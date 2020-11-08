Davis, Whittington, Leasure wrap up USRA Summit Southern Nationals as winners

Eight different faces graced victory lane after eight feature races this weekend at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, as Tommy Davis Jr., John O. Whittington and Sean Leasure added their names to the 3rd Annual Summit Southern Nationals winners list.

Davis had the USRA Limited Mod national championship wrapped up before the start of the evening’s program, but it was in the Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks where he claimed his first feature win of the weekend.

The 44-year-old track champion from Wills Point went wire to wire in Saturday’s 20-lap main event and earned $1,500 for his 14th win of the 2020 campaign.

Dalton Faulkner of Cleveland raced from 12th on the starting grid to score the runner-up honors with Blossom’s Kyle Blanton, Jacob Wilburn of Highlands and Chris Davis of Wills Point completing the top five.

The next five to see the checkered flag, respectively, were polesitter Ryan Harris, G.W. Hessong, Jeff Hammitt, Sonny Schoffen and Cody Myers,

Walter Hamilton settled for a 14th-place finish after winning Friday’s Sunoco USRA Factory Stock feature, but it was enough for the Dallas driver to deliver his first USRA national title.

Michael Martin of Kaufman finished fourth and Bailey Dosser of Rusk raced from 16th to fifth. Billy Brierton, Thursday’s winner Coty Tupper, Bobby Ruffin, Matthew Day and Kale Westover rounded out the top 10.

Becoming the eighth different winner in eight USRA features this weekend, Sean Leasure of Mansfield motored to a $300 victory in the USRA Tuner main event.

Second went to Steve Riojas while 14th-starting Frank Lackey of Joshua took third, Grand Prairie’s Steven Bevills fourth and Kaleb Watson of Mineral Wells fifth.

In USRA Limited Mod action, a trio of competitors with a long history behind the wheel of a racecar—including USMTS Modifieds—claimed the top three positions in their 20-lap main event.

John O. Whittington, 39, of Vidor held off repeated challenges from Kaufman’s Cody Smith to take home the $1,750 top prize with 15th-starting Shane Hebert of Lafayette, La., climbing into the third spot.

Brian Schoenbaum Jr. of San Antonio finished tenth but had the USRA Tuner national title sewn up before the cars hit the track.

Looking back and looking forward: With the waving of the checkered flag to end the Sunoco USRA Factory Stock feature, the 2020 season for the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series ends.

Unofficially, this year’s national champions are Lucas Schott (USRA Modifieds), Mitch Hovden (American Racer USRA Stock Cars), Jim Chisholm (USRA B-Mods), Dustin Gulbrandson (Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks), Lucas Peterson (USRA Late Models), Walter Hamilton (Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks), Tommy Davis Jr. (USRA Limited Mods) and Brian Schoenbaum Jr. (USRA Tuners).

All points will become official on Friday, November 13, after auditing is completed and adjustments, if any, are wrapped up. Some racetracks may still be racing for track points.

Dozens of track and regional champions, along with series titles and special awards, will be doled out this season with the largest points fund ever distributed by the USRA. Information about a national awards banquet—if any due to COVID-19 restrictions—will be announced in the coming days.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

3rd Annual Summit Southern Nationals – Night 3 of 3

RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

SUNOCO USRA FACTORY STOCKS

Heat #1:

1. (1) 17 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

2. (3) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

3. (2) 40 Michael Bowles, Italy, Texas

4. (8) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

5. (4) 13B Lee McCullough, Combine, Texas

6. (7) 75X Sonny Schoffen, Celina, Texas

7. (6) 3M Tristan McCullough, Crandall, Texas

8. (5) 10W Josh Williams, Chandler, Texas

9. (9) 75 Dalton Spear, Forney, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (2) 747 G.W. Hessong, Edna, Texas

2. (6) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

3. (7) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Terrell, Texas

4. (3) 94 Dustin Nation, Blossom, Texas

5. (5) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas

6. (8) 48 Mike Land, Waco, Texas

7. (4) 741 Cameron Starry, Corpus Christi, Texas

8. (1) 26 Grant Wollam, Georgetown, Texas

9. (9) 79 Chris Bell, Crandall, Texas

Heat #3:

1. (4) 04 Cameron Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas

2. (2) 12 Bo Perry, Bossier City, La.

3. (6) 66 Jacob Wilburn, Highlands, Texas

4. (3) 504X Jason Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas

5. (9) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

6. (1) 9S Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas

7. (5) 8 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

8. (8) 49K Michael Keylich, La Vernia, Texas

9. (7) 9C Caitlin Leonard, Sinton, Texas

Heat #4:

1. (6) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

2. (1) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

3. (2) XXX Shawn Graham, Shreveport, La.

