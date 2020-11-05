Home Sprint Car & Midget News Chili Bowl to run but with only 25% grandstand capacity!

2021 Chili Bowl Nationals Will Run With Attendance Restrictions

ATTENTION TICKET HOLDERS: 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals Will Run With Attendance Restrictions

TULSA, Okla. (November 5, 2020) As we approach the 2021 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, presented by General Tire, we continue to navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Although we enjoy seeing the fans packed around the Tulsa Expo Raceway, for one of the greatest motorsports events in the world, we want to ensure our fans are as safe as possible.

Currently, our Grandstands have been placed at a 25% capacity. With these restrictions, if you do not wish to attend the 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals, we request notification by November 20, 2020.

After notification is received, you will not be charged and the tickets will be reserved for renewal prior to the 2022 event. If you have paid by check or cash and do not choose to attend, we will process a refund.

Requests to defer your seats until the 2022 event must be made before 5pm, Friday, November 20, 2020. To contact our office, please call (918) 838-3777, Monday – Friday, 9am and 5pm (CST).

