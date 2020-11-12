Dennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up at Charlotte; Finishes Fourth in WOOLMS Point Standings!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team made the trek to both The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina and East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama from November 4-8 for a lucrative stretch of Super Late Model racing. Things kicked off in Charlotte with a pair of midweek World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series events that made up the ‘Last Call.’ Last Wednesday in the $12,000 to win opener, Dennis timed in eighth fastest in Group A during qualifying and ran second in his loaded heat race. After rolling off from the inside of the fifth row in the 50-lap feature event, Dennis steered his XR1 Rocket Chassis past seven different competitors en route to a sterling runner-up performance behind only race winner Brandon Overton!

Another $12,000 top prize was up for grabs at the 4/10-mile speedplant on Thursday night in the WOOLMS grand finale. Dennis clicked off the seventh quickest lap in Group B during time trials prior to placing third in his stacked heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout then started the 50-lapper from the outside of the seventh row, but was caught up in an incident and eventually retired with damage in the twenty-sixth position. Despite the troubles, Dennis was awarded fourth in the final version of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series point standings.

The action then quickly turned to EAMS over the weekend for the 46th edition of the ‘National 100,’ which boasted a $15,000 paycheck. On Saturday during preliminary action, Dennis posted the fourth fastest time in Group A during the qualifying session and later finished fourth in his heat race. He then started Sunday evening’s 100-lap headliner from the outside of the fifth row and quickly moved up to the third spot. Unfortunately, rear-end issues on his #28 machine caused him to retire from the ‘National 100’ after only 69 circuits and relegated Dennis to a disappointing eleventh place showing. Full results from both Charlotte and Phenix City can be found online at www.woolms.com and www.eamsdirt.com.

With 89 events in the books so far in 2020, Dennis Erb Racing will enter the final two races of their season this upcoming weekend (November 13-14) at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi. The annual running of the ‘Magnolia State Cotton Pickin 100’ will be held at “The Mag” this weekend and two separate programs for the Super Late Models will be held. A $4,000 winner’s check will be on the line in Friday’s 30-lap weekend opener, while Saturday’s 70-lap finale will boast a $12,000 windfall.

Dennis has enjoyed several strong runs at Magnolia Motor Speedway throughout the years including in the 2015 edition of the ‘Cotton Pickin 100’ where he led laps 63-75 before winding up third and on the podium of the 100-lapper behind only $20,000 winner Morgan Bagley and runner-up Dale McDowell. More information on the season-ending doubleheader at the Magnolia State oval can be located online by clicking on www.magnoliadirt.com.

