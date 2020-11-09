Big Shows and Big Money Highlight 2021 Lucas Oil MLRA Schedule

Media Contact: Billy Rock

Wheatland, Missouri (November 9, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) is excited to unveil their 2021 schedule of events. The upcoming season includes a slate of 27 events, reaching 12 different venues stretching across six Midwestern states.

In traditional fashion, the season will go-green with the 8th Annual “Spring Nationals” at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO on April 9th &10th featuring two complete shows paying $3,000 and $5,000 respectively.

A busy April continues when the series returns to the ¼ mile Stuart International Speedway on Wednesday night April 14th, followed by a Thursday night $5,000 to win showdown at the ½ mile Davenport Speedway. Both events return after being postponed from a year ago.

One of the biggest changes to the schedule is the addition of the “Prelude to the Slocum” on Friday night April 16th at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, IA. This premier event adds a complete $5,000 to win main event on Friday leading up to Saturday nights 13th Annual $10,555 “Slocum 50“. Both nights will be complete shows with full MLRA points.

The MLRA returns to eastern Iowa on May 14th and 15th when the 1/4 mile Davenport Speedway host a $3,000 to win event followed by a $5,000 to win Saturday night showdown at the historic West Liberty Raceway.

May concludes with the series premier event on May 27th – 29th when MLRA regular Payton Looney will look to defend the biggest win of his career in the “Show-Me 100“ at the Lucas Oil Speedway. The 29th edition will be co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) and feature $6,000 to win qualifying features on Thursday and Friday, setting the stage for Saturday’s $30,000 to win “Show-Me 100″.

June will fire off in a big way as the MLRA makes its inaugural visit to the Mississippi Thunder Speedway (MTS) in Fountain City, WI on Friday June 4th. The 13th annual “Rivercity Rumble” presented by Rivercity Mfg. and R&R Machining, will feature a one day $10,000 to win main event. The following night, will bring the first of two stops on the season to the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, MN with $5,000 on the line.

MTS features a 1/3 mile black clay surface, with high banked and sweeping corners. Track promotor Tyrone Lingenfelter is excited to bring another high powered super late model event to their loyal fans. “Every time we bring in open late models they seem to be really successful shows. Last year we did a couple more and they seemed to be some of the best racing we had all year, so I think as we continue to grow as a speedway and as late model racing continues to grow, were going to try and grow along with them and get our fans some top notch racing.”

The annual “Sooner State Swing” moves up a week this year to June18th – 19th when the Salina Highbanks Speedway in Pryor Creek, OK host the annual “Freedom Classic“. Friday nights main event will offer up a $3,000 payday while Saturday’s finale will put $5,000 on the line.

A key addition to the 2021 schedule comes on June 25th – 26th when the MLRA joins the LOLMDS in co-sanctioning the NAPA Auto Parts “Gopher 50” at the Deer Creek Speedway. This historic event will boast some of the biggest money of the season with complete $12k and $15k features on tap.

For the second year in a row Independence weekend racing returns to a pair of eastern Iowa facilities each with $5,000 up for grabs. Friday July 2nd will see action from the 300 Raceway in Farley, IA followed by a weekend finale on July 3rd at the 34 Raceway.

July will also bring the MLRA back to the Lucas Oil Speedway for the third time on the calendar for the $15,000 to win “Diamond Nationals“.

A new addition to the schedule on August 13th – 14th brings drivers back to the Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO after a one-year break. This go-around it will feature back-to-back nights of racing with $3k and $5k winners checks on the line.

Labor Day weekend action returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for the 2nd Annual $5,000 to win “Ron Jenkins Memorial” on Saturday, September 4th.

The final stretch of the season adds another new venue to the MLRA stat book, as the 3/8-mile clay oval of Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, IL welcomes the series on October 1st & 2nd for a pair of main events paying $5,000 and $7,000 respectively.

Promotor of the “Family Owned Race Track of the Midwest” Tiffany Olson, is excited to bring another marquee late model event to her family’s facility after three consecutive seasons of hosting Hell Tour Events. “Our goal is to always provide something new to our fans and drivers and to keep growing, so this was just a nice fit and next step for us,” Olson said.

The late season stop at Sycamore will bring their 58th season to a close in a way never seen there before. “I’m excited,” stated Olson. “This will be our first time running a two-day event, a special event of the same sort, so this is definitely something that is going to be an awesome way to wrap up our 2021, with a first time ever two day MLRA event.

Tri-City Speedway will again be the crowning point for the MLRA series title in 2021, when the series rolls into Pontoon Beach, IL on October 15th & 16th. A pair of $5,000 and $7,000 events will round out the season, leading up to the crowning of the series Rookie and Champion.

** 2021 MLRA WINNERS CIRCLE PROGRAM **

The MLRA will continue it’s “Winners Circle Program” in 2021 awarding $200 in Appearance money to the top (10) in points at each venue, in addition to purse money earned. For full program details contact Series Director Ernie Leftwich.

Date Track Event Location Purse 4/8 Lucas Oil Speedway 8th Annual Spring Nationals Wheatland, MO Practice 4/9 Lucas Oil Speedway 8th Annual Spring Nationals Wheatland, MO $3,000 4/10 Lucas Oil Speedway 8th Annual Spring Nationals Wheatland, MO $5,000 4/14 Stuart International Speedway 2nd Event Stuart, IA $3,000 4/15 Davenport Speedway Annual Event Davenport, IA $5,000 4/16 34 Raceway Prelude to the Slocum Burlington, IA $5,000 4/17 34 Raceway Slocum 50 Burlington, IA $10,555 5/14 Davenport Speedway 9th Annual Event Davenport, IA $3,000 5/15 West Liberty Raceway Annual Event West Liberty, IA $5,000 5/27 Lucas Oil Speedway 8th Annual Cowboy Classic Wheatland, MO $6,000 5/28 Lucas Oil Speedway The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson Wheatland, MO $6,000 5/29 Lucas Oil Speedway 29th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Wheatland, MO $30,000 6/4 Mississippi Thunder Speedway 13th Annual Rivercity Rumble Fountain City, WI $10,000 6/5 Deer Creek Speedway 1st Annual Event Spring Valley, MN $5,000 6/18 Salina Highbanks Speedway 8th Annual Freedom Classic Pryor, Ok $3,000 6/19 Salina Highbanks Speedway 8th Annual Freedom Classic Pryor, Ok $5,000 6/25 Deer Creek Speedway NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Spring Valley, MN $12,000 6/26 Deer Creek Speedway NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Spring Valley, MN $15,000 7/2 300 Raceway 2nd Annual Farley $5,000 7/3 34 Raceway 2nd Annual Burlington, IA $5,000 7/17 Lucas Oil Speedway Diamond Nationals Wheatland, MO $15,000 8/13 Lake Ozark Speedway 1st Annual Event Eldon, Mo $3,000 8/14 Lake Ozark Speedway 1st Annual Event Eldon, MO $5,000 9/4 Lucas Oil Speedway Ron Jenkins Memorial Wheatland, MO $5,000 10/1 Sycamore Speedway 1st Annual Event Maple Park, IL $5,000 10/2 Sycamore Speedway 1st Annual Event Maple Park, IL $7,000 10/14 Tri City Speedway Practice Pontoon Beach, IL Practice 10/15 Tri City Speedway 2nd Annual Event Pontoon Beach, IL $5,000 10/16 Tri City Speedway MLRA Championship Pontoon Beach, IL $7,000

For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.