee Bockover, Elsmore, Kan.

