Brandon Sheppard herds USMTS Summit Southern Nationals success

Brandon Sheppard

The Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s welcomed another first-time winner Friday night as Brandon Sheppard collected the victory on the second night of the 3rd Annual Summit Southern Nationals at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas.

Sheppard did not compete in Thursday’s contest as he was busy collecting a trophy and $100,000 check in Charlotte, N.C., for his second straight World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship.

He added another $3,000 to his checking account balance with his win Friday, along with another entry to his glowing résumé.

Terry Phillips, who captured last year’s Southern Nationals finale in a rain-shortened feature race, jumped out to an early lead in the 40-lap main event and was hoping to bag his 34th career USMTS win.

Mechanical problems, however, ended the night for Phillips on lap 14 and Sheppard was right there to take the reins, and then went on to pace the remaining laps while his teammate, Dereck Ramirez, followed him to the checkered flag in second.

In a spirited battle for third over the last half of the race, Tyler Davis held off Jake Gallardo and Chris Henigan for the spot while Tanner Mullens, Joe Duvall, Clyde Dunn Jr., Bo Day and Jason Hughes rounded out the top 10.

Super Saturday finale: The RPM Speedway will host the third and final night of the Summit Southern Nationals on Saturday with a complete program of qualifying heat races and feature events, culminating with the emergence of the 2020 USMTS national champion and national champs in the Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks, USRA Limited Mods and USRA Tuners.

Sanders has already clinched his second straight—and fourth overall—USMTS title while Tommy Davis Jr. has mathematically eliminated his challengers in the USRA Limited Mod standings. Davis, however, trails Walter Hamilton in the USRA Factory Stock points as he seeks another championship in that division.

USMTS drivers will battle for a $5,000 top prize Saturday. Meanwhile, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks will be competing for $1,500 to win while USRA Limited Mods are gunning for $1,700 to win courtesy of Blackwell Construction.

Blackwell Construction will also be auctioning off a race-ready Limited Mod to be given away at the end of the night. Tickets will be sold in the grandstands and pits throughout the program and are only $10 per ticket.

USRA Tuners will also be on the card Saturday. San Antonio’s Brian Schoenbaum Jr. has clinched the national championship in the organization’s front-wheel-drive sport compact class.

The pits open at 2 p.m., the drivers meeting starts at 5:30 and racing gets underway at 6, but if the day’s high temperature exceeds 70 degrees all times are one half-hour later.

Every lap in every division every night will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

The RPM Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked dirt oval located southeast of Crandall on US 175 E to CR 4106 (Bud Stoy Rd. exit) to the intersection of CR 4104. The physical address is 1267 Co Rd 4106, Crandall, TX 75114.

For more information, check out rpmdirt.com or get social on Facebook and Twitter.

The 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 40 nights of racing at 25 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

To connect with the USMTS check out USMTS.com, like us on Facebook, follow on Twitter, check us out on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Keep up to speed by joining our email list

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS
United States Modified Touring Series
Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s
3rd Annual Summit Southern Nationals – Night 2 of 3
RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas
Friday, November 6, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, money won and laps completed. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main with the top-8 drawing for starting positions 1-8.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):
1. (5) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.
2. (7) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Wills Point, Texas.
3. (8) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.
4. (3) 1H Brad Bracey (R), Mabank, Texas.
5. (2) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark.
6. (9) 15G Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas.
7. (1) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek (R), Amarillo, Texas.
8. (4) 1 Jonathan Beckett (R), Texarkana, Texas.
9. (10) 37H Neil Manchester (R), Magnolia, Texas.
10. (6) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):
1. (5) B5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill.
2. (9) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.
3. (3) 12 Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.
4. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.
5. (10) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas.
6. (6) 12 Cody Leonard (R), Sinton, Texas.
7. (8) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.
8. (1) 99 Jeff Needham (R), Ennis, Texas.
9. (7) 75 Patrick Daniel (R), Wills Point, Texas.
10. (2) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Saline, Texas.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):
1. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.
2. (3) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.
3. (2) 24 Manuel Williams II (R), Fouke, Ark.
4. (5) 4M Bobby Malchus, Maypearl, Texas.
5. (8) 4 Bo Day (R), Caddo Mills, Texas.
6. (4) 56 Broc Bowen (R), Fannin, Texas.
7. (6) 127 Glen Hibbard, Euless, Texas.
8. (9) M5 Dustin Mooney (R), Mesquite, Texas.
9. (7) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.
10. (10) 5W John O. Whittington, Vidor, Texas.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):
1. (2) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.
2. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.
3. (1) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.
4. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.
5. (4) 71M Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas.
6. (9) 5H Lance Hanson Jr. (R), Palmer, Texas.
7. (7) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.
8. (6) 8 Wesley Summers, Odessa, Mo.
9. (8) 23 Steven Nabors (R), Heath, Texas.
DNS – 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):
1. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.
2. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas.
3. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.
4. (7) 13 James McCreery (R), Midlothian, Texas.
5. (8) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas.
6. (2) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas.
7. (6) 88 A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.
8. (5) 21 David Winslett, Bossier City, La.
9. (9) 4R Kevin Rowland, Forney, Texas.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):
1. (3) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas.
2. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.
3. (5) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas.
4. (1) 12 Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.
5. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.
6. (2) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.
7. (10) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.
8. (12) 88 A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich., Hughes/Farris, $75.
9. (16) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla., WesternFlyer/Knowles, $75.
10. (9) 56 Broc Bowen (R), Fannin, Texas, MBCustoms/Fletcher, $75.
11. (17) 4R Kevin Rowland, Forney, Texas, MBCustoms/, $75.
12. (8) 71M Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas, Harris/Mullins, $75.
13. (11) 127 Glen Hibbard, Euless, Texas, MBCustoms/WCH, $75.
14. (14) 8 Wesley Summers, Odessa, Mo., GRT/Hess, $75.
15. (7) 5H Lance Hanson Jr. (R), Palmer, Texas, Phoenix/ChevPerf, $75.
16. (15) 37H Neil Manchester (R), Magnolia, Texas, BillsBuilt/AARE, $75.
17. (18) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Saline, Texas, MBCustoms/Craft, $75.
18. (13) 1 Jonathan Beckett (R), Texarkana, Texas, DirtWorks/Beckett, $75.
DNS – 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, $0.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):
1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.
2. (4) 4 Bo Day (R), Caddo Mills, Texas.
3. (8) 12 Cody Leonard (R), Sinton, Texas.
4. (3) 4M Bobby Malchus, Maypearl, Texas.
5. (1) 24 Manuel Williams II (R), Fouke, Ark.
6. (11) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.
7. (17) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas.
8. (7) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark., Shaw/Kuntz, $75.
9. (12) M5 Dustin Mooney (R), Mesquite, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, $75.
10. (5) 1H Brad Bracey (R), Mabank, Texas, GRT/Shoulders, $75.
11. (13) 99 Jeff Needham (R), Ennis, Texas, Skyrocket/Wells, $75.
12. (9) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas, WesternFlyer/Hill, $75.
13. (15) 75 Patrick Daniel (R), Wills Point, Texas, IRP/ChevPerf, $75.
14. (10) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek (R), Amarillo, Texas, Rocket/PPE, $75.
15. (6) 15G Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas, GRT/AMS, $75.
16. (14) 21 David Winslett, Bossier City, La., GRT/TwinCity, $75.
17. (16) 23 Steven Nabors (R), Heath, Texas, /, $75.
18. (18) 5W John O. Whittington, Vidor, Texas, Pierce/Mullins, $75.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):
1. (2) B5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $3000.
2. (10) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $1700.
3. (5) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $1200.
4. (7) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/ProPower, 40, $900.
5. (8) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, GRT/Stoen, 40, $700.
6. (14) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40, $600.
7. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $550.
8. (13) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $500.
9. (16) 4 Bo Day (R), Caddo Mills, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, 40, $450.
10. (15) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $400.
11. (3) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $375.
12. (11) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., Canutillo, Texas, Hughes/BMS, 39, $350.
13. (17) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, IRP/Shipley, 39, $325.
14. (6) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Wills Point, Texas, IRP/Shoulders, 39, $300.
15. (26) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas, IRP/Sartain, 39, $275.
16. (20) 4M Bobby Malchus, Maypearl, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells, 39, $275.
17. (23) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins, 39, $275.
18. (9) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 35, $275.
19. (19) 12 Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn., Hughes/Mullins, 34, $275.
20. (21) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 26, $275.
21. (22) 24 Manuel Williams II (R), Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Craft, 19, $275.
22. (12) 13 James McCreery (R), Midlothian, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells, 18, $275.
23. (24) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 16, $275.
24. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 14, $275.
25. (25) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GRC/ProPower, 3, $275.
26. (18) 12 Cody Leonard (R), Sinton, Texas, Longhorn/Wells, 0, $275.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Phillips 1-14, Sheppard 15-40.
Total Laps Led: Sheppard 26, Phillips 14.
Margin of Victory: 2.699 seconds.
Time of Race: 18 minutes, 14.529 seconds (2 cautions).
Provisional Starters: F. Gallardo, Sartain.
Eibach Spring Forward Award: Sartain (advanced 17 positions).
FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Ramirez (started 10th, finished 2nd).
Entries: 49.
Next Race: November 7, RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas.
Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Sanders 3426, Ramirez 3255, Hughes 3066, Zack VanderBeek 2815, Phillips 2678, Davis 2672, Mullens 2520, Skyberg 2422 Duvall 2191, Adam Kates 2047.
Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Mullens 2145, Davis 1822, Calvin Iverson 1698, Skyberg 1628, Nathan Hagar 1265.
Jobbers Warehouse Supply USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 332, Hughes 313, GRT 234, Mullens 207, VanderBuilt 207.
Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 291, Cornett 271, Mullins 233, Stoen 212, Mullens 191.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Casey’s, Chevrolet Performance, Compstar Performance Engine Components by Callies, CP-Carrillo, Dirt Draft, Eibach, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KS Engineering, KSE Racing Products, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, MTN DEW Zero Sugar, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, Snickers, Summit Racing Equipment, Super Clean, VP Racing Fuels, Wrisco Industries.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, JE Pistons, Miller Welders, PBM Performance Products, Rancho Milagro Racing, Rivers Edge Scrap Management, Tony Moro Powder Coat, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Headers, BigDeal Car Care, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Deatherage Opticians, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Penske Racing Shocks, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Racing.

##

Contact Info:

Jeff Nun

jdearing

