Hamilton, Honeycutt, Lynn win USRA Summit Southern Nationals battles

Three different competitors in three divisions used three different paths to victory Friday as the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, hosted the second night of the 3rd Annual Summit Southern Nationals.

Walter Hamilton came into this weekend’s event as the national points leader in the Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks, but after a late exit in Thursday’s feature he saw his advantage over defending champ Tommy Davis Jr. shrink.

Friday was a different story as the 41-year-old Dallas driver led all 20 laps from the pole position while holding off the challenges from Cody Myers of Bossier City, La., to earn the $1,250 winner’s share of the prize money and his best-in-class 17th USRA Limited Mod win of 2020.

Chris Davis of Wills Point took third, Dalton Faulkner of Cleveland finished fourth and Celina’s Sonny Schoffen rounded out the top five.

Kyle Blanton, Tommy Davis Jr., Nate Dixon, Thursday’s winner Bobby Ruffin and Brian Holland took sixth through tenth, respectively.

With $1,700 to win on the line courtesy of Blackwell Construction, Kaden Honeycutt of Bridge City came out on top of a thrilling USRA Limited Mod main event.

Polesitter Jimmy Day of Greenville jumped out to the early lead and held serve for five laps before Kaufman’s Cody Smith powered his way to the front.

Smith, who led the early stages of Thursday’s 20-lapper, had a short-lived reign as Oklahoma ace Kale Westover clawed his way into the lead at the halfway mark and led the rest of the way—except for the final few feet.

Westover, Smith and Honeycutt ran nose-to-tail around the bottom of the 1/4-mile bullring for the last 10 laps while two-time USRA Limited Mod national champion and 2020 track champ Tommy Davis Jr. churned the clay around the high side of the racetrack and made it a four-way fight for the lead.

With three laps remaining, Honeycutt snuck underneath Smith, and then on the final lap Davis drove around the outside of Smith and pulled even with the leaders entering the third turn.

Running three-wide through the final corner, Westover and Honeycutt bounced through a rough patch while Davis skirted the outside guardrail.

Out of the final corner, Honeycutt drove under Westover and beat him to the finish line by a bumper—fifty-five one thousandths of a second (.055), to be exact.

Even with a hard smack in the tail from Davis, Westover had to settle for the runner-up paycheck behind the 17-year-old winner while Davis held off Smith for the third position.

Eleventh-starting Bailey Dosser finished fifth Day, Shane Hebert, Bobby Ruffin, Thomas Blackwell and Ryan Harris completing the top 10.

The USRA Tuners joined the program Friday night. After 15 laps of racing, Steven Bevills crossed the finish line first but was disqualified for an unapproved exhaust.

The win and $200 top prize was awarded to Quinlan’s Chris Lynn.

Daniel Thompson of Mesquite wound up second, Bondy Cannon of Mineral Wells was third, Burleson’s Mark Earl claimed the fourth spot and Colton Mooney of Rhome ran fifth.

Super Saturday finale: The RPM Speedway will host the third and final night of the Summit Southern Nationals on Saturday with a complete program of qualifying heat races and feature events, culminating with the emergence of the 2020 USMTS national champion and national champs in the Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks, USRA Limited Mods and USRA Tuners.

Sanders has already clinched his second straight—and fourth overall—USMTS title while Tommy Davis Jr. has mathematically eliminated his challengers in the USRA Limited Mod standings. Davis, however, trails Walter Hamilton in the USRA Factory Stock points as he seeks another championship in that division.

USMTS drivers will battle for a $5,000 top prize Saturday. Meanwhile, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks will be competing for $1,500 to win while USRA Limited Mods are gunning for $1,700 to win courtesy of Blackwell Construction.

Blackwell Construction will also be auctioning off a race-ready Limited Mod to be given away at the end of the night. Tickets will be sold in the grandstands and pits throughout the program and are only $10 per ticket.

USRA Tuners will also be on the card Saturday. San Antonio’s Brian Schoenbaum Jr. has clinched the national championship in the organization’s front-wheel-drive sport compact class.

The pits open at 2 p.m., the drivers meeting starts at 5:30 and racing gets underway at 6, but if the day’s high temperature exceeds 70 degrees all times are one half-hour later.

Every lap in every division every night will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

The RPM Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked dirt oval located southeast of Crandall on US 175 E to CR 4106 (Bud Stoy Rd. exit) to the intersection of CR 4104. The physical address is 1267 Co Rd 4106, Crandall, TX 75114.

