Newly Crowned Champion Jake Neuman Takes Fall Fling Night 1 Victory

Belleville, IL. (11/07/2020) The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League is back in action for the final race weekend of 2020. Visiting the famous ¼ mile lightly banked oval, Creek County Speedway. The newly crowned POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Champion, Jake Neuman found himself back in victory lane last night to end the first night of the Fall Fling. Making this his first POWRi West win this year, but second win overall.

Neuman started the night off strong in his family owned No. 3N at Creek County Speedway. With 37 POWRi West Midgets signed in for action, Neuman took the victory over Karter Sarff in the A-1 Machine Heat Race No.3. Neuman put himself in a qualifier which would set the field for the feature event.

Neuman started in the fifth position for the first qualifier and drove up to finish third. Setting himself in the third position to start off the 25-lap main event. Neuman made his way to the lead and looked sporty as the laps counted down. A hard charging Cannon McIntosh came from the 14th starting position to settle into second and closed the gap on the leader. Jake Neuman brought his Brandit sponsored No. 3N to Victory lane for the first time this season with POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League.

Following Neuman to the line was second place finisher, Cannon McIntosh. Trey Gropp finished in the third position, Andrew Felker in fourth place, and Blake Hahn rounding out the top five.

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will be back in action tonight, November 7th at Creek County Speedway.

Smith Titanium Heat Race 1 Winner: Blake Hanh

Keizer Aluminum Wheels Heat Race 2 Winner: Jacob Denney

A-1 Machine Heat Race 3 Winner: Jake Neuman

Saldana Race Products Heat Race 4 Winner: Bryant Wiedeman

Qualifier 1 Winner: Ryan Timms

Qualifier 2 Winner: Chase Randall

Qualifier 3 Winner: Noah Gass

B-Feature Winner: Chance Morton

Hard Charger: Cannon McIntosh

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Feature Winner: Jake Neuman

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Feature Results: 1. 3N- Jake Neuman; 2. 28-Cannon McIntosh; 3. 21-Trey Gropp; 4. 44S-Andrew Felker; 5. 52-Blake Hahn; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms; 7. 15D-Andrew Deal; 8. 8-Alex Sewell; 9. 35-Jacob Denney; 10. 15-Emerson Axsom; 11. 91-Jeff Stasa; 12.7M-Chance Morton; 13.84M-Kade Morton; 14.72X-Bryant Wiedeman; 15.(DNF) 91T-Tyler Thomas; 16.(DNF) 00X-Karter Sarff; 17.(DNF) 20G-Noah Gass; 18. (DNF) 14F-Cameron Hagin; 19. (DNF) 26-Tristin Thomas; 20. (DNF) 25R-Chase Randall.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.