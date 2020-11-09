Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway

November 8, 2020

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased to make the following announcements and schedule updates. As previously announced, next year’s planned schedule features 23 nights of racing from April to September. For championship points contenders, there are up to 17 planned events for competing classes as detailed on the full schedule.

In late 2020, CMS heard substantial feedback and concerns from drivers regarding the current state of Street Stock racing in the area. At the same time, tracks with “like” rules participated in meetings regarding the future of the class in Missouri and surrounding areas. The driver ideas and track cooperation eventually led to the development of the POWRi Super Stocks, and CMS is pleased to announce it will adopt the new rule set for its Super Stock division and be a part of the POWRi sanctioning. For complete information regarding this exciting development, find the official POWRi announcement here. In the coming days, POWRi will update their official track list reflecting the CMS addition.

CMS has hosted some of the biggest special events in the local race scene since 1994, and that tradition continues into 2021 with the following race format announcements:

For the A-Mod Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend 35-lap special events and the Second Annual Big Bad B-Mod Blowout, there is a $50 entry fee for track-registered drivers, $75 entry fee for non-track-registered drivers. All pit passes are $40 each night and sold separately from entry fees. Payout details: $50 fail to make the B-main, $75 ran b-main but did not transfer to A-Main. Race format: The Night 1 Scramble has a $500-to-win, $160-to-start payout. The finale pays $3,000 to win and $200-to-start. Race Details: 10-lap heat races, top 16 in passing points after heats locked into Scrambles. The Scrambles feature 20 cars for 20 laps. The top 12 from the night one scramble start in positions 1 through 12 (first six rows) for the finale. Same format for night two, but the Scramble does not payout. The top 12 from the night two scramble start in positions 13 through 24 (back six rows) for finale.

In 2021, the Independence Day Weekend Tom Wilson Memorial returns to a $5,000-to-win race! The A-Mod entry fee is $100 for track-registered driver or $150 entry fee for non-track-registered drivers. All pit passes are $40 each night and sold separately from entry fees. Payout details: $100 fail to make the B-main and $150 ran the b-main but did not transfer to A-Main. The finale pays $5,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start. Race Format: The Night 1 Scramble has a payout, the Night 2 Scramble does not. Race details: 10-lap heat races, top 16 in passing points after heats locked into Scramble. The Scrambles feature 20 cars for 20 laps. The top 12 from the night one scramble start in positions 1 through 12 (first six rows) for the finale. Same format for night two, but the Scramble does not payout. The top 12 from the night two scramble start in positions 13 through 24 (back six rows) for finale.

The Fifth Annual Super Stock Showdown will highlight a specially planned “Stock Car Weekend” special event at CMS with the planned $2,000 finale. The race features a $7,500-plus purse and will pay $125-to-start. The finale features a 35-lap planned distance on Saturday, August 14. The event will use the standard passing points format, with a B-Main if needed, to determine the 24-car starting field. The event entry is $25 for a non-track-registered driver or $50 entry fee for non-track-registered drivers. Pit passes are $40 and sold separately from entry fees. The race payout details include $40 fail to make the B-main, $50 ran B-Main but did not transfer to A-Main. With CMS announcing its adoption of the POWRi rule set, this event is likely to feature one of the most talent-filled and competitive starting grids of the year.

Next year’s Pure Stock Track Special event sees a significant purse boost as the race will now pay $800 to Win! The race will feature 25 laps for the finale, which takes place during the featured stock car weekend of events on Saturday, August 14. The event will use the standard passing points format, with a B-Main if needed, to determine the 24-car starting field. The event entry is $0 for a registered driver or $25 entry fee for non-track-registered drivers. Pit passes are $40 and sold separately from entry fees. The race payout details include $25 fail to make the B-main, $35 ran B-Main but did not transfer to A-Main and the A-main race pays $800-to-win and $55 to start.

As previously announced Memorial Day weekend events also include the POWRi Lightning Sprint Nationals, the first time CMS will host this two-day event. The weekend includes full payouts on both Saturday, May 29, and Sunday May 30.

Sprint Car racing returns with various sprint groups on Saturday May 15 with the POWRi War Sprint League and July 24 with the USAC Midwest Wingless Sprint Association. Late Model fans also have a huge weekend of racing with the return of the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series (SLMR). Following a planned appearance at nearby Lakeside Speedway on April 30, the drivers will make their way to CMS on Saturday, May 1 for their second-ever visit to CMS. The 2020 event with the SLMR was one of the high points of last season and next year should prove event better now that drivers are returning for a second appearance.

2021 Tentative Race Schedule (AM Amods, BM Bmods, SS Super Stocks, PS Pure Stocks)

April 10th – Car Show 1 – 3 p.m. followed by Practice Under the Lights 4 – 8 p.m. Pit gates open at 3:30.

April 17th – Race #1 – Weekly Racing 1 – AM, SS, BM, PS

April 24th – Race #2 – Weekly Racing 2 – AM, SS, BM, PS, plus Lightning Sprints

May 1st – Race #3 – Special Event Featuring the Malvern Bank Super Late Models (SLMR)!

Plus, Weekly Racing 3 – AM, SS, BM, and PS

May 8th – Race #4 – Weekly Racing 4 – AM, SS, BM, PS, plus Lightning Sprints

May 15th – Race #5 – Special Event Featuring the POWRi War Sprint League!

Plus, Weekly Racing 5 – AM, SS, BM, and PS

May 22nd – Race #6 – Weekly Racing 6 – AM, SS, BM, PS

May 29th – Race #7 – (Saturday) Memorial Day Weekend Night 1 – Lightning Sprint Nationals Begin.

A-Mod Qualifying and $500-to-win Scramble, plus Super Stocks, B-Mods & Pure Stocks.

May 30th – Race #8 – (Sunday) Memorial Day Weekend Night 2 – Lightning Sprint Nationals Finale.

$3,000-to-win A-Mods. Also running B-Mods and Super Stocks.

June 5th – Race #9 – Weekly Racing 7 – AM, SS, BM, PS

June 12th – Race #10 – Weekly Racing 8 – AM, SS, BM, PS, plus Lightning Sprints

June 19th – Race #11 – Weekly Racing 9 – AM, SS, BM, PS

June 26th – Race #12 – Weekly Racing 10 – AM, SS, BM, PS

July 3rd- Race #13 – (Saturday) 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial Night 1 – A-Mod qualifying begins with

$500-to-win Scramble. Also running Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks.

July 4th – Race #14 – (Sunday) 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial Night 2 – $5,000-to-win A-Mods. Also running

Super Stocks and B-Mods. Guest Class TBD.

July 10th – Weekend Off, No Racing

July 17th – Race #15 – Weekly Racing 11 – AM, SS, BM, PS, plus Lightning Sprints

July 24th – Race #16 – Special Event Featuring the Midwest Wingless Racing Association!

Plus, Weekly Racing 12 – AM and BM, SS, and PS

July 31st – Race #17 – Weekly Racing 13 – AM, SS, BM, PS

August 7th – Race #18 – Weekly Racing 14 – AM, SS, BM, PS

August 14th – Race #19 – Special Event Featuring The 5th Annual $2,000-to-Win Super Stock Showdown and

$800 Pure Stock Track Special. Plus, Weekly Racing 15 for AM and BM.

August 21st – Race #20 – Weekly Racing 16 – AM, SS, BM, PS, plus Lightning Sprints

August 28th – Race #21 – Weekly Racing 17 – AM, SS, BM, PS (Final “Track” Points Night)

September 4th – Race #22 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend Night 1 – Second Annual Big Bad B-Mod Blowout

and A-Mod Special Event with $500-to-Win A- and B-Mod Scrambles. Plus, SS, PS, and LS!

September 5th – Race #23 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win Big Bad B-Mod Blowout and

$3,000-to-Win A-Mods. Plus, Super Stocks and Lightning Sprints.

TBD – End of Year Celebration at CMS