For more information, check out rpmdirt.com or get social on Facebook and Twitter.

The United States Racing Association is America’s premier dirt track racing sanctioning body and currently sanctions events in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series for eight divisions competing at 47 racetracks in 10 states. To learn more, visit USRAracing.com. You can also like us on Facebook, visit us on Instagram, follow us on Twitter and watch us on YouTube. Keep up to speed with everything USRA and subscribe to the USRA e-Newsletter at USRAracing.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

3rd Annual Summit Southern Nationals – Night 2 of 3

RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas

Friday, November 6, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

SUNOCO USRA FACTORY STOCKS

Heat #1:

1. (7) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

2. (3) 747 G.W. Hessong, Edna, Texas

3. (6) 17 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

4. (9) 741 Cameron Starry, Corpus Christi, Texas

5. (10) 5A Brett Arden, Athens, Texas

6. (5) 26 Grant Wollam, Georgetown, Texas

7. (8) 00 Dustin Woods, Forney, Texas

8. (4) 9S Mike Smith, Wylie, Texas

9. (1) 07 Jeff Kinnaird, Mansfield, Texas

10. (2) 49K Michael Keylich, La Vernia, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (1) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

2. (8) 27 Dalton Faulkner, Cleveland, Texas

3. (2) 21X Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

4. (5) 30 Memphis Villarreal, Corpus Christi, Texas

5. (6) 13D Lee McCullough, Combine, Texas

6. (3) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas

7. (4) XXX Shawn Graham, Shreveport, La.

8. (10) 28 Anthony Boatman, Whitehouse, Texas

9. (9) 9C Caitlin Leonard, Sinton, Texas

10. (7) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Terrell, Texas

Heat #3:

1. (7) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

2. (1) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

3. (3) 3M Tristan McCullough, Crandall, Texas

4. (8) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

5. (5) 8 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

6. (9) 717 G.W. Egbert IV, Salado, Texas

7. (6) 66 Jacob Wilburn, Highlands, Texas

8. (2) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas

9. (4) 75 Dalton Spear, Forney, Texas

Heat #4:

1. (2) 75X Sonny Schoffen, Celina, Texas

2. (8) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

3. (7) 34K Shane Kersten, Rusk, Texas

4. (9) 94 Dustin Nation, Blossom, Texas

5. (6) 79 Chris Bell, Crandall, Texas

6. (4) 47E Tom Earl III, Rhome, Texas

7. (5) 1* Cameron Furrh, Gladewater, Texas

8. (1) 12 Bo Perry, Bossier City, La.

9. (3) 04 Cameron Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas

“B” Feature #1:

1. (1) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

2. (5) 8 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

3. (7) 00 Dustin Woods, Forney, Texas

4. (11) 07 Jeff Kinnaird, Mansfield, Texas

5. (2) 3M Tristan McCullough, Crandall, Texas

6. (4) 79 Chris Bell, Crandall, Texas

7. (12) 75 Dalton Spear, Forney, Texas

8. (10) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas

9. (13) 49K Michael Keylich, La Vernia, Texas

10. (6) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas

11. (3) 30 Memphis Villarreal, Corpus Christi, Texas

12. (9) 28 Anthony Boatman, Whitehouse, Texas

13. (8) 66 Jacob Wilburn, Highlands, Texas

“B” Feature #2:

1. (1) 21X Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

2. (3) 13D Lee McCullough, Combine, Texas

3. (2) 5A Brett Arden, Athens, Texas

4. (6) 47E Tom Earl III, Rhome, Texas

5. (11) 04 Cameron Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas

6. (10) 12 Bo Perry, Bossier City, La.

7. (4) 717 G.W. Egbert IV, Salado, Texas

8. (12) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Terrell, Texas

9. (5) 26 Grant Wollam, Georgetown, Texas

10. (9) 9S Mike Smith, Wylie, Texas

11. (8) 1* Cameron Furrh, Gladewater, Texas

12. (7) XXX Shawn Graham, Shreveport, La.

DNS – 9C Caitlin Leonard, Sinton, Texas

“A” Feature:

1. (1) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

2. (2) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

3. (5) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

4. (3) 27 Dalton Faulkner, Cleveland, Texas

5. (7) 75X Sonny Schoffen, Celina, Texas

6. (6) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

7. (9) 17 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

8. (13) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

9. (15) 8 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

10. (14) 21X Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

11. (20) 47E Tom Earl III, Rhome, Texas

12. (4) 747 G.W. Hessong, Edna, Texas

13. (11) 741 Cameron Starry, Corpus Christi, Texas

14. (24) 49K Michael Keylich, La Vernia, Texas

15. (16) 13D Lee McCullough, Combine, Texas

16. (17) 00 Dustin Woods, Forney, Texas

17. (22) 04 Cameron Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas

18. (12) 94 Dustin Nation, Blossom, Texas

19. (19) 07 Jeff Kinnaird, Mansfield, Texas

20. (23) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Terrell, Texas

21. (18) 5A Brett Arden, Athens, Texas

22. (8) 34K Shane Kersten, Rusk, Texas

23. (10) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

24. (21) 3M Tristan McCullough, Crandall, Texas

USRA LIMITED MODS

Heat #1:

1. (6) 18S Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

2. (1) 18B Blaine Smith, Kaufman, Texas

3. (4) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

4. (2) 2JT Justin Vaughan, Dallas, Texas

5. (7) 22M Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

6. (8) 31 Michael Martin, Kaufman, Texas

7. (5) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

8. (3) 22K James Farmer, Sanger, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (1) 15 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

2. (3) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

3. (5) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas

4. (7) 15B Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas

5. (4) 28J Justin Nabors, Kemp, Texas

6. (2) 23 Steven Nabors, Rockwall, Texas

7. (6) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

8. (8) 13 Clint Frideley, Wills Point, Texas

Heat #3:

1. (1) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

2. (8) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

3. (5) 7M Albert McCall Jr., Crandall, Texas

4. (2) 5* Brandon Decker, Wichita Falls, Texas

5. (6) 23D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas

6. (7) 11W Kirk Williams, Fort Worth, Texas

7. (3) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas

8. (4) 18 Tim Clonch, Quinlan, Texas

Heat #4:

1. (1) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

2. (5) 15WX Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas

3. (7) 10 Kaden Honeycutt, Bridge City, Texas

4. (2) F5 Skeet Amason, New Boston, Texas

5. (8) 2K Devin Burgess, Stephenville, Texas

6. (6) 5W John Whittington, Vidor, Texas

7. (3) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas

8. (4) 5R Ryan Doyon, LaCoste, Texas

Heat #5:

1. (2) 25C Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

2. (1) 47G Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas

3. (4) 9 Shane Hebert, Lafayette, La.

4. (5) 121 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

5. (3) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas

6. (6) 69X Kaine Buckmeyer, Forney, Texas

7. (7) 46K Dennis Kent, Edgewood, Texas

“B” Feature #1:

1. (2) 9 Shane Hebert, Lafayette, La.

2. (3) 121 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

3. (1) 7M Albert McCall Jr., Crandall, Texas

4. (5) F5 Skeet Amason, New Boston, Texas

5. (6) 23D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas

6. (7) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas

7. (4) 2JT Justin Vaughan, Dallas, Texas

8. (8) 11W Kirk Williams, Fort Worth, Texas

9. (11) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas

10. (14) 5R Ryan Doyon, LaCoste, Texas

11. (9) 5W John Whittington, Vidor, Texas

12. (13) 13 Clint Frideley, Wills Point, Texas

13. (10) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

14. (12) 46K Dennis Kent, Edgewood, Texas

“B” Feature #2:

1. (3) 2K Devin Burgess, Stephenville, Texas

2. (5) 22M Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

3. (2) 15B Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas

4. (6) 28J Justin Nabors, Kemp, Texas

5. (8) 23 Steven Nabors, Rockwall, Texas

6. (1) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

7. (7) 31 Michael Martin, Kaufman, Texas

8. (10) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

9. (4) 5* Brandon Decker, Wichita Falls, Texas

10. (9) 69X Kaine Buckmeyer, Forney, Texas

11. (12) 22K James Farmer, Sanger, Texas

12. (13) 18 Tim Clonch, Quinlan, Texas

13. (11) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas

“A” Feature:

1. (7) 10 Kaden Honeycutt, Bridge City, Texas

2. (3) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

3. (6) 25C Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

4. (4) 18S Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

5. (11) 47G Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas

6. (1) 15WX Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas

7. (13) 9 Shane Hebert, Lafayette, La.

8. (15) 121 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

9. (18) 15B Thomas Blackwell, Crandall, Texas

10. (2) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

11. (10) 18B Blaine Smith, Kaufman, Texas

12. (20) 28J Justin Nabors, Kemp, Texas

13. (21) 23D Rowdy Day, Greenville, Texas

14. (24) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

15. (19) F5 Skeet Amason, New Boston, Texas

16. (23) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas

17. (17) 7M Albert McCall Jr., Crandall, Texas

18. (9) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

19. (8) 15 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

20. (22) 23 Steven Nabors, Rockwall, Texas

21. (16) 22M Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

22. (14) 2K Devin Burgess, Stephenville, Texas

23. (12) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas

24. (5) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

USRA TUNERS

Heat #1:

1. (2) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas

2. (1) 491 Michael Trammell, Decatur, Texas

3. (3) 6M Colton Mooney, Rhome, Texas

4. (4) 10T Robert Thompson, Royce City, Texas

DNS – 218 Joey Giles, Abilene, Texas

DNS – 67L Sean Leasure, Mansfield, Texas

DNS – 17W Kaleb Watson, Mineral Wells, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (3) 2 Justin Puryear, Quinlan, Texas

2. (2) 11Z Chris Lynn, Quinlan, Texas

3. (6) 7X Dylan Rivers, Irving, Texas

4. (4) 59 Rick Saupp, Morgan Mill, Texas

5. (5) 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas

6. (1) 9 Steve Riojas, Grand Prairie, Texas

Heat #3:

1. (5) 41 Frank Lackey, Joshua, Texas

2. (1) 47E Mark Earl, Burleson, Texas

3. (4) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

4. (2) 33T David Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

5. (3) F5 Ben McDuff, Austin, Texas

DNS – 719 Brian Schoenbaum Jr., San Antonio, Texas

Feature:

1. (2) 11Z Chris Lynn, Quinlan, Texas

2. (9) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

3. (14) 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas

4. (5) 47E Mark Earl, Burleson, Texas

5. (4) 6M Colton Mooney, Rhome, Texas

6. (3) 7X Dylan Rivers, Irving, Texas

7. (6) 491 Michael Trammell, Decatur, Texas

8. (7) 2 Justin Puryear, Quinlan, Texas

9. (16) 17W Kaleb Watson, Mineral Wells, Texas

10. (12) 59 Rick Saupp, Morgan Mill, Texas

11. (17) 218 Joey Giles, Abilene, Texas

12. (11) 33T David Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

13. (10) 10T Robert Thompson, Royce City, Texas

14. (8) 41 Frank Lackey, Joshua, Texas

15. (19) 719 Brian Schoenbaum Jr., San Antonio, Texas

16. (15) 9 Steve Riojas, Grand Prairie, Texas

17. (18) 67L Sean Leasure, Mansfield, Texas

18. (13) F5 Ben McDuff, Austin, Texas

DQ – (1) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USRA OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Chevrolet Performance, Christie Door Company, CP-Carrillo, Fast Shafts, Jobbers Warehouse Supply, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KS Engineering, KSE Racing Products, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, Summit Racing Equipment, Sunoco Race Fuels.

USRA PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Mensink Racing Products, PBM Performance Products, Traeger Wood Pellet Grills by Elliott Motorsports, YouDirt.com.

USRA CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Headers, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, JE Pistons, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, Keyser Manufacturing, Landrum Performance Springs, Medieval Chassis, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Sybesma Graphics, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Racing.

USRA RACE TRACKS: 81 Speedway, 82 Speedway, Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Big O Speedway, Buffalo Creek Speedway, Caney Valley Speedway, Cedar Lake Speedway, Chateau Speedway, Creek County Speedway, Cresco Speedway, Dallas County Speedway, Deer Creek Speedway, Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Fayette County Speedway, Gondik Law Speedway, Hamilton County Speedway, Humboldt Speedway, Huset’s Speedway, I-35 Speedway, I-37 Speedway, I-90 Speedway, Lake Ozark Speedway, Lawton Speedway, Lebanon Midway Speedway, Legit Speedway Park, Longdale Speedway, Lucas Oil Speedway, Mason City Motor Speedway, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Monarch Motor Speedway, Nevada Speedway, Nobles County Speedway, Outlaw Motor Speedway, Rapid Speedway, Red Dirt Raceway, Route 66 Motor Speedway, RPM Speedway, South Texas Speedway, Southern Iowa Speedway, Sports Park Raceway, Springfield Raceway, Superbowl Speedway, Texana Raceway Park, Tri-State Speedway, Upper Iowa Speedway, Vado Speedway Park, West Texas Raceway.

