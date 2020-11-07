Home Sprint Car & Midget News POWRi Series News Newly Crowned Champion Jake Neuman Takes Fall Fling Night 1 Victory

Newly Crowned Champion Jake Neuman Takes Fall Fling Night 1 Victory

Sprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
Jake Neuman – Danny Clum photo

Belleville, IL. (11/07/2020) The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League is back in action for the final race weekend of 2020. Visiting the famous ¼ mile lightly banked oval, Creek County Speedway. The newly crowned POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Champion, Jake Neuman found himself back in victory lane last night to end the first night of the Fall Fling. Making this his first POWRi West win this year, but second win overall.

Neuman started the night off strong in his family owned No. 3N at Creek County Speedway. With 37 POWRi West Midgets signed in for action, Neuman took the victory over Karter Sarff in the A-1 Machine Heat Race No.3. Neuman put himself in a qualifier which would set the field for the feature event.

Neuman started in the fifth position for the first qualifier and drove up to finish third. Setting himself in the third position to start off the 25-lap main event. Neuman made his way to the lead and looked sporty as the laps counted down. A hard charging Cannon McIntosh came from the 14th starting position to settle into second and closed the gap on the leader. Jake Neuman brought his Brandit sponsored No. 3N to Victory lane for the first time this season with POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League.

Following Neuman to the line was second place finisher, Cannon McIntosh. Trey Gropp finished in the third position, Andrew Felker in fourth place, and Blake Hahn rounding out the top five.

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will be back in action tonight, November 7th at Creek County Speedway.

Smith Titanium Heat Race 1 Winner: Blake Hanh

Keizer Aluminum Wheels Heat Race 2 Winner: Jacob Denney

A-1 Machine Heat Race 3 Winner: Jake Neuman

Saldana Race Products Heat Race 4 Winner: Bryant Wiedeman

Qualifier 1 Winner: Ryan Timms

Qualifier 2 Winner: Chase Randall

Qualifier 3 Winner: Noah Gass

B-Feature Winner: Chance Morton

Hard Charger: Cannon McIntosh

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Feature Winner: Jake Neuman

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Feature Results: 1. 3N- Jake Neuman; 2. 28-Cannon McIntosh; 3. 21-Trey Gropp; 4. 44S-Andrew Felker; 5. 52-Blake Hahn; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms; 7. 15D-Andrew Deal; 8. 8-Alex Sewell; 9. 35-Jacob Denney; 10. 15-Emerson Axsom; 11. 91-Jeff Stasa; 12.7M-Chance Morton; 13.84M-Kade Morton; 14.72X-Bryant Wiedeman; 15.(DNF) 91T-Tyler Thomas; 16.(DNF) 00X-Karter Sarff; 17.(DNF) 20G-Noah Gass; 18. (DNF) 14F-Cameron Hagin; 19. (DNF) 26-Tristin Thomas; 20. (DNF) 25R-Chase Randall.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. McIntosh Sweeps Night 1 at Lake Ozark Speedway
  2. MCINTOSH LIGHT AT SCALES; NEUMAN ASSUMES WIN AT VALLEY
  3. McIntosh Scores Victory back in his Family Owned Car for Night #1 of the 5th Annual Midget Roundup
  4. NEUMAN STEPS IN, TAKES TEAM RIPPER TO BELLE-CLAIR WIN IN FIRST NIGHT
  5. Daum takes Springfield finale; Parkinson crowned WAR champion
  6. Neuman Takes Career-First in Front of Hometown Crowd, Daum Seals Championship
jdearing

Latest articles

Bergman Holds On For ASCS Sooner Triumph At Creek County Speedway

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – SAPULPA, Okla. (November 6, 2020) Coming down to the final turn on Friday night, Washington’s Seth Bergman held off the charges...
Read more

Newly Crowned Champion Jake Neuman Takes Fall Fling Night 1 Victory

POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (11/07/2020) The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League is back in action for the final race weekend of 2020. Visiting the famous...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard herds USMTS Summit Southern Nationals success

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
The Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s welcomed another first-time winner Friday night as Brandon Sheppard collected the victory on the second night...
Read more

Jeff Leka, Chad Day & Rickey Carriker take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 4 2 12 117 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 10 3 8 9 Chad Cornett Festus, MO 5 4 2 32 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL -2 5 13 16S Steve Stotler O'fallon, MO 8 6 14 44 Darryll Dickerson 8 7 3 21 Randy Dickman Troy, MO -4 8 19 51B Phil Bible Louisville, IL 11 9 15 24 Jesse Dill Desoto, MO 6 10 7 9W Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO -3 11 10 1A Steve...
Read more
Previous articleBrandon Sheppard herds USMTS Summit Southern Nationals success
Next articleBergman Holds On For ASCS Sooner Triumph At Creek County Speedway

Related articles

Bergman Holds On For ASCS Sooner Triumph At Creek County Speedway

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – SAPULPA, Okla. (November 6, 2020) Coming down to the final turn on Friday night, Washington’s Seth Bergman held off the charges...
Read more

David Gravel Scores Third Consecutive Charlotte Win; Brad Sweet Secures Second Title

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
CALL IT: David Gravel Scores Third Consecutive Charlotte Win; Brad Sweet Secures Second Title The team championship is still up for grabs with Kasey Kahne...
Read more

Chili Bowl to run but with only 25% grandstand capacity!

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
2021 Chili Bowl Nationals Will Run With Attendance Restrictions TULSA, Okla. (November 5, 2020) As we approach the 2021 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, presented...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. McIntosh Sweeps Night 1 at Lake Ozark Speedway
  2. MCINTOSH LIGHT AT SCALES; NEUMAN ASSUMES WIN AT VALLEY
  3. McIntosh Scores Victory back in his Family Owned Car for Night #1 of the 5th Annual Midget Roundup
  4. NEUMAN STEPS IN, TAKES TEAM RIPPER TO BELLE-CLAIR WIN IN FIRST NIGHT
  5. Daum takes Springfield finale; Parkinson crowned WAR champion
  6. Neuman Takes Career-First in Front of Hometown Crowd, Daum Seals Championship

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Zack Dohm scores Bluegrass Nationals win with Jackie Boggs tribute car design!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Bluegrass Nationals 10/31/20 Feature 1. Zack Dohm 2. Dustin Linville 3. Scott James 4. Devin Gilpin 5. Tyler Carpenter 6. Derek Fisher 7. Justin Ratliff 8. Freddie Carpenter 9. Brandon Fouts 10. Tommy Bailey 11. Dennis Roberson 12....
Read more

O’Neil spooks Scott, Chisholm haunts Jackson at 81 Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Another star-studded field of USRA Modified and USRA B-Mod racers gathered at the 81 Speedway Saturday for the second night of the three-round Modster...
Read more

PERFECT 8: Strickler Leads Flag-to-Flag at Charlotte, Claims Third Career WSTC UMP Modified Feature Win

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Hoffman Charges from 23rd to 3rd after LCS nail biter, Arnold runner-up in Charlotte debut, Stremme wins All-Star Invitational CONCORD, NC – Oct. 31, 2020...
Read more

Brandon Overton Leads Final Nine Circuits to Go Back-to-Back in FK Rod Ends Tarheel 50!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) “Big Sexy” Brandon Overton continued his stellar 2020 racing season tonight by recording his second straight FK Rod Ends ‘Tarheel 50’ title...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: