Home Dirt Late Model News Tim McCreadie Captures Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup - Presented by...

Tim McCreadie Captures Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
Tim McCreadie – Heath Lawson photo

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 5, 2020) – The 2020 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com goes to Tim McCreadie of Watertown, NY, after it slipped from him in 2019 by way of a tie breaker. The mini-series within the full Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule consisted of events that paid a minimum of $15,000 to the winner.

“This is really cool to win, especially with the new Paylor Motorsports team, owned by Donald and Gena Bradsher. Crown Jewel events are important to our sport and it’s special to know we are able to ‘show up’ when money is on the line. I also want to thank Arizona Sport Shirts and DirtonDirt.com for giving us this opportunity for additional money,” McCreadie stated. He also wanted to thank Longhorn Chassis, Cornett Racing Engine, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Sweeteners Plus, D&E Marine, and Racing for Heroes.

The Crown Jewel Cup program awarded points to drivers with perfect attendance throughout the season, at the eleven crown jewel events within the series schedule. With three wins in Crown Jewel Cup events; the 38th Annual Sunoco North South 100 at Florence Speedway, Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals at I-80 Speedway, and the 41st Annual Jackson 100 at Brownstown Speedway, McCreadie will receive a bonus check for $10,000 from Arizona Sport Shirts and DirtonDirt.com. McCreadie also had seven top five finishes and eight top ten finishes in crown jewel events.

Last year’s Crown Jewel Cup Winner, Jimmy Owens, finished out the year with five top five finishes and seven top ten finishes. Owens finished second in the Crown Jewel Cup standings and will take home $5,000. Third through fifth, also receiving cash prizes – Josh Richards $3,000, Earl Pearson Jr $2,000, and Tyler Erb $1,000.

About Arizona Sports Shirts:

Founded more than four decades ago, Arizona Sport Shirts has provided bold, unique and effective apparel for race teams, businesses, and special events. Today, Arizona Sport Shirts continues its commitment to providing cutting edge apparel and merchandise found nowhere else. More information on Arizona Sport Shirts, including online ordering details, is available at: www.ArizonaSportShirts.com 

About DirtonDirt.com:

DirtonDirt.com covers Dirt Late Model racing like no other publication, magazine or website with massive amounts of original content including: videos, photos, stories, columns, blogs and more. For additional information, visit their website at: www.DirtonDirt.com.

 

###

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Oil Late Model Series Crown Jewel Cup Dates Announced
  2. Ralph Latham Memorial Friday, Jackson 100 Part of ASi Crown Jewel Cup-Presented by DirtonDirt.com This Weekend
  3. Show-Me 100 First Event for ASi Crown Jewel Cup-Presented by DirtonDirt.com and Sweet MFG TV Challenge-Presented by E3 Spark Plugs
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Part of ASi Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com, LIVE Pay Per View Broadcast of Thursday and Friday Night on Dirtondirt.com
  5. DTWC Final Event for ASi Crown Jewel Cup-Presented by DirtonDirt.com
  6. ASi Racewear Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com Starts This Weekend at Show-Me 100
jdearing

Latest articles

Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Early Entry Deadline this Saturday

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Mega Event Just a Week Away on November 12-14 Columbus, Mississippi (11/05/20) – One week from today the 2020 edition of the Magnolia State Cotton...
Read more

Tim McCreadie Captures Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
BATAVIA, Ohio (November 5, 2020) - The 2020 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup - Presented by DirtonDirt.com goes to Tim McCreadie of Watertown, NY,...
Read more

Drivers, Teams Have Two More Shots At 2020 World of Outlaws Championship

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Last Call On 2020 Title Hunt Three drivers and four teams will fight for 2020 titles at The Dirt Track at...
Read more

Overton Owns Opening Night of Last Call at Charlotte

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE RIGHT CALL: Overton Chooses Wisely & Collects Loot in Charlotte Opener Big Sexy Tops 'Em All, Points Shake Up, and Sprint Cars Stars Shine...
Read more
Previous articleDrivers, Teams Have Two More Shots At 2020 World of Outlaws Championship
Next articleMagnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Early Entry Deadline this Saturday

Related articles

Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Early Entry Deadline this Saturday

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Mega Event Just a Week Away on November 12-14 Columbus, Mississippi (11/05/20) – One week from today the 2020 edition of the Magnolia State Cotton...
Read more

Overton Owns Opening Night of Last Call at Charlotte

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE RIGHT CALL: Overton Chooses Wisely & Collects Loot in Charlotte Opener Big Sexy Tops 'Em All, Points Shake Up, and Sprint Cars Stars Shine...
Read more

Late Models Make Last Call with World of Outlaws Finale at Charlotte

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Late Models Make Last Call on Wednesday & Thursday Abundance of Storylines Entering World of Outlaws Finale at The Dirt Track...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Oil Late Model Series Crown Jewel Cup Dates Announced
  2. Ralph Latham Memorial Friday, Jackson 100 Part of ASi Crown Jewel Cup-Presented by DirtonDirt.com This Weekend
  3. Show-Me 100 First Event for ASi Crown Jewel Cup-Presented by DirtonDirt.com and Sweet MFG TV Challenge-Presented by E3 Spark Plugs
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Part of ASi Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com, LIVE Pay Per View Broadcast of Thursday and Friday Night on Dirtondirt.com
  5. DTWC Final Event for ASi Crown Jewel Cup-Presented by DirtonDirt.com
  6. ASi Racewear Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com Starts This Weekend at Show-Me 100

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Zack Dohm scores Bluegrass Nationals win with Jackie Boggs tribute car design!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Bluegrass Nationals 10/31/20 Feature 1. Zack Dohm 2. Dustin Linville 3. Scott James 4. Devin Gilpin 5. Tyler Carpenter 6. Derek Fisher 7. Justin Ratliff 8. Freddie Carpenter 9. Brandon Fouts 10. Tommy Bailey 11. Dennis Roberson 12....
Read more

O’Neil spooks Scott, Chisholm haunts Jackson at 81 Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Another star-studded field of USRA Modified and USRA B-Mod racers gathered at the 81 Speedway Saturday for the second night of the three-round Modster...
Read more

PERFECT 8: Strickler Leads Flag-to-Flag at Charlotte, Claims Third Career WSTC UMP Modified Feature Win

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Hoffman Charges from 23rd to 3rd after LCS nail biter, Arnold runner-up in Charlotte debut, Stremme wins All-Star Invitational CONCORD, NC – Oct. 31, 2020...
Read more

Brandon Overton Leads Final Nine Circuits to Go Back-to-Back in FK Rod Ends Tarheel 50!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) “Big Sexy” Brandon Overton continued his stellar 2020 racing season tonight by recording his second straight FK Rod Ends ‘Tarheel 50’ title...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: