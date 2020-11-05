Tim McCreadie Captures Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 5, 2020) – The 2020 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com goes to Tim McCreadie of Watertown, NY, after it slipped from him in 2019 by way of a tie breaker. The mini-series within the full Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule consisted of events that paid a minimum of $15,000 to the winner.

“This is really cool to win, especially with the new Paylor Motorsports team, owned by Donald and Gena Bradsher. Crown Jewel events are important to our sport and it’s special to know we are able to ‘show up’ when money is on the line. I also want to thank Arizona Sport Shirts and DirtonDirt.com for giving us this opportunity for additional money,” McCreadie stated. He also wanted to thank Longhorn Chassis, Cornett Racing Engine, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Sweeteners Plus, D&E Marine, and Racing for Heroes.

The Crown Jewel Cup program awarded points to drivers with perfect attendance throughout the season, at the eleven crown jewel events within the series schedule. With three wins in Crown Jewel Cup events; the 38th Annual Sunoco North South 100 at Florence Speedway, Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals at I-80 Speedway, and the 41st Annual Jackson 100 at Brownstown Speedway, McCreadie will receive a bonus check for $10,000 from Arizona Sport Shirts and DirtonDirt.com. McCreadie also had seven top five finishes and eight top ten finishes in crown jewel events.

Last year’s Crown Jewel Cup Winner, Jimmy Owens, finished out the year with five top five finishes and seven top ten finishes. Owens finished second in the Crown Jewel Cup standings and will take home $5,000. Third through fifth, also receiving cash prizes – Josh Richards $3,000, Earl Pearson Jr $2,000, and Tyler Erb $1,000.

About Arizona Sports Shirts:

Founded more than four decades ago, Arizona Sport Shirts has provided bold, unique and effective apparel for race teams, businesses, and special events. Today, Arizona Sport Shirts continues its commitment to providing cutting edge apparel and merchandise found nowhere else. More information on Arizona Sport Shirts, including online ordering details, is available at: www.ArizonaSportShirts.com

About DirtonDirt.com:

DirtonDirt.com covers Dirt Late Model racing like no other publication, magazine or website with massive amounts of original content including: videos, photos, stories, columns, blogs and more. For additional information, visit their website at: www.DirtonDirt.com.

