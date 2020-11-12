Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV

– Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative schedule for 2021 finds the usual wide variety of racing, plus the introduction of a new class to the Weekly Racing Series that kicks off the season on April 3.

Also in 2021, an expanded number of Weekly Racing Series events will be produced for television on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Action will begin on March 27 with an Open Test and Tune, one week before the Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener. ULMA Late Models will be in the spotlight with a $1,000-to-win opening-night main event.

“It’s sure to be an exciting season with something for everyone. While there could be some adjustments, we’re happy to put the tentative schedule out there for everyone to begin planning for 2021,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

The Weekly Racing Series includes 14 events, from opening night through the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship on Aug. 28 crowns division champions. Along with the ULMA Late Models, USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods the Weekly Racing Series will welcome USRA Stock Cars to the slate for the first time.

Another first at Lucas Oil Speedway will occur next Oct. 7-9 with the Inaugural Summit USRA Nationals. The three-day show will include Modifieds, B-Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Tuners.

The 29th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com, featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA, is set for its traditional Memorial Day Weekend dates, May 27-29. The event was not held in 2019 due to storm damage and was postponed to a one-night show in July in 2020 in a pandemic-related rescheduling.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and MLRA returns next July 17 for the 15th annual CMH Diamond Nationals. The Lucas Oil MLRA also has two other scheduled appearances – April 9-10 for the 8th annual MLRA Spring Nationals and Sept. 4 for the 2nd annual Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial.

A special Thursday Night Thunder edition of the Weekly Racing Series is set for July 1. Kids’ Night at the Races plus Fireworks will include the annual Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway during intermission.

The tentative schedule of events produced for MAVTV Motorsports includes: April 9-10 (MLRA Spring Nationals – MLRA Late Models, USRA Mods and Stock Cars); May 15 (Weekly Racing Series); May 27-29 (Show-Me 100 – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/MLRA and USRA Mods); June 12 (Weekly Racing Series); July 17 (Diamond Nationals – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/MLRA, USRA Mods and Stock Cars); Aug. 7 (USMTS Show-Me Shootout – USMTS Mods, USRA B-Mods and Stock Cars); Sept. 4 (MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial for MLRA Late Models, B-Mods, Stock Cars); Sept. 16-18 – Jesse Hockett Memorial (ASCS Sprint Cars, WAR Sprints); Sept. 24-25 – (Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals); Oct. 8-9 (USRA Nationals).

A new Weekly Racing Series payout schedule also was announced. ULMA Late Models will pay $750 to win, $100 to start, USRA Modifieds $750 to win and $100 to start with increases throughout the field, USRA B-Mods $500 to win and $75 to start with increases throughout the field and USRA Stock Cars $500 to win and $75 to start. Extra money will go to feature winners on a rotating basis of the four classes. Full pay scale can be seen under the driver page on the website.

Some other schedule highlights include:

Drag boats: Four drag boat racing events on Lake Lucas, sanctioned by the Kentucky Drag Boat Association – May 14-16 (KDBA Drag Boat Opener), June 12-13 (KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas), July 31-Aug. 1 (KDBA Racing) and Sept. 3-5 (11th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals). All four of the drag boat events will be featured on MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Open-wheel: Open-wheel action returns to the dirt track twice, starting May 1 with the 10th annual Open Wheel Showdown for the ASCS Warrior/Red River Region Sprints, POWRi Midgets and WAR Sprints. The 11th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial is set for Sept. 16-18 for ASCS Sprint Cars and WAR Sprints.

Off road: On the Off Road course, the Kansas City Off Road Racing Association is set to bring Side-by-Sides and UTV racing on Aug. 21. Additional Off Road events are still in discussion and those dates could be released in the near future.

Top Mods: The nation’s premier modified drivers return for the United States Modified Touring Series’ 12th annual Show-Me Shootout on Aug. 7.

Guest classes: There are also appearance by guest classes during the Weekly Racing Series throughout the season – Pure Stocks on April 17 and June 19, Midwest Mods May 22 and July 10 and Show-Me Vintage Racers on July 31.

Bull riding: The Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com will be in front of the dirt-track grandstand June 25-26.

Pro Pulling: The popular Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League returns for the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals, Sept. 24-25 at the dirt track.

Monster Trucks to finish: The traditional season-ending program again will be the O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Truck Show-Eve of Destruction, next Oct. 23.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY 2021 SCHEDULE (Tentative)

March 27 – Open Test & Tune

April 3 – Weekly Show No. 1-Weekly Championship Series Spring Opener (Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, B-Mods with $1,000-to-win Late Models)

April 9-10 – 8th annual MLRA Spring Nationals (MLRA, Mod, SC)

April 17 – Weekly Show No. 2-$uper $aver $pecial Night (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods, Pure Stocks with $750-to-win B-Mods)

April 24 – Weekly Show No. 3-$5 Dollar Night (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods with $750-to-win Stock Cars)

May 1 – 10th annual Open Wheel Showdown (ASCS Warrior/Red River Region Sprints, POWRi Midgets, WAR Sprints)

May 8 – Weekly Show No. 4 (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods with $1,000-to-win Modifieds)

May 14-16 (Lake Lucas) – KDBA Drag Boat Spring Opener (Kentucky Drag Boat Association)

May 15 – Weekly Show No. 5 (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods with $1,000-to-win Late Models)

May 22 – Weekly Show No. 5 (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods, Midwest Mods with $750-to-win B-Mods)

May 27-29 – 29th annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com:

May 27 – 8th annual Cowboy Classic (LOLMDS/MLRA, Mods)

May 28 – The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson (LOLMDS/MLRA, Mods)

May 29 – 29th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com (LOLMDS/MLRA, Mods)

June 6 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

June 12-13 (Lake Lucas) – KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas (Kentucky Drag Boat Association)

June 12 – Weekly Show No. 7 Midseason Championships (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods with $750-to-win Stock Cars)

June 19 – Weekly Show No. 8 (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods, Pure Stocks with $1,000-to-win Modifieds)

June 25-26 – Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com (Amped Up Productions)

July 1 – Weekly Show No. 9 Thursday Night Thunder Kids’ Night at the Races plus Fireworks (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods with $1,000-to-win Late Models sponsored by Rains Ice)

July 3 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

July 10 – Weekly Show No. 10-Veterans and Military Appreciation Night (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods, Midwest Mods with $750-to-win B-Mods)

July 17 – 15th annual CMH Diamond Nationals (LOLMDS/MLRA, Mod, SC)

July 24 – Weekly Show No. 11 (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods with $750 to win Stock Cars)

July 31 – Weekly Show No. 12-Fan Appreciation Night (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods, Show-Me Vintage Racers with $1,000-to-win Modifieds)

July 31-Aug. 1 (Lake Lucas) – Drag Boat Racing (Kentucky Drag Boat Association)

Aug. 7 – 12th annual USMTS Show-Me Shootout (USMTS, B-Mods, SC)

Aug. 14 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Aug. 21 (Off Road track) – Kansas City Off Road Racing Association (Side-by-Sides, UTVs)

Aug. 21 – Weekly Show No. 13-Public Safety Appreciation Night at the Races (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods with $1,000-to-win Late Models)

Aug. 28 – Weekly Show No. 14-Rempfer Memorial Season Championship (LM, Mod, SC, B-Mods as class champions are crowned)

Sept. 4 – 2nd annual Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial (MLRA, B-Mods, Stock Cars)

Sept. 3-5 (Lake Lucas) – 11th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals (Kentucky Drag Boat Association)

Sept. 11 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Sept. 16-18 – 11th annual ASCS/WAR Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial (ASCS Sprint Cars, WAR Sprint Cars)

Sept. 24-25 – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals (Lucas Oil PPL)

Oct. 2 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Oct. 7-9 – Summit USRA Nationals (Modifieds, B-Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Tuners)

Oct. 16 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Oct. 23 – Monster Truck Show-Eve of Destruction (Monster Trucks, TBD)

For ticket questions or information for future events as Lucas Oil Speedway, or to inquire about gift certificates or season passes for the 2021 season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.