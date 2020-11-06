Sartain snags first USMTS win in Summit Southern Nationals opener at RPM Speedway

Jack Sartain survived a wild 35-lap main event Thursday to claim his first victory with the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s as the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, kicked off the 3rd Annual Summit Southern Nationals.

You knew it was going to be a wild night when Sartain and Bobby Malchus both came from dead last to win the first two heat races—it was a sign of things to come in the feature race that saw four different leaders and eight lead changes.

From the outside of the front row, Malchus snagged the lead from polesitter Bo Day when the green flag waved over the sticky fast bullring but Day was able to wrestle the lead away two laps later.

Day, who captured his first USMTS victory on March 6 at the nearby Big O Speedway in Ennis, remained the leader through lap five when the front-end of Fito Gallardo’s racecar washed out and launched him into the left front of Day.

Before another lap could be completed, caution waved for an infield tractor tire that found its way onto the racing surface. Back under green, damage to Day’s machine caused him to spin in front of the field in the first turn to end his night.

Gallardo assumed the lead with Sartain, Malchus, Jason Hughes and Cody Leonard giving chase. Sartain briefly inched ahead of Gallardo to lead lap 8 but the 2015 USRA Modified national champ sped back by Sartain to regain the spot with nine laps complete.

Heavy lapped traffic greeted the leaders on lap 12 and Gallardo was able to put some distance between himself and Sartain for a few laps before they were nose-to-tail again at the race’s halfway point when Gallardo nearly stopped in turn four to keep from spinning.

As he maneuvered between two tire barriers, Sartain shot past to lead Gallardo at the flagstand. Gallardo fought back to the inside as they raced out of turn three but Sartain shut the door when they reached the third turn.

Leonard got around Gallardo the next lap and proceeded to reel in Sartain as the laps wound down. He was glued to Sartain’s bumper for several laps when Sartain’s IRP Race Car got upset in turn four coming to complete lap 33 of 35.

Taking advantage of the opening, Leonard shot underneath and took the lead away with two laps remaining. Sartain, who competed at the RPM Speedway all season long, backed his racecar into the cushion in turn one and launched across turn two, crossing over Leonard and regaining the top spot.

Sartain was back in front when they reached the white flag and kept it low and slow the final lap to secure the $2,000 top prize while Leonard settled for the runner-up position.

Gallardo emerged on the final lap to make it a three-way race for the win and wound up third with 2020 track champion Clyde Dunn Jr. finishing fourth after starting 12th.

Malchus held on to take fifth while Philip Houston, Hughes, Brooks Strength, Chris Henigan and Terry Phillips, who started 25th using a provisional, rounded out the top ten.

Unable to finish the race, Rodney Sanders finished 21st on the final score sheet but officially clinched the 2020 USMTS national championship while Dereck Ramirez, who also dropped out of the race and finished 19th, secured the second spot in the final points.

More to come Friday and Saturday: The RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, will host two more nights of the Summit Southern Nationals on Friday and Saturday with a complete program of qualifying heat races and feature events both nights.

USMTS drivers will battle for a $2,000 top prize Friday and Saturday’s championship finale pays $5,000 to win. Meanwhile, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks will be competing for $1,250 to win Friday and $1,500 to win Saturday while USRA Limited Mods are gunning for $1,700 to win both nights courtesy of Blackwell Construction.

Blackwell will also be auctioning off a race-ready Limited Mod to be given away Saturday night. Tickets will be sold in the grandstands and pits Friday and Saturday and are only $10 per ticket.

USRA Tuners join the card Friday and Saturday.

The pits open at 2:00 p.m., the drivers meeting starts at 5:30 and racing gets underway at 6:00 both days. However, if the high temperature is more than 70 degrees, all times are one half-hour later that day.

Every lap in every division every night will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

The RPM Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked dirt oval located southeast of Crandall on US 175 E to CR 4106 (Bud Stoy Rd. exit) to the intersection of CR 4104. The physical address is 1267 Co Rd 4106, Crandall, TX 75114.

For more information, check out rpmdirt.com or get social on Facebook and Twitter.

The 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 40 nights of racing at 25 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

To connect with the USMTS check out USMTS.com, like us on Facebook, follow on Twitter, check us out on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Keep up to speed by joining our email list.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

3rd Annual Summit Southern Nationals – Night 1 of 3

RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, money won and laps completed. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Casey’s “A” Main with the top-8 drawing for starting positions 1-8.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (9) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas.

2. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (3) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan..

4. (8) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas.

5. (7) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M..

6. (4) 21 David Winslett, Bossier City, La..

7. (6) M5 Dustin Mooney (R), Mesquite, Texas.

8. (5) 71M Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas.

9. (1) 1H Brad Bracey (R), Mabank, Texas.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (9) 4M Bobby Malchus, Maypearl, Texas.

2. (4) 99 Jeff Needham (R), Ennis, Texas.

3. (1) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

4. (2) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

5. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas.

6. (7) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

7. (3) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek (R), Amarillo, Texas.

8. (5) 8 Wesley Summers, Odessa, Mo.

9. (8) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Wills Point, Texas.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (4) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (6) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.

3. (3) 15G Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas.

4. (7) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

5. (1) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Salina, Texas.

6. (5) 56 Broc Bowen (R), Fannin, Texas.

7. (9) 37H Neil Manchester (R), Magnolia, Texas.

8. (2) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark.

9. (8) 13J James McCreery (R), Midlothian, Texas.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla..

3. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (7) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

5. (9) 24 Manuel Williams II (R), Fouke, Ark.

6. (5) 12 Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

7. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

8. (4) 75 Patrick Daniel (R), Wills Point, Texas.

9. (8) 4R Kevin Rowland, Forney, Texas.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (4) 12 Cody Leonard (R), Sinton, Texas.

2. (1) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

3. (8) 4 Bo Day (R), Caddo Mills, Texas.

4. (2) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

5. (7) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas.

6. (3) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas.

7. (6) 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas.

8. (5) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

2. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

3. (4) 24 Manuel Williams II (R), Fouke, Ark.

4. (3) 15G Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas.

5. (5) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

6. (6) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas.

7. (14) 75 Patrick Daniel (R), Wills Point, Texas, IRP/ChevPerf, $50.

8. (8) 21 David Winslett, Bossier City, La., GRT/TwinCity, $50.

9. (9) 12 Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn., Hughes/Mullins, $50.

10. (12) 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas, Rocket/Wells, $50.

11. (15) 1H Brad Bracey (R), Mabank, Texas, GRT/Shoulders, $50.

12. (10) 37H Neil Manchester (R), Magnolia, Texas, BillsBuilt/AARE, $50.

13. (13) 8 Wesley Summers, Odessa, Mo., GRT/Hess, $50.

14. (7) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Salina, Texas, MBCustoms/Kraft, $50.

15. (16) 13J James McCreery (R), Midlothian, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells, $50.

16. (11) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek (R), Amarillo, Texas, Rocket/PPE, $50.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

2. (1) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

3. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas.

5. (10) M5 Dustin Mooney (R), Mesquite, Texas.

6. (15) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Wills Point, Texas.

7. (7) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $50.

8. (12) 71M Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas, Harris/Mullins, $50.

9. (13) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark., Shaw/Kuntz, $50.

10. (4) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

11. (7) 37H Scooter Manchester (R), Houston, Texas.

12. (9) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas, Western Flyer/Hill, $50.

13. (8) 56 Broc Bowen (R), Fannin, Texas, MBCustoms/Fletcher, $50.

14. (11) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

15. (16) 4R Kevin Rowland, Forney, Texas, MBCustoms/, $50.

16. (14) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, IRP/Shipley, $50.

17. (5) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/ProPower, $50.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (35laps):

1. (8) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas, IRP/Sartain, 35, $2000.

2. (5) 12 Cody Leonard (R), Sinton, Texas, Longhorn/Wells, 35, $1500.

3. (6) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GRC/ProPower, 35, $1000.

4. (12) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, 35, $700.

5. (2) 4M Bobby Malchus, Maypearl, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells, 35, $600.

6. (14) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustoms/KPE, 35, $500.

7. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 35, $450.

8. (11) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 35, $400.

9. (21) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, GRT/Stoen, 35, $350.

10. (25) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 35, $325.

11. (20) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas, Hughes/BMS, 35, $300.

12. (13) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 34, $275.

13. (22) M5 Dustin Mooney (R), Mesquite, Texas, /, 34, $250.

14. (17) 24 Manuel Williams II (R), Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Craft, 34, $250.

15. (26) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins, 34, $250.

16. (9) 99 Jeff Needham (R), Ennis, Texas, Skyrocket/Wells, 34, $250.

17. (16) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla. WesternFlyer/Knowles, 34, $250.

18. (7) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich., Hughes/Farris, 32, $250.

19. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 25, $250.

20. (19) 15G Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas, GRT/AMS, 22, $250.

21. (10) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 20, $250.

22. (15) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 12, $250.

23. (24) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Wills Point, Texas, IRP/Shoulders, 6, $250.

24. (1) 4 Bo Day (R), Caddo Mills, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, 6, $250.

25. (18) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/BMS, 6, $250.

26. (23) K9 Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas, IRP/ChevPerf, 6, $250.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Malchus 1-2, Day 3-5, F. Gallardo 5-7, Sartain 8, F. Gallardo 9-17, Sartain 18-32, Leonard 33, Sartain 34-35.

Total Laps Led: Sartain 18, F. Gallardo 12, Malchus 2, Day 2, Leonard 1.

Margin of Victory: 0.632 second.

Time of Race: 14 minutes, 47.094 seconds ( caution).

Provisional Starters: Phillips, Skyberg.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Mooney (advanced 13 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Henigan (started 21st, finished 9th).

Entries: 44.

Next Race: November 6, RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Sanders 3372, Ramirez 3160, Hughes 2994, Zack VanderBeek 2725, Phillips 2627, Davis 2581, Mullens 2439, Skyberg 2364, Duvall 2113, Adam Kates 2047.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Mullens 2140, Davis 1795, Calvin Iverson 1698, Skyberg 1628, Nathan Hagar 1265.

Jobbers Warehouse Supply USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 326, Hughes 303, GRT 226, VanderBuilt 207, Mullens 200.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 280, Cornett 261, Mullins 225, Stoen 205, Mullens 185.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Casey’s, Chevrolet Performance, Compstar Performance Engine Components by Callies, CP-Carrillo, Dirt Draft, Eibach, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KS Engineering, KSE Racing Products, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, MTN DEW Zero Sugar, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, Snickers, Summit Racing Equipment, Super Clean, VP Racing Fuels, Wrisco Industries.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, JE Pistons, Miller Welders, PBM Performance Products, Rancho Milagro Racing, Rivers Edge Scrap Management, Tony Moro Powder Coat, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Headers, BigDeal Car Care, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Deatherage Opticians, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Penske Racing Shocks, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Racing.

##

Contact Info:

Jeff Nun