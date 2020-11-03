Home Open Wheel Modified News Summit Southern Nationals this weekend at RPM Speedway

Summit Southern Nationals this weekend at RPM Speedway

Open Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News

November is here and that means the Summit Southern Nationals is near.

Set for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 5-7, the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, will host the 3rd Annual USMTS/USRA Summit Southern Nationals for the first time with the ground-shaking power of the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s headlining the event.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods will also be in action all three nights with the USRA Tuners joining the party on Friday and Saturday.

Fans seeking that final fast fix before winter begins to creep in will see some incredible action all three days with a complete program of qualifying heat races and feature events each night.

USMTS drivers will battle for a $2,000 top prize Thursday while Friday’s winner gets $3,000. Saturday’s championship finale pays $5,000 to win.

Meanwhile, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods will both be competing for $1,000 to win Thursday, $1,250 to win Friday and $1,500 to win Saturday.

The event will kick off with an open practice on Wednesday, November 4, from 6-8:30 p.m., and is currently slated to be the only night for hot laps. Pits open at 2 p.m. and the drivers meeting is slated for 5:30.

The pits open at 2:00 p.m., the drivers meeting starts at 5:30 and racing gets underway at 6:00 all three days. However, if the high temperature is more than 70 degrees any day, all times are one half-hour later that day.

Every lap in every division every night will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

PAYOUTS

USMTS Modifieds: Thursday – 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $500, 7. $450, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $325, 11. $300, 12. $275, other starters $250, non-qualifiers $50; Friday – 1. $3000, 2. $1700, 3. $1200, 4. $900, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $550, 8. $500, 9. $450, 10. $400, 11. $375, 12. $350, 13. $325, 14. $300, 15. $275, other starters $275, non-qualifiers $75; Saturday – 1. $5000, 2. $3000, 3. $1700, 4. $1200, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $475, 12. $450, 13. $425, 14. $400, 15. $375, 16. $350, 18. $325 other starters $300, non-qualifiers $100.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks: Thursday – 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $200, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $125, 10. $120, 11. $115, 12. $110, 13. $105, 14. $100, 15. $95, 16. $90, 17. $85, other starters $80; Friday – 1. $1250, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $450, 5. $350, 6. $270, 7. $220, 8. $200, 9. $175, 10. $150, 11. $140, 12. $135, 13. $130, 14. $125, 15. $120, 16. $115, 17. $110, 18. $105, other starters $100; Saturday – 1. $1500, 2. $900, 3. $700, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $350, 7. $300, 8. $250, 9. $225, 10. $200, 11. $180, 12. $160, 13. $150, 14. $145, 15. $140, 16. $135, 17. $130, other starters $125, non-qualifiers $100 if raced all three days or $50 if only Saturday.

USRA Limited Mods: Thursday – 1. $1000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $300, 6. $200, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $125, 10. $120, 11. $115, 12. $110, 13. $105, 14. $100, 15. $95, 16. $90, 17. $85, other starters $80; Friday – 1. $1250, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $450, 5. $350, 6. $270, 7. $220, 8. $200, 9. $175, 10. $150, 11. $140, 12. $135, 13. $130, 14. $125, 15. $120, 16. $115, 17. $110, 18. $105, other starters $100; Saturday – 1. $1500, 2. $900, 3. $700, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $350, 7. $300, 8. $250, 9. $225, 10. $200, 11. $180, 12. $160, 13. $150, 14. $145, 15. $140, 16. $135, 17. $130, other starters $125, non-qualifiers $100 if raced all three days or $50 if only Saturday.

USRA Tuners: Friday – 1. $200, 2. $150, 3. $125, 4. $100, 5. $90, 6. $80, 7. $70, 8. $65, 9. $60, 10. $55, 11. $50, 12. $45, 13. $45, other starters $40, non-qualifiers $30; Saturday – 1. $300, 2. $250, 3. $200, 4. $175, 5. $150, 6. $130, 7. $120, 8. $110, 9. $100, 10. $95, 11. $90, 12. $85, 13. $80, 14. $75, 15. $70, 16. $65, other starters $60, non-qualifiers $40.

POINTS STANDINGS
(top 10 as of November 2, 2020)

USMTS Modifieds: Rodney Sanders 3228, Dereck Ramirez 3037, Jason Hughes 2844, Zack VanderBeek 2638, Terry Phillips 2505, Tyler Davis 2457, Tanner Mullens 2306, Casey Skyberg 2252, Adam Kates 2047, Joe Duvall 2005.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks: Walter Hamilton 4465, Tommy Davis Jr. 4423, Nate Dixon 4269, Kyle Blanton 4210, Chris Davis 4191, Joshua Sewell 4155, Michael Bowles 4072, Lee McCullough 3946, G.W. Hessong 3822, Brian Holland 3799.

USRA Limited Mods: Tommy Davis Jr. 4514, Rowdy Day 4298, Johnny Torres 4220, Jared Maupin 4205, Ryan Thomas 4005, Gregory Muirhead 3979, Jonathan Powers 3976, Michael Bowles 3902, Josh Cournoyer 3901.

USRA Tuners: Brian Schoenbaum Jr. 4344, Ryan Bryant 4185, Jade Lange 4152, Daniel Thompson 4069, Chris Lynn 4020, Josh Hills 3915, John Gill 3899, Brad Stahl 3893, Rick Saupp 3745, Matt Oberhelman 3741.

