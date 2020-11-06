Home Dirt Late Model News Brandon Sheppard Claims Third World of Outlaws Title

Brandon Sheppard Claims Third World of Outlaws Title

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
Brandon Sheppard  (Jacy Norgaard Photography)

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (11/06/20) – With 14 wins, 31 Top-5’s, and 36 Top-10 performances in 40 tour events, Brandon Sheppard claimed his third World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship this week.

For Rocket1 Racing owner Mark Richards, this was his seventh career championship, four with Josh Richards, and three with Sheppard. For their efforts, Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing collected a $100,000 top prize and the coveted championship trophy.

“This feels really awesome. This team, our sponsors, and everyone involved have made this an unbelievable season,” Sheppard said. “We’ll take it and start looking ahead to next year and hopefully keep this momentum going. Thanks to my crew, sponsors, family, and everyone who’s made it possible for me to have a successful career in racing.”

Sheppard officially clinched his third title in the last years simply by registering the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis for competition at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. Wednesday.

Fifty-five entries registered for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series “Last Call.” Sheppard grabbed a heat race win to move on to the redraw where he received the third starting position for the $12,000-to-win feature.

After a lap-22 pit stop, Brandon recovered to round out the Top-5 behind race winner Brandon Overton, Dennis Erb Jr., Tim McCreadie, and Donny Schatz.

With another $12,000 up for grabs Thursday, Sheppard finished second in his heat race to earn the eleventh starting position in the 50-lap season finale. While running sixth, Brandon suffered a flat right-rear tire with 12 laps remaining, ending his hopes for a solid finish to the 2020 campaign. He pitted for a new tire and recovered to finish 13th.

For complete results from these events or to view the final World of Outlaws Late Model Series standings, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Sheppard Lands Top-5 in World of Outlaws Stop at Lancaster
  2. Brandon Sheppard Wins Fourth Dirt Track World Championship
  3. Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary
  4. Sheppard Doubles Down in World of Outlaws PA Swing
  5. Sheppard Wins World of Outlaws Thriller at Davenport
  6. Brandon Sheppard claims overall DIRTcar Nationals Late Model points title!
jdearing

Latest articles

Brandon Sheppard Claims Third World of Outlaws Title

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (11/06/20) – With 14 wins, 31 Top-5’s, and 36 Top-10 performances in 40 tour events, Brandon Sheppard claimed his third World of...
Read more

WonderLight’s Christmas coming World Wide Technology Raceway

Illinois jdearing - 0
Largest synchronized holiday light show in the St. Louis area November 5, 2020, St. Louis Region – The warmth and joy of the holiday season will...
Read more

Sartain snags first USMTS win in Summit Southern Nationals opener at RPM Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Jack Sartain survived a wild 35-lap main event Thursday to claim his first victory with the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s as...
Read more

Ruffin, Tupper ride to victory in Summit Southern Nationals lid-lifter at RPM Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series action the RPM Speedway saw a local hometown favorite and an out-of-state invader take the opening night wins Thursday...
Read more
Previous articleWonderLight’s Christmas coming World Wide Technology Raceway

Related articles

McCreadie Ends 2020 with First-Ever Charlotte Late Model Win

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
AT LONG LAST: McCreadie Closes Curtain on 2020 with Elusive Charlotte Win Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing Crowned 2020 World of Outlaws Late Model Series...
Read more

Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Early Entry Deadline this Saturday

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Mega Event Just a Week Away on November 12-14 Columbus, Mississippi (11/05/20) – One week from today the 2020 edition of the Magnolia State Cotton...
Read more

Tim McCreadie Captures Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
BATAVIA, Ohio (November 5, 2020) - The 2020 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup - Presented by DirtonDirt.com goes to Tim McCreadie of Watertown, NY,...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Sheppard Lands Top-5 in World of Outlaws Stop at Lancaster
  2. Brandon Sheppard Wins Fourth Dirt Track World Championship
  3. Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary
  4. Sheppard Doubles Down in World of Outlaws PA Swing
  5. Sheppard Wins World of Outlaws Thriller at Davenport
  6. Brandon Sheppard claims overall DIRTcar Nationals Late Model points title!

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Zack Dohm scores Bluegrass Nationals win with Jackie Boggs tribute car design!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Bluegrass Nationals 10/31/20 Feature 1. Zack Dohm 2. Dustin Linville 3. Scott James 4. Devin Gilpin 5. Tyler Carpenter 6. Derek Fisher 7. Justin Ratliff 8. Freddie Carpenter 9. Brandon Fouts 10. Tommy Bailey 11. Dennis Roberson 12....
Read more

O’Neil spooks Scott, Chisholm haunts Jackson at 81 Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Another star-studded field of USRA Modified and USRA B-Mod racers gathered at the 81 Speedway Saturday for the second night of the three-round Modster...
Read more

PERFECT 8: Strickler Leads Flag-to-Flag at Charlotte, Claims Third Career WSTC UMP Modified Feature Win

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Hoffman Charges from 23rd to 3rd after LCS nail biter, Arnold runner-up in Charlotte debut, Stremme wins All-Star Invitational CONCORD, NC – Oct. 31, 2020...
Read more

Brandon Overton Leads Final Nine Circuits to Go Back-to-Back in FK Rod Ends Tarheel 50!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) “Big Sexy” Brandon Overton continued his stellar 2020 racing season tonight by recording his second straight FK Rod Ends ‘Tarheel 50’ title...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: