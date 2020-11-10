Kyle Larson Joins Rare Group to Race Both World of Outlaws Sprint Cars & Late Models

TWICE AN OUTLAW: Larson Joins Elite Group to Race with Both World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars

Rare Crowd of 14 Drivers & Counting Includes Schatz, Stewart, Schrader, Blaney, Eckert, Pauch, Hearn & More

CONCORD, N.C. – Last week, one of the rarest achievements in World Racing Group was accomplished again; this time by Kyle Larson.

Countless racers have realized their dreams of competing with either the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series or the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series come true. How many can say they’ve done both, though? Very few.

For the first time since 2016, a new member was added to this unique crew when Larson made his debut with the World of Outlaws Late Models to go along with his 20 World of Outlaws Sprint Car wins.

The list of 14 and counting is chalked full of legends and local heroes alike.

From World of Outlaws champions Donny Schatz, Dave Blaney and Rick Eckert; to all-around motorsport icons Tony Stewart, Ken Schrader, Brett Hearn, Billy Pauch; to the lower-level legends like John Garvin Jr., Dave Murdick, David Scott, Charlie Swartz, John Vandenberg and Larry Wight; this crowd has it all.

Let’s take a look at these guys and their accomplishments:

Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, California)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 94 Starts / 20 Wins

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 2 Starts / Best Finish: 8th

The newest member of this elite group, Larson made his World of Outlaws Late Model Series debut last week at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in record-setting fashion. Setting Fast Time both nights, Larson walked away with a new track record (14.183 seconds) and established his career-best with the series as an eighth-place run in his second night out. To go along with his new adventure into late model land, the 28-year old Larson already has 20 World of Outlaws Sprint Car wins to his credit, 12 of which came in his earth-shattering 2020 campaign.

Although he’s heading back to the NASCAR Cup Series to race for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, Yung Money has stated he’ll still be competing on dirt when available. He even expressed interest in making his first attempt at the iconic Prairie Dirt Classic, a $50,000-to-win World of Outlaws Late Model event set for July 30-31, 2021 at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway.

Donny Schatz (Fargo, North Dakota)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 1,882 Starts / 299 Wins

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 22 Starts / Best Finish: 3rd

The ten-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion holds a resume with the wings that is more than guaranteed to earn him a ticket to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame one day, but did you know Donny is even a maestro with the fenders on? Strapping into his own Rocket Chassis No. 15 late model when his Tony Stewart Racing No. 15 sprint car sits idle, Schatz has said he enjoys late models for the challenge, while it still presents an opportunity to have fun on a less-serious scale.

A winner of 299 career World of Outlaws Sprint Car features, Schatz first attempted the World of Outlaws Late Models in 2014. He quickly established his career-best of third-place at his home track of River Cities (N.D.) Speedway on July 10, 2015; in only his eighth-career start, Schatz was only beaten by soon-to-be National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famers Tim McCreadie and Josh Richards.

Schatz will run double duty at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals in February.

Tony Stewart (Columbus, Indiana)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 48 Starts / 3 Wins

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 2 Starts / Best Finish: 16th

As a three-time NASCAR Cup Series, IndyCar champion, and USAC triple crown champion, it’s no surprise to see Stewart’s name on this list of diverse drivers. Smoke is a three-time winner on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car trail, recording victories at Ohsweken (Can.) Speedway in 2011-12 and another at Lernerville (Pa.) Speedway in 2012.

His only two career starts with the World of Outlaws Late Models came at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway, a track he owns, in the summer of 2007 and 2008.

Dave Blaney (Hartford Township, Ohio)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 508 Starts / 94 Wins

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 2 Starts / Best Finish: 16th

Another versatile talent, the elder Blaney brother has an extensive NASCAR Cup Series career (473 races) to go along with his 1984 USAC Silver Crown title and prestigious 1995 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series championship. A 2014 inductee to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, Dave made two appearances with the World of Outlaws Late Models throughout his career.

His late model debut came on June 26, 2004 at Sharon Speedway, a track which he owns. He ended up 16th that night and returned to a late model four years later when he made his most recent appearance at Delaware International Speedway.

Rick Eckert (York, Pennsylvania)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 1 Start / Best Finish: LCS

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 618 Starts / 37 Wins

A legend on the World of Outlaws Late Model trail, Eckert owns the record for most feature starts in series history at 618. His 37 victories rank sixth on the all-time wins list and he’s a perennial top five candidate in every other major statistical category. At 54 years old, Scrub is still a consistent contender with The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet, proving that with his runner-up result at this year’s $50,000-to-win USA Nationals at Cedar Lake (Wisc.) Speedway.

His lone attempt with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series came way back in 1989, when a then 24-year old Rick drove his father Junior Eckert’s No. 0 against The Greatest Show on Dirt at Lincoln (Pa.) Speedway just down the road from his home in York.

Ken Schrader (Fenton, Missouri)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 5 Starts / 1 Win

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 16 Starts / Best Finish: 8th

A two-time USAC champion in the 1980’s and longtime NASCAR Cup Series star (763 races), Schrader is one of seven drivers on this list to have won in either of the two premier series. His lone win with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars came during the third season, when he won at Tri-City (Ill.) Speedway on August 22, 1980.

Contesting 16 events with the World of Outlaws Late Models from 2004-2011, Schrader’s one and only top ten with the series came in an eighth-place finish at Ohsweken Speedway on June 18, 2009.

Billy Pauch (Frenchtown, New Jersey)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 84 Starts / 2 Wins

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 1 Starts / Best Finish: 18th

A northeastern legend in the modified ranks, Pauch has accomplished his fair share of success in other ranks as well. On October 8, 1994, Pauch won his first-career World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series race driving the Zemco No. 1Z and established a then world record at the Syracuse (N.Y.) Mile circling the track in 24.825 seconds at an average speed of 144.590 MPH. He won again on June 4, 1996 at Rolling Wheels (N.Y.) Raceway Park, this time beating legends Andy Hillenburg and Steve Kinser. In his 84 series starts, Pauch was a top-ten runner (44) in more than half of his appearances.

His only shot at the World of Outlaws Late Models came on June 30, 2005 at his home track of Bridgeport (N.J.) Speedway. Pauch transferred out of the Last Chance Showdown to finish 18th in the 50-lap feature.

John Garvin Jr. (Sarver, Pennsylvania)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 3 Starts / Best Finish: 23rd

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 12 Starts / Best Finish: 12th

The 38-year old local to Lernerville Speedway made his first two of three World of Outlaws Sprint Car starts at the 4/10th-mile oval in 2016 and 2018. His most recent feature start with the series came at Volusia (Fla.) Speedway Park on February 9, 2020, when he drove his No. J4 into the DIRTcar Nationals finale.

A 12-time starter with the World of Outlaws Late Models, Garvin’s best run with the series came at his home track of Lernerville on June 27, 2013, when finished 12th-from-23rd in the first preliminary night of the crown jewel Firecracker 100.

Brett Hearn (Sussex, New Jersey)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 1 Start / Best Finish: 30th

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 1 Start / Best Finish: 23rd

One of the greatest competitors in Super DIRTcar Series history, Hearn has amassed more than 100+ wins with the series and collected the most championships in history with seven crowns. The New Jersey native has also racked up just one start with each the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models to find his way on this list.

Hearn’s only sprint car start came on October 8, 1983 at the Syracuse Mile, where he finished 30th in a race won by Doug Wolfgang. Then 22 years later on August 15, 2005, Hearn’s only career late model attempt took place at Lebanon Valley (N.Y.) Speedway in a 23rd-place finish.

Dave Murdick (Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 1 Attempt / Best Finish: LCS

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 4 Attempts / Best Finish: LCS

Another Lernerville Speedway local on the list, all five of Murdick’s attempts with the World of Outlaws came at his home track. He first attempted the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup with the sprint cars on July 29, 1997, which was won by Mark Kinser. Most recently, Murdick contested both the 2009 and 2010 Firecracker 100 for the late models, but missed out on feature action.

David Scott (Garland, Pennsylvania)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 2 Starts / Best Finish: 25th

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 33 Starts / Best Finish: 3rd

More of a fender ace, Scott’s best effort with the World of Outlaws Late Models came back on June 26, 2004 at Ohio’s Sharon Speedway, when finished third behind Davey Johnson and Mike Balzano. Just two months ago in September, Scott scored another top five with the late models at Thunder Mountain (Pa.) Speedway; this coming in fourth-from-15th behind legends Scott Bloomquist, Brandon Sheppard and Darrell Lanigan.

In 2000, he competed twice with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, both times at Lernerville Speedway. He finished 27th on May 16 and 25th on July 25th’s rendition of the Silver Cup driving a No. 3D machine.

Charlie Swartz (Ashland, Kentucky)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – ? Starts / Best Finish: 6th (PTS)

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 7+ Starts / Best Finish: 3rd

A participant in the inaugural season for the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series in 1978, Swartz finished sixth in the standings behind five of sprint car racing’s most heralded legends including Steve Kinser, Rick Ferkel, Bobby Allen, Doug Wolfgang and Jack Hewitt.

Also competing in the first chapter of World of Outlaws Late Model Series history, Swartz raced late models in 1988 and 1989. A consistent top-ten finisher, Swartz’s best result came on August 10, 1989, finishing third at Cedar Lake Speedway behind Donnie Moran and Kevin Gundaker.

John Vandenberg (Oskaloosa, Iowa)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 3 Starts / Best Finish: 10th

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 4 Starts / Best Finish: 11th

While he’s a member of this elite group, Vandenberg is actually the only driver in history to qualify for, let alone finish top ten, in both the Knoxville Nationals for sprint cars and late models; and he did it in the same year in 2004. That night on August 14, 2004 marked his career-best effort with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, a tenth-place finish in the No. V10.

With the World of Outlaws Late Models, Vandenberg drove a No. 5M entry to his career-best 11th-place result on May 14, 2005 at Butler (Mich.) Motor Speedway. Nowadays, John is living in Oskaloosa down the road from Knoxville as a UPS driver and helps coach his son, Carter, in the modified ranks.

Larry Wight (Phoenix, New York)

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars – 5 Starts / Best Finish: 9th

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models – 15 Starts / Best Finish: 12th

Lightning Larry, a modified ace known for picking up a steering wheel with anything attached to it, is the 14th and final driver to highlight this incredible list. Of his five starts with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Wight’s best run came with a pair of ninth-place finishes at Fulton (N.Y.) Speedway on July 23, 2014 and October 6, 2018, both in his Gypsum Express No. 99L.

In 15 starts with the World of Outlaws Late Models, the New York native mustered a career-best effort of 12th at Brewerton (N.Y.) Speedway on August 24, 2010, a year in which he contested nine different features with The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet.

Who do you think is the next versatile star that joins this elite group of double duty drivers?