The RPM Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked dirt oval located southeast of Crandall on US 175 E to CR 4106 (Bud Stoy Rd. exit) to the intersection of CR 4104. The physical address is 1267 Co Rd 4106, Crandall, TX 75114.

For more information, check out rpmdirt.com or get social on Facebook and Twitter.

The 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 40 nights of racing at 25 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

To connect with the USMTS check out USMTS.com, like us on Facebook, follow on Twitter, check us out on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Keep up to speed by joining our email list

The United States Racing Association is America’s premier dirt track racing sanctioning body and currently sanctions events in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series for eight divisions competing at 47 racetracks in 10 states. To learn more, visit USRAracing.com. You can also like us on Facebook, visit us on Instagram, follow us on Twitter and watch us on YouTube. Keep up to speed with everything USRA and subscribe to the USRA e-Newsletter at USRAracing.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Casey’s, Chevrolet Performance, Compstar Performance Engine Components by Callies, CP-Carrillo, Dirt Draft, Eibach, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KS Engineering, KSE Racing Products, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, MTN DEW Zero Sugar, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, Snickers, Summit Racing Equipment, Super Clean, VP Racing Fuels, Wrisco Industries.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, JE Pistons, Miller Welders, PBM Performance Products, Rancho Milagro Racing, Rivers Edge Scrap Management, Tony Moro Powder Coat, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Headers, BigDeal Car Care, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Deatherage Opticians, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Penske Racing Shocks, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Racing.

##

Contact Info:

Jeff Nun

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Summit Modified Nationals 2020 Schedule
  2. University of Northwestern Ohio, Summit Racing Equipment Key Partners of 41st UNOH DIRTcar Nationals Presented by Summit
  3. Phillips nets $10,000 payday, rain has final say at Summit USMTS Southern Nationals
  4. White, Phillips share front row for Saturday’s Summit USMTS Southern Nationals finale
  5. Johnny Scott secures Summit USMTS Southern Series opener at South Texas Speedway
  6. Southern Nationals Bonus Races Ready for Double-Header March ‘Madness Weekend’ at Cherokee
jdearing

Latest articles

Summit Southern Nationals this weekend at RPM Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
November is here and that means the Summit Southern Nationals is near. Set for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 5-7, the RPM Speedway in...
Read more

World of Outlaws Last Call To Settle Close Championship Battles

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Last Call On 2020 Title Hunt Three drivers and four teams will fight for 2020 titles at The Dirt Track at...
Read more

Schott, McCowan shine in Humboldt’s Halloween Hangover

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
The third and final episode of the first-ever Modster Mash cauldron of cash for dirt modified racers took place Sunday at the Humboldt Speedway...
Read more

Shiverfest Puts a Cap on the 2020 Season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News jdearing - 0
by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 31, 2020) - Midwest Performance & Power and Donnellson Tire & Service helped to present the 22nd Annual Shiverfest...
Read more
Previous articleWorld of Outlaws Last Call To Settle Close Championship Battles

Related articles

Schott, McCowan shine in Humboldt’s Halloween Hangover

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
The third and final episode of the first-ever Modster Mash cauldron of cash for dirt modified racers took place Sunday at the Humboldt Speedway...
Read more

Shiverfest Puts a Cap on the 2020 Season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News jdearing - 0
by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 31, 2020) - Midwest Performance & Power and Donnellson Tire & Service helped to present the 22nd Annual Shiverfest...
Read more

O’Neil spooks Scott, Chisholm haunts Jackson at 81 Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Another star-studded field of USRA Modified and USRA B-Mod racers gathered at the 81 Speedway Saturday for the second night of the three-round Modster...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Summit Modified Nationals 2020 Schedule
  2. University of Northwestern Ohio, Summit Racing Equipment Key Partners of 41st UNOH DIRTcar Nationals Presented by Summit
  3. Phillips nets $10,000 payday, rain has final say at Summit USMTS Southern Nationals
  4. White, Phillips share front row for Saturday’s Summit USMTS Southern Nationals finale
  5. Johnny Scott secures Summit USMTS Southern Series opener at South Texas Speedway
  6. Southern Nationals Bonus Races Ready for Double-Header March ‘Madness Weekend’ at Cherokee

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Zack Dohm scores Bluegrass Nationals win with Jackie Boggs tribute car design!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Bluegrass Nationals 10/31/20 Feature 1. Zack Dohm 2. Dustin Linville 3. Scott James 4. Devin Gilpin 5. Tyler Carpenter 6. Derek Fisher 7. Justin Ratliff 8. Freddie Carpenter 9. Brandon Fouts 10. Tommy Bailey 11. Dennis Roberson 12....
Read more

O’Neil spooks Scott, Chisholm haunts Jackson at 81 Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Another star-studded field of USRA Modified and USRA B-Mod racers gathered at the 81 Speedway Saturday for the second night of the three-round Modster...
Read more

PERFECT 8: Strickler Leads Flag-to-Flag at Charlotte, Claims Third Career WSTC UMP Modified Feature Win

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Hoffman Charges from 23rd to 3rd after LCS nail biter, Arnold runner-up in Charlotte debut, Stremme wins All-Star Invitational CONCORD, NC – Oct. 31, 2020...
Read more

Brandon Overton Leads Final Nine Circuits to Go Back-to-Back in FK Rod Ends Tarheel 50!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) “Big Sexy” Brandon Overton continued his stellar 2020 racing season tonight by recording his second straight FK Rod Ends ‘Tarheel 50’ title...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: