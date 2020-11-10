Home Dirt Late Model News Joseph Joiner Scores Career Payday in National 100

Joseph Joiner Scores Career Payday in National 100

Dirt Late Model News

Pockets $15,000 on Wild Final Lap

MILTON, Fla. (11/10/20) – Joseph Joiner scored a milestone victory on Sunday night in his family-owned No. 10 Three Trade Consultants/ Law Offices of Cole & Davis/ Capital Race Cars Super Late Model.

The 27-year-old Florida native rallied from a mid-race pit stop and took advantage of a last-lap tangle between the top-two to earn the biggest win of his career in the 46th Annual National 100 at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City.

“I can’t put that into words,” Joiner said when asked to describe his emotions. “I’ll go ahead and tell you, there’s no way I can even try. This is unbelievable, and I got a lot of folks to thank for it, that’s for sure.”

Joiner viewed his breakthrough run as a sign of even better days ahead for him and his team. “Man, we’re here to stay,” Joiner said. “This is a statement for us, a big confidence booster for our team. We’ve had some rough luck this year. Some things have went our way, some things haven’t. It’s just racing. This is certainly a big help, and we got plenty of places to spend the money, that’s for sure.”

Joseph posted the fourth-fastest lap in his qualifying group during Saturday’s preliminaries. Unfortunately, a broken drive shaft in his heat race resulted in a sixth-place finish.

Starting 17th in Sunday’s 100-lap finale, Joiner methodically worked his way through the field, breaking into the Top-5 as the race neared halfway. Several drivers stopped regularly for tires changes in the caution-filled race, including Joiner, who pitted for a new right-rear tire on lap 52 while running fifth.

Working his way back to the front of the field in the second half of the race, Joiner was second when a caution on lap 98 setup are green-white-checkered finish. Jason Heitt overtook Joiner for second on the restart and shot to the inside of leader Parker Martin in turn two.

Entering turn three, however, Martin made contact with Hiett’s left-rear corner, sending Hiett spinning out of contention. Martin lost traction and slid up the track in turn four, opening the door for Joiner to steal the race along the inside of the track.

Joiner pocketed $15,000 and becomes just the second Florida driver to win the marquee event. Martin was disqualified for his contact with Hiett, giving the runner-up spot to Christian Hanger. Ahnna Parkhurst, Rodney Martin, and Dale McDowell rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

“I hate it for Jason and Parker there,” Joiner said on the winner’s stage while celebrating the most prestigious and richest triumph of his budding career. “They race hard, and (tangling) right there in the last corner ain’t no good, but we’ll certainly take it.”

“We’ve dreamed of winning that race for a long, long time, and we couldn’t be more thankful for all our supporters and sponsors that made it possible for that dream to come true. It was a big win and a moment we’ll cherish forever, but we’re looking forward to even bigger wins to come!”

For complete results from the weekend, please visit www.EAMSDirt.com. Watch the full Hunt the Front vlog episode from the event on the HTF YouTube Channel.

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Three Trade Consultants, The Law Offices of Cole & Davis, Go Lithium, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Capital Race Cars, QA1, Jones Racing Products, DirtCarLift.com, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Hunt the Front, please visit www.HuntTheFront.net. You can also connect with Hunt the Front on Facebook @huntthefront56, on Twitter @huntthefrontjj, and on Instagram @hunt_the_front_vlog.

 

 

Thanks,

Jeremy Shields | Director of Operations

MSR Mafia Marketing Services

513.908.9881 mobile

shields@msrmafia.com

jeremyrshields@gmail.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Jason Hiett captures National 100 over Tanner English
  2. Eric Wells Scores Biggest Career Win with WoO Triumph at Duck River
  3. King Claims Micro Season Opener, Bayston Scores Career First in National Midgets
  4. Tony Jackson Jr. Scores First Career CCSDS Win on Friday Night
  5. Lathroum Lands Biggest Payday of Career in USA 100 at Virginia Motor Speedway
  6. First-Career Southern Nationals Payday for Tyler Erb in Showdown at Senoia Raceway
jdearing

Latest articles

Joseph Joiner Scores Career Payday in National 100

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Pockets $15,000 on Wild Final Lap MILTON, Fla. (11/10/20) – Joseph Joiner scored a milestone victory on Sunday night in his family-owned No. 10 Three...
Read more

Kyle Larson Joins Rare Group to Race Both World of Outlaws Sprint Cars & Late Models

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
TWICE AN OUTLAW: Larson Joins Elite Group to Race with Both World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars Rare Crowd of 14 Drivers &...
Read more

Big Shows and Big Money Highlight 2021 Lucas Oil MLRA Schedule

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Media Contact: Billy Rock Wheatland, Missouri (November 9, 2020) - The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) is excited to unveil their 2021...
Read more

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more
Previous articleKyle Larson Joins Rare Group to Race Both World of Outlaws Sprint Cars & Late Models

Related articles

Kyle Larson Joins Rare Group to Race Both World of Outlaws Sprint Cars & Late Models

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
TWICE AN OUTLAW: Larson Joins Elite Group to Race with Both World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars Rare Crowd of 14 Drivers &...
Read more

Big Shows and Big Money Highlight 2021 Lucas Oil MLRA Schedule

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Media Contact: Billy Rock Wheatland, Missouri (November 9, 2020) - The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) is excited to unveil their 2021...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard Claims Third World of Outlaws Title

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (11/06/20) – With 14 wins, 31 Top-5’s, and 36 Top-10 performances in 40 tour events, Brandon Sheppard claimed his third World of...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Jason Hiett captures National 100 over Tanner English
  2. Eric Wells Scores Biggest Career Win with WoO Triumph at Duck River
  3. King Claims Micro Season Opener, Bayston Scores Career First in National Midgets
  4. Tony Jackson Jr. Scores First Career CCSDS Win on Friday Night
  5. Lathroum Lands Biggest Payday of Career in USA 100 at Virginia Motor Speedway
  6. First-Career Southern Nationals Payday for Tyler Erb in Showdown at Senoia Raceway

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more

Zack Dohm scores Bluegrass Nationals win with Jackie Boggs tribute car design!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Bluegrass Nationals 10/31/20 Feature 1. Zack Dohm 2. Dustin Linville 3. Scott James 4. Devin Gilpin 5. Tyler Carpenter 6. Derek Fisher 7. Justin Ratliff 8. Freddie Carpenter 9. Brandon Fouts 10. Tommy Bailey 11. Dennis Roberson 12....
Read more

O’Neil spooks Scott, Chisholm haunts Jackson at 81 Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Another star-studded field of USRA Modified and USRA B-Mod racers gathered at the 81 Speedway Saturday for the second night of the three-round Modster...
Read more

PERFECT 8: Strickler Leads Flag-to-Flag at Charlotte, Claims Third Career WSTC UMP Modified Feature Win

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Hoffman Charges from 23rd to 3rd after LCS nail biter, Arnold runner-up in Charlotte debut, Stremme wins All-Star Invitational CONCORD, NC – Oct. 31, 2020...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: