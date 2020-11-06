Ruffin, Tupper ride to victory in Summit Southern Nationals lid-lifter at RPM Speedway

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series action the RPM Speedway saw a local hometown favorite and an out-of-state invader take the opening night wins Thursday at the 3rd Annual Summit Southern Nationals.

Veteran racer and Crandall, Texas, resident bobby Ruffin used the high side of the 1/4-mile bullring to make a three-wide pass for the lead on lap seven, and then led the final 13 circuits to claim the $1,000 winner’s paycheck in the Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks.

Shawn Graham of Shreveport, La., paced the first six laps with rusk’s Jason Hood in second and looking for a way underneath the leader.

Ruffin, however, found the top of the back-stretch to his liking and sped past both drivers to claim the top spot which he never relinquished.

Tenth-starting Dalton Faulkner of Cleveland, Texas, was able to get by Hood to snare the second spot with Chris Davis of Wills Point and Grand Prairie’s Cameron Cook completing the top five.

Track champion and defending national champ Tommy Davis Jr. was sixth. Cameron Starry, Jacob Wilburn, Memphis Villarreal and Dalton Spear rounded out the top 10.

Current Sunoco USRA Factory Stock national points leader Walter Hamilton was battling inside the top 10 when mechanical troubles ended his feature race with just three laps remaining.

Cody Smith of Kaufman jumped out from his pole position and built a huge lead over the field during the first seven laps of the 20-lapper when hard contact with a lapped car sent the back-marker spinning and the yellow flag waved for the first time.

Smith slipped up high one lap after returning to green flag racing and Coty Tupper of Blanchard, La., raced by to take the lead just before the race’s second caution.

During the yellow, Smith ducked into the pits with a flat tire resulting from the earlier contact with the lapped car.

Two more cautions slowed the pace during the final 13 laps, but Tupper was never seriously challenged as he sped to a $1,000 payday with Kale Westover of Blair, Okla., and Thomas Blackwell of Crandall coming home second and third to put three cars with the No. 15 on the door on the podium.

Kaufman’s Michael Dabney was fourth and Tommy Davis Jr. rounded out the top five while clinching his second straight USRA Limited Mod national title.

Rickey Haney, 22nd-starting Albert McCall Jr., Devin Burgess, Matthew Day and Justin Nabors finished out the top 10 to see the checkered flag.

More to come Friday and Saturday: The RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, will host two more nights of the Summit Southern Nationals on Friday and Saturday with a complete program of qualifying heat races and feature events both nights.

USMTS drivers will battle for a $2,000 top prize Friday and Saturday’s championship finale pays $5,000 to win. Meanwhile, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks will be competing for $1,250 to win Friday and $1,500 to win Saturday while USRA Limited Mods are gunning for $1,700 to win both nights courtesy of Blackwell Construction.

Blackwell will also be auctioning off a race-ready Limited Mod to be given away Saturday night. Tickets will be sold in the grandstands and pits Friday and Saturday and are only $10 per ticket.

USRA Tuners join the card Friday and Saturday.

The pits open at 2:00 p.m., the drivers meeting starts at 5:30 and racing gets underway at 6:00 both days. However, if the high temperature is more than 70 degrees, all times are one half-hour later that day.

Every lap in every division every night will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

The RPM Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked dirt oval located southeast of Crandall on US 175 E to CR 4106 (Bud Stoy Rd. exit) to the intersection of CR 4104. The physical address is 1267 Co Rd 4106, Crandall, TX 75114.

For more information, check out rpmdirt.com or get social on Facebook and Twitter.

The United States Racing Association is America’s premier dirt track racing sanctioning body and currently sanctions events in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series for eight divisions competing at 47 racetracks in 10 states. To learn more, visit USRAracing.com. You can also like us on Facebook, visit us on Instagram, follow us on Twitter and watch us on YouTube. Keep up to speed with everything USRA and subscribe to the USRA e-Newsletter at USRAracing.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

3rd Annual Summit Southern Nationals – Night 1 of 3

RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

SUNOCO USRA FACTORY STOCKS

Heat #1:

1. (3) 429 Jason Hood, Rusk, Texas

2. (1) 30 Memphis Villarreal, Corpus Christi, Texas

3. (2) 75 Dalton Spear, Forney, Texas

4. (5) 5X Brett Arden, Athens, Texas

5. (4) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas

6. (6) 9C Caitlin Leonard, Sinton, Texas

7. (8) 75X Sonny Schoffen, Celina, Texas

8. (9) 13B Lee McCullough, Combine, Texas

9. (7) 00 Dustin Woods, Forney, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (1) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

2. (5) 17 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

3. (6) 8 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

4. (2) 717 G.W. Egbert IV, Salado, Texas

5. (4) 9S Mike Smith, Wylie, Texas

6. (3) 19 Billy Vest, Waxahachie, Texas

7. (9) 21X Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

8. (8) 747 G.W. Hessong, Edna, Texas

9. (7) 12 Bo Perry, Bossier City, La.

Heat #3:

1. (1) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

2. (8) 04 Cameron Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas

3. (2) 741 Cameron Starry, Corpus Christi, Texas

4. (3) 66 Jacob Wilburn, Highlands, Texas

5. (9) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

6. (6) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

7. (7) 94 Dustin Nation, Blossom, Texas

8. (5) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Terrell, Texas

9. (4) 28 Anthony Boatman, Whitehouse, Texas

Heat #4:

1. (3) XXX Shawn Graham, Shreveport, La.

2. (2) 49K Michael Keylich, La Vernia, Texas

3. (5) 27 Dalton Faulkner, Cleveland, Texas

4. (1) 0 Kasey Kuykendall, Howe, Texas

5. (4) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

6. (6) 26 Grant Wollam, Georgetown, Texas

7. (9) 79 Chris Bell, Crandall, Texas

8. (8) 3M Tristan McCullough, Crandall, Texas

9. (7) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas

“B” Feature #1:

1. (3) 66 Jacob Wilburn, Highlands, Texas

2. (1) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

3. (7) 21X Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

4. (2) 0 Kasey Kuykendall, Howe, Texas

5. (8) 75X Sonny Schoffen, Celina, Texas

6. (5) 19 Billy Vest, Waxahachie, Texas

7. (10) 747 G.W. Hessong, Edna, Texas

8. (11) 28 Anthony Boatman, Whitehouse, Texas

9. (9) 13B Lee McCullough, Combine, Texas

10. (4) 9S Mike Smith, Wylie, Texas

11. (6) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

12. (12) 12 Bo Perry, Bossier City, La.

“B” Feature #2:

1. (1) 5X Brett Arden, Athens, Texas

2. (3) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas

3. (2) 717 G.W. Egbert IV, Salado, Texas

4. (9) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Terrell, Texas

5. (5) 9C Caitlin Leonard, Sinton, Texas

6. (6) 26 Grant Wollam, Georgetown, Texas

7. (10) 3M Tristan McCullough, Crandall, Texas

8. (11) 00 Dustin Woods, Forney, Texas

9. (12) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas

10. (8) 94 Dustin Nation, Blossom, Texas

11. (7) 79 Chris Bell, Crandall, Texas

12. (4) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

“A” Feature:

1. (6) 8 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

2. (10) 27 Dalton Faulkner, Cleveland, Texas

3. (1) 429 Jason Hood, Rusk, Texas

4. (8) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

5. (5) 04 Cameron Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas

6. (4) 17 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

7. (12) 741 Cameron Starry, Corpus Christi, Texas

8. (13) 66 Jacob Wilburn, Highlands, Texas

9. (3) 30 Memphis Villarreal, Corpus Christi, Texas

10. (11) 75 Dalton Spear, Forney, Texas

11. (14) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas

12. (24) 3M Tristan McCullough, Crandall, Texas

13. (23) 19 Billy Vest, Waxahachie, Texas

14. (17) 21X Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

15. (21) 75X Sonny Schoffen, Celina, Texas

16. (16) 717 G.W. Egbert IV, Salado, Texas

17. (19) 0 Kasey Kuykendall, Howe, Texas

18. (20) 9C Caitlin Leonard, Sinton, Texas

19. (2) XXX Shawn Graham, Shreveport, La.

20. (7) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

21. (15) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

22. (18) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Terrell, Texas

23. (9) 49K Michael Keylich, La Vernia, Texas

24. (22) 26 Grant Wollam, Georgetown, Texas

USRA LIMITED MODS

Heat #1:

1. (5) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

2. (1) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas

3. (3) 18T Tim Clonch, Quinlan, Texas

4. (8) F5 Skeet Amason, New Boston, Texas

5. (7) 2K Devin Burgess, Stephenville, Texas

6. (4) 28J Justin Nabors, Kemp, Texas

7. (6) 18B Blaine Smith, Kaufman, Texas

8. (9) 2JT Justin Vaughan, Dallas, Texas

9. (2) 46K Dennis Kent, Edgewood, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (4) 15 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

2. (6) 18S Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

3. (8) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

4. (1) 7M Albert McCall Jr., Crandall, Texas

5. (7) 121 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

6. (2) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas

7. (5) 9 Shane Hebert, Lafayette, La.

8. (3) 778 Jason Hubbert Sr., Copperas Cove, Texas

Heat #3:

1. (2) 15B Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas

2. (4) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

3. (1) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

4. (6) 69X Kaine Buckmeyer, Forney, Texas

5. (8) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

6. (3) 11W Kirk Williams, Fort Worth, Texas

7. (5) 22M Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

8. (7) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas

Heat #4:

1. (6) 25C Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

2. (4) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas

3. (2) 5R Ryan Doyon, LaCoste, Texas

4. (7) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

5. (8) 0 Kasey Kuykendall, Howe, Texas

6. (3) 47G Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas

7. (1) 13 Clint Frideley, Wills Point, Texas

8. (5) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

“B” Feature #1:

1. (1) 5R Ryan Doyon, LaCoste, Texas

2. (4) 2K Devin Burgess, Stephenville, Texas

3. (6) 47G Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas

4. (9) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

5. (3) 0 Kasey Kuykendall, Howe, Texas

6. (2) 69X Kaine Buckmeyer, Forney, Texas

7. (10) 46K Dennis Kent, Edgewood, Texas

8. (8) 22M Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

9. (7) 13 Clint Frideley, Wills Point, Texas

10. (5) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas

DNS – 2JT Justin Vaughan, Dallas, Texas

“B” Feature #2:

1. (4) 121 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

2. (1) 18T Tim Clonch, Quinlan, Texas

3. (6) 28J Justin Nabors, Kemp, Texas

4. (8) 18B Blaine Smith, Kaufman, Texas

5. (9) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas

6. (5) 11W Kirk Williams, Fort Worth, Texas

7. (7) 9 Shane Hebert, Lafayette, La.

8. (3) 7M Albert McCall Jr., Crandall, Texas

9. (2) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

DNS – 778 Jason Hubbert Sr., Copperas Cove, Texas

“A” Feature:

1. (4) 15 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

2. (5) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

3. (8) 15B Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas

4. (3) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas

5. (2) 25C Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

6. (11) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

7. (22) 7M Albert McCall Jr., Crandall, Texas

8. (19) 2K Devin Burgess, Stephenville, Texas

9. (12) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

10. (17) 28J Justin Nabors, Kemp, Texas

11. (15) 18T Tim Clonch, Quinlan, Texas

12. (20) 47G Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas

13. (23) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

14. (16) 18B Blaine Smith, Kaufman, Texas

15. (21) 69X Kaine Buckmeyer, Forney, Texas

16. (18) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas

17. (14) 121 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

18. (9) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas

19. (7) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

20. (6) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

21. (1) 18S Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

22. (10) F5 Skeet Amason, New Boston, Texas

23. (24) 0 Kasey Kuykendall, Howe, Texas

24. (13) 5R Ryan Doyon, LaCoste, Texas

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USRA OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Chevrolet Performance, Christie Door Company, CP-Carrillo, Fast Shafts, Jobbers Warehouse Supply, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KS Engineering, KSE Racing Products, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, Summit Racing Equipment, Sunoco Race Fuels.

USRA PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Mensink Racing Products, PBM Performance Products, Traeger Wood Pellet Grills by Elliott Motorsports, YouDirt.com.

USRA CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Headers, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, JE Pistons, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, Keyser Manufacturing, Landrum Performance Springs, Medieval Chassis, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Sybesma Graphics, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Racing.

USRA RACE TRACKS: 81 Speedway, 82 Speedway, Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Big O Speedway, Buffalo Creek Speedway, Caney Valley Speedway, Cedar Lake Speedway, Chateau Speedway, Creek County Speedway, Cresco Speedway, Dallas County Speedway, Deer Creek Speedway, Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Fayette County Speedway, Gondik Law Speedway, Hamilton County Speedway, Humboldt Speedway, Huset’s Speedway, I-35 Speedway, I-37 Speedway, I-90 Speedway, Lake Ozark Speedway, Lawton Speedway, Lebanon Midway Speedway, Legit Speedway Park, Longdale Speedway, Lucas Oil Speedway, Mason City Motor Speedway, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Monarch Motor Speedway, Nevada Speedway, Nobles County Speedway, Outlaw Motor Speedway, Rapid Speedway, Red Dirt Raceway, Route 66 Motor Speedway, RPM Speedway, South Texas Speedway, Southern Iowa Speedway, Sports Park Raceway, Springfield Raceway, Superbowl Speedway, Texana Raceway Park, Tri-State Speedway, Upper Iowa Speedway, Vado Speedway Park, West Texas Raceway.

##

Contact Info:

Jeff Nun