4. (7) 27 Dalton Faulkner, Cleveland, Texas

5. (3) 30 Memphis Villarreal, Corpus Christi, Texas

6. (5) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas

7. (8) 21X Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

8. (4) 00 Dustin Woods, Forney, Texas

“B” Feature #1:

1. (2) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

2. (6) 9S Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas

3. (3) 504X Jason Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas

4. (7) 21X Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

5. (1) 40 Michael Bowles, Italy, Texas

6. (5) 48 Mike Land, Waco, Texas

7. (11) 75 Dalton Spear, Forney, Texas

8. (8) 741 Cameron Starry, Corpus Christi, Texas

9. (12) 9C Caitlin Leonard, Sinton, Texas

10. (10) 49K Michael Keylich, La Vernia, Texas

11. (9) 10W Josh Williams, Chandler, Texas

12. (4) 5 Chad Ince, Forney, Texas

“B” Feature #2:

1. (4) 75X Sonny Schoffen, Celina, Texas

2. (3) 13B Lee McCullough, Combine, Texas

3. (1) 94 Dustin Nation, Blossom, Texas

4. (8) 8 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

5. (5) 30 Memphis Villarreal, Corpus Christi, Texas

6. (0) 00 Dustin Woods, Forney, Texas

7. (6) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas

8. (10) 79 Chris Bell, Crandall, Texas

9. (9) 26 Grant Wollam, Georgetown, Texas

10. (7) 3M Tristan McCullough, Crandall, Texas

DNS – XXX Shawn Graham, Shreveport, La.

“A” Feature:

1. (2) 17 Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

2. (12) 27 Dalton Faulkner, Cleveland, Texas

3. (3) 4B Kyle Blanton, Blossom, Texas

4. (4) 66 Jacob Wilburn, Highlands, Texas

5. (7) 98 Chris Davis, Wills Point, Texas

6. (1) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

7. (5) 747 G.W. Hessong, Edna, Texas

8. (8) 13 Jeff Hammitt, Terrell, Texas

9. (14) 75X Sonny Schoffen, Celina, Texas

10. (11) 55M Cody Myers, Bossier City, La.

11. (15) 9S Jason Gore, Seagoville, Texas

12. (10) 12 Bo Perry, Bossier City, La.

13. (16) 13B Lee McCullough, Combine, Texas

14. (13) 1W Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

15. (22) 30 Memphis Villarreal, Corpus Christi, Texas

16. (9) 10 Nate Dixon, Ennis, Texas

17. (19) 21X Brian Holland, Winnsboro, Texas

18. (20) 8 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

19. (21) 40 Michael Bowles, Italy, Texas

20. (18) 94 Dustin Nation, Blossom, Texas

21. (17) 504X Jason Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas

22. (23) 49K Michael Keylich, La Vernia, Texas

23. (24) 23B Blake Beggs, Terrell, Texas

24. (6) 04 Cameron Cook, Grand Prairie, Texas

USRA LIMITED MODS

Heat #1:

1. (1) 69X Kaine Buckmeyer, Forney, Texas

2. (3) 7M Albert McCall Jr., Crandall, Texas

3. (9) 31 Michael Martin, Kaufman, Texas

4. (8) 15B Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

5. (2) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

6. (7) 43B Billy Brierton, Greenville, Texas

7. (5) Z1 John Burnett, Grand Saline, Texas

8. (6) 13 Clint Frideley, Wills Point, Texas

9. (4) 7S Tony Scantlen, Dallas, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (1) 22M Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

2. (3) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

3. (6) 25C Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

4. (5) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas

5. (2) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

6. (8) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

7. (7) F5 Skeet Amason, New Boston, Texas

8. (4) 10D Donnie Duffer, Forney, Texas

Heat #3:

1. (2) 18S Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

2. (1) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas

3. (4) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

4. (5) 18B Blaine Smith, Kaufman, Texas

5. (7) 18T Tim Clonch, Quinlan, Texas

6. (3) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

7. (6) 5R Ryan Doyon, LaCoste, Texas

8. (8) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas

Heat #4:

1. (3) 5W John O. Whittington, Vidor, Texas

2. (5) 2K Devin Burgess, Stephenville, Texas

3. (2) 47G Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas

4. (8) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

5. (7) 15WX Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas

6. (6) 2JT Justin Vaughan, Dallas, Texas

7. (1) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas

8. (4) 5* Brandon Decker, Wichita Falls, Texas

Heat #5:

1. (2) 10 Kaden Honeycutt, Bridge City, Texas

2. (4) 15 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

3. (6) 121 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

4. (8) C7 Corey Neil, Lumberton, Texas

5. (3) 9 Shane Hebert, Lafayette, La.

6. (5) 11W Kirk Williams, Fort Worth, Texas

7. (1) 17 Matt Freeman, Athens, Texas

8. (7) 6B Bobby Morphis, Forney, Texas

“B” Feature #1:

1. (3) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

2. (7) 9 Shane Hebert, Lafayette, La.

