Summit Southern Nationals this weekend at RPM Speedway

November is here and that means the Summit Southern Nationals is near.

Set for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 5-7, the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, will host the 3rd Annual USMTS/USRA Summit Southern Nationals for the first time with the ground-shaking power of the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s headlining the event.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods will also be in action all three nights with the USRA Tuners joining the party on Friday and Saturday.

Fans seeking that final fast fix before winter begins to creep in will see some incredible action all three days with a complete program of qualifying heat races and feature events each night.

USMTS drivers will battle for a $2,000 top prize Thursday while Friday’s winner gets $3,000. Saturday’s championship finale pays $5,000 to win.

Meanwhile, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods will both be competing for $1,000 to win Thursday, $1,250 to win Friday and $1,500 to win Saturday.

The event will kick off with an open practice on Wednesday, November 4, from 6-8:30 p.m., and is currently slated to be the only night for hot laps. Pits open at 2 p.m. and the drivers meeting is slated for 5:30.

The pits open at 2:00 p.m., the drivers meeting starts at 5:30 and racing gets underway at 6:00 all three days. However, if the high temperature is more than 70 degrees any day, all times are one half-hour later that day.

Every lap in every division every night will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

PAYOUTS

USMTS Modifieds: Thursday – 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $500, 7. $450, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $325, 11. $300, 12. $275, other starters $250, non-qualifiers $50; Friday – 1. $3000, 2. $1700, 3. $1200, 4. $900, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $550, 8. $500, 9. $450, 10. $400, 11. $375, 12. $350, 13. $325, 14. $300, 15. $275, other starters $275, non-qualifiers $75; Saturday – 1. $5000, 2. $3000, 3. $1700, 4. $1200, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $475, 12. $450, 13. $425, 14. $400, 15. $375, 16. $350, 18. $325 other starters $300, non-qualifiers $100.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks: Thursday – 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $200, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $125, 10. $120, 11. $115, 12. $110, 13. $105, 14. $100, 15. $95, 16. $90, 17. $85, other starters $80; Friday – 1. $1250, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $450, 5. $350, 6. $270, 7. $220, 8. $200, 9. $175, 10. $150, 11. $140, 12. $135, 13. $130, 14. $125, 15. $120, 16. $115, 17. $110, 18. $105, other starters $100; Saturday – 1. $1500, 2. $900, 3. $700, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $350, 7. $300, 8. $250, 9. $225, 10. $200, 11. $180, 12. $160, 13. $150, 14. $145, 15. $140, 16. $135, 17. $130, other starters $125, non-qualifiers $100 if raced all three days or $50 if only Saturday.

USRA Limited Mods: Thursday – 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $200, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $125, 10. $120, 11. $115, 12. $110, 13. $105, 14. $100, 15. $95, 16. $90, 17. $85, other starters $80; Friday – 1. $1250, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $450, 5. $350, 6. $270, 7. $220, 8. $200, 9. $175, 10. $150, 11. $140, 12. $135, 13. $130, 14. $125, 15. $120, 16. $115, 17. $110, 18. $105, other starters $100; Saturday – 1. $1500, 2. $900, 3. $700, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $350, 7. $300, 8. $250, 9. $225, 10. $200, 11. $180, 12. $160, 13. $150, 14. $145, 15. $140, 16. $135, 17. $130, other starters $125, non-qualifiers $100 if raced all three days or $50 if only Saturday.

USRA Tuners: Friday – 1. $200, 2. $150, 3. $125, 4. $100, 5. $90, 6. $80, 7. $70, 8. $65, 9. $60, 10. $55, 11. $50, 12. $45, 13. $45, other starters $40, non-qualifiers $30; Saturday – 1. $300, 2. $250, 3. $200, 4. $175, 5. $150, 6. $130, 7. $120, 8. $110, 9. $100, 10. $95, 11. $90, 12. $85, 13. $80, 14. $75, 15. $70, 16. $65, other starters $60, non-qualifiers $40.

POINTS STANDINGS

(top 10 as of November 2, 2020)

USMTS Modifieds: Rodney Sanders 3228, Dereck Ramirez 3037, Jason Hughes 2844, Zack VanderBeek 2638, Terry Phillips 2505, Tyler Davis 2457, Tanner Mullens 2306, Casey Skyberg 2252, Adam Kates 2047, Joe Duvall 2005.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks: Walter Hamilton 4465, Tommy Davis Jr. 4423, Nate Dixon 4269, Kyle Blanton 4210, Chris Davis 4191, Joshua Sewell 4155, Michael Bowles 4072, Lee McCullough 3946, G.W. Hessong 3822, Brian Holland 3799.

USRA Limited Mods: Tommy Davis Jr. 4514, Rowdy Day 4298, Johnny Torres 4220, Jared Maupin 4205, Ryan Thomas 4005, Gregory Muirhead 3979, Jonathan Powers 3976, Michael Bowles 3902, Josh Cournoyer 3901.

USRA Tuners: Brian Schoenbaum Jr. 4344, Ryan Bryant 4185, Jade Lange 4152, Daniel Thompson 4069, Chris Lynn 4020, Josh Hills 3915, John Gill 3899, Brad Stahl 3893, Rick Saupp 3745, Matt Oberhelman 3741.

The RPM Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked dirt oval located southeast of Crandall on US 175 E to CR 4106 (Bud Stoy Rd. exit) to the intersection of CR 4104. The physical address is 1267 Co Rd 4106, Crandall, TX 75114.

For more information, check out rpmdirt.com or get social on Facebook and Twitter.

