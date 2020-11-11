Highland Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 join forces for Bi-State Late Model Battle!

St. Louis, MO (November 11th, 2020) Highland Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 have reached an agreement to create a more competitive Super Late Model field at each track. There is no doubt the number of Super Late Models in the area has decreased significantly over the last 5 plus years. Therefore, the two tracks have agreed to form the Bi-State Late Model Battle and the two tracks will alternate racing Super Late Models. They will mostly alternate weekly, however there are weeks where a track may not be racing or may have sprint car events in which one track or the other would have back to back or several events in a row.

There will be a dual track championship point fund for the Bi-State Late Model Battle. This will encourage drivers to compete at both tracks. The Bi-State Late Model Battle will be DIRTcar sanctioned Super Late Models as they have been for many years at both tracks and therefore will follow DIRTcar rules.

More information will be released in the near future. Highland Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 both race on Saturday nights from Spring till late Summer/Early Fall.

Highland Speedway is located at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Highland, Illinois. Visit their website at www.highlandspeedway.com or find Highland Speedway on Facebook. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is located in Pevely, Missouri. Visit their website at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or find Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Facebook.