3. (5) 18T Tim Clonch, Quinlan, Texas

4. (1) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas

5. (8) 43B Billy Brierton, Greenville, Texas

6. (2) 76 Joe Findling, Forney, Texas

7. (13) 5* Brandon Decker, Wichita Falls, Texas

8. (6) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

9. (10) Z1 John Burnett, Grand Saline, Texas

10. (12) 10D Donnie Duffer, Forney, Texas

11. (11) 5R Ryan Doyon, LaCoste, Texas

12. (9) 2JT Justin Vaughan, Dallas, Texas

13. (14) 7S Tony Scantlen, Dallas, Texas

14. (4) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas

“B” Feature #2:

1. (2) C7 Corey Neil, Lumberton, Texas

2. (3) 47G Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas

3. (6) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

4. (7) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

5. (13) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas

6. (1) 15B Walter Hamilton, Dallas, Texas

7. (10) F5 Skeet Amason, New Boston, Texas

8. (12) 13 Clint Frideley, Wills Point, Texas

9. (4) 18B Blaine Smith, Kaufman, Texas

10. (8) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

11. (5) 15WX Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas

12. (9) 11W Kirk Williams, Fort Worth, Texas

13. (14) 6B Bobby Morphis, Forney, Texas

14. (15) 17 Matt Freeman, Athens, Texas

15. (11) 11G Dawson Grimes, Seagoville, Texas

“A” Feature:

1. (6) 5W John O. Whittington, Vidor, Texas

2. (2) 18S Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

3. (15) 9 Shane Hebert, Lafayette, La.

4. (4) 31 Michael Martin, Kaufman, Texas

5. (16) 47G Bailey Dosser, Rusk, Texas

6. (21) 43B Billy Brierton, Greenville, Texas

7. (3) 15 Coty Tupper, Blanchard, La.

8. (12) 121 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

9. (18) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

10. (13) 15W Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

11. (8) 22M Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

12. (7) 10 Kaden Honeycutt, Bridge City, Texas

13. (14) C7 Corey Neil, Lumberton, Texas

14. (22) 29J Jonathan Powers, Iowa Park, Texas

15. (1) 2K Devin Burgess, Stephenville, Texas

16. (17) 18T Tim Clonch, Quinlan, Texas

17. (20) 199 Ryan Harris, Crosby, Texas

18. (9) 7M Albert McCall Jr., Crandall, Texas

19. (5) 69X Kaine Buckmeyer, Forney, Texas

20. (24) 56 Steven Ashcraft, Forney, Texas

21. (23) 99H Rickey Haney, Seagoville, Texas

22. (26) 7 Chad Williams, Forney, Texas

23. (11) 25C Tommy Davis Jr., Wills Point, Texas

24. (19) 5X Michael Dabney, Kaufman, Texas

25. (25) 5R Ryan Doyon, LaCoste, Texas

26. (10) 11 Eric Luttrell, Kaufman, Texas

USRA TUNERS

Heat #1:

1. (2) 9 Steve Riojas, Grand Prairie, Texas

2. (4) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas

3. (6) 11Z Chris Lynn, Quinlan, Texas

4. (5) 2 Justin Puryear, Quinlan, Texas

5. (7) 6M Colton Mooney, Rhome, Texas

6. (8) 719 Brian Schoenbaum Jr., San Antonio, Texas

7. (3) 10T Robert Thompson, Royce City, Texas

8. (1) 24C Corey Cockrum, Quinlan, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (4) 59 Rick Saupp, Morgan Mill, Texas

2. (1) 218 Joey Giles, Abilene, Texas

3. (6) 7X Dylan Rivers, Irving, Texas

4. (2) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

5. (7) 41 Frank Lackey, Joshua, Texas

6. (5) 25 Danny Forgason, Seagoville, Texas

7. (3) 33T David Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

Heat #3:

1. (3) 67L Sean Leasure, Mansfield, Texas

2. (4) 17W Kaleb Watson, Mineral Wells, Texas

3. (2) 05 Justin Caudill, Burkburnett, Texas

4. (5) 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas

5. (1) 47E Mark Earl, Burleson, Texas

6. (7) 15A Gage Anderson, Quinlan, Texas

7. (6) F5 Ben McDuff, Austin, Texas

Feature:

1. (3) 67L Sean Leasure, Mansfield, Texas

2. (5) 9 Steve Riojas, Grand Prairie, Texas

3. (14) 41 Frank Lackey, Joshua, Texas

4. (2) 7S Steven Bevills, Granbury, Texas

5. (4) 17W Kaleb Watson, Mineral Wells, Texas

6. (11) 33B Bondy Cannon, Mineral Wells, Texas

7. (1) 218 Joey Giles, Abilene, Texas

8. (8) 11Z Chris Lynn, Quinlan, Texas

9. (7) 59 Rick Saupp, Morgan Mill, Texas

10. (16) 719 Brian Schoenbaum Jr., San Antonio, Texas

11. (12) 17T Daniel Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

12. (9) 05 Justin Caudill, Burkburnett, Texas

13. (19) 10T Robert Thompson, Royce City, Texas

14. (15) 47E Mark Earl, Burleson, Texas

15. (20) 33T David Thompson, Mesquite, Texas

16. (13) 6M Colton Mooney, Rhome, Texas

17. (6) 7X Dylan Rivers, Irving, Texas

18. (10) 2 Justin Puryear, Quinlan, Texas

19. (21) F5 Ben McDuff, Austin, Texas

20. (18) 25 Danny Forgason, Seagoville, Texas

21. (17) 15A Gage Anderson, Quinlan, Texas

22. (22) 24C Corey Cockrum, Quinlan, Texas

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

