Joseph Joiner Scores Career Payday in National 100

MILTON, Fla. (11/10/20) – Joseph Joiner scored a milestone victory on Sunday night in his family-owned No. 10 Three Trade Consultants/ Law Offices of Cole & Davis/ Capital Race Cars Super Late Model.

The 27-year-old Florida native rallied from a mid-race pit stop and took advantage of a last-lap tangle between the top-two to earn the biggest win of his career in the 46th Annual National 100 at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City.

“I can’t put that into words,” Joiner said when asked to describe his emotions. “I’ll go ahead and tell you, there’s no way I can even try. This is unbelievable, and I got a lot of folks to thank for it, that’s for sure.”

Joiner viewed his breakthrough run as a sign of even better days ahead for him and his team. “Man, we’re here to stay,” Joiner said. “This is a statement for us, a big confidence booster for our team. We’ve had some rough luck this year. Some things have went our way, some things haven’t. It’s just racing. This is certainly a big help, and we got plenty of places to spend the money, that’s for sure.”

Joseph posted the fourth-fastest lap in his qualifying group during Saturday’s preliminaries. Unfortunately, a broken drive shaft in his heat race resulted in a sixth-place finish.

Starting 17th in Sunday’s 100-lap finale, Joiner methodically worked his way through the field, breaking into the Top-5 as the race neared halfway. Several drivers stopped regularly for tires changes in the caution-filled race, including Joiner, who pitted for a new right-rear tire on lap 52 while running fifth.

Working his way back to the front of the field in the second half of the race, Joiner was second when a caution on lap 98 setup are green-white-checkered finish. Jason Heitt overtook Joiner for second on the restart and shot to the inside of leader Parker Martin in turn two.

Entering turn three, however, Martin made contact with Hiett’s left-rear corner, sending Hiett spinning out of contention. Martin lost traction and slid up the track in turn four, opening the door for Joiner to steal the race along the inside of the track.

Joiner pocketed $15,000 and becomes just the second Florida driver to win the marquee event. Martin was disqualified for his contact with Hiett, giving the runner-up spot to Christian Hanger. Ahnna Parkhurst, Rodney Martin, and Dale McDowell rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

“I hate it for Jason and Parker there,” Joiner said on the winner’s stage while celebrating the most prestigious and richest triumph of his budding career. “They race hard, and (tangling) right there in the last corner ain’t no good, but we’ll certainly take it.”

“We’ve dreamed of winning that race for a long, long time, and we couldn’t be more thankful for all our supporters and sponsors that made it possible for that dream to come true. It was a big win and a moment we’ll cherish forever, but we’re looking forward to even bigger wins to come!”

For complete results from the weekend, please visit www.EAMSDirt.com. Watch the full Hunt the Front vlog episode from the event on the HTF YouTube Channel.

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Three Trade Consultants, The Law Offices of Cole & Davis, Go Lithium, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Capital Race Cars, QA1, Jones Racing Products, DirtCarLift.com, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Hunt the Front, please visit www.HuntTheFront.net. You can also connect with Hunt the Front on Facebook @huntthefront56, on Twitter @huntthefrontjj, and on Instagram @hunt_the_front_vlog.

Thanks,

Jeremy Shields | Director of Operations

MSR Mafia Marketing Services

513.908.9881 mobile

shields@msrmafia.com

jeremyrshields@gmail.com