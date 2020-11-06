Brandon Sheppard Claims Third World of Outlaws Title

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (11/06/20) – With 14 wins, 31 Top-5’s, and 36 Top-10 performances in 40 tour events, Brandon Sheppard claimed his third World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship this week.

For Rocket1 Racing owner Mark Richards, this was his seventh career championship, four with Josh Richards, and three with Sheppard. For their efforts, Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing collected a $100,000 top prize and the coveted championship trophy.

“This feels really awesome. This team, our sponsors, and everyone involved have made this an unbelievable season,” Sheppard said. “We’ll take it and start looking ahead to next year and hopefully keep this momentum going. Thanks to my crew, sponsors, family, and everyone who’s made it possible for me to have a successful career in racing.”

Sheppard officially clinched his third title in the last years simply by registering the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis for competition at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. Wednesday.

Fifty-five entries registered for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series “Last Call.” Sheppard grabbed a heat race win to move on to the redraw where he received the third starting position for the $12,000-to-win feature.

After a lap-22 pit stop, Brandon recovered to round out the Top-5 behind race winner Brandon Overton, Dennis Erb Jr., Tim McCreadie, and Donny Schatz.

With another $12,000 up for grabs Thursday, Sheppard finished second in his heat race to earn the eleventh starting position in the 50-lap season finale. While running sixth, Brandon suffered a flat right-rear tire with 12 laps remaining, ending his hopes for a solid finish to the 2020 campaign. He pitted for a new tire and recovered to finish 13th.

For complete results from these events or to view the final World of Outlaws Late Model Series standings, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.