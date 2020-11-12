Home Uncategorized Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Kicks Off this Thursday

Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Kicks Off this Thursday

Mega Event Set to Roll at Magnolia Motor Speedway

Columbus, Mississippi (11/11/20) – Albeit almost two months later than originally scheduled, courtesy of September Tropical Storm Beta, the 2020 running of the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 finally comes to life this weekend at Magnolia Motor Speedway.

After seeing an Open Practice Session held on Thursday, November 12 there will be a complete $4,000-to-win/$300-to-start program on Friday, November 13 for the Super Late Models. On Saturday, November 14 the Super Late Model division will compete in a complete program that culminates with a $12,000-to-win/ $700-to-start, 70-lap finale.

Friday and Saturday night’s programs include a $200 Super Late Model Fast Time Award, courtesy of Ace Portable Buildings.

In 2019, Darrell Lanigan and Mike Marlar split Super Late Model wins in the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100.

While there isn’t an official entry list for the event, Super Late Model drivers from more than 15 states have tossed their names as likely entries into the weekend’s events. Expected entries include former champions of the event. Three-time and defending champion Mike Marlar along 2016 winner Chris Madden, 2015 victor Morgan Bagley, 2018 preliminary night winner Chris Ferguson are all expected.

Joining them is expected to be talented cast of national and regional racers, including Tyler Erb, Tim McCreadie, Cade Dillard, Dennis Erb Jr., Tanner English, Billy Moyer Jr., Spencer Hughes, Rusty Schlenk, Chad Thrash, Kenny Collins, Brian Rickman, Rick Rickman, Neil Baggett, Michael Arnold, Dane Dacus, Josh Putnam, Scott Dedwylder, Myles Moos, Jonathan Rowan, Ross Camponovo, Jamie Elam, Dalton Cook, Jay Scott, Austin Smith, Travis Ashley, Jason Rauen, B.J. Robinson, Dean Carpenter, and more.

Joining the Super Late Models on the weekend’s docket are big events for the Crate Racin’ USA Late Models, Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman, MSSS Three Star Tire and Auto Street Stocks, Ranch House Diner Factory Stocks, Eaton Clinic Modified Sportsman and Hot Shots (Saturday ONLY).

The Crate Racin’ USA Late Models will be competing for a $3,000 top prize. MSSS Three Star Tire and Auto Street Stocks will be competing for $2,000-to-win. Ranch House Diner Factory Stocks will be competing for $1,000-to-win, and Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman will race for $1,500-to-win. Eaton Clinic Modified Sportsman will be coming for $1,000-to-win. Hots Shots will compete on Saturday night only and will be battling for $200-to-win (up to 9 Cars), $300-to-win (10-15 Cars) or $500-to-win (16 plus Cars).

Super Late Model weekend entry fee $150
Super Late Models 8” Spoilers ONLY, Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.
Super Late Model Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350, Lucas 03 on all four corners anytime with a Hoosier 1600, Hoosier LM40, Lucas 06 right rear option in the feature only

NO TOLERANCE.

Friday Night Super Late Model Purse (30 Laps)
1)$4,000 2)$2,000 3)$1,000 4)$800 5)$700 6)$600 7)$500 8)$450 9)$425 10)$400 11)$375 12)$350 13)$325 14-24)$300

$200 Super Late Model Fast Time from Ace Portable Buildings

Saturday Night Super Late Model Purse (70 Laps)
1)$12,000 2)$6,000 3)$3,500 4)$2,500 5)$2,000 6)$1,600 7)$1,500 8)$1,400 9)$1,300 10)$1,200 11)$1,100 12)$1,000 13)$900 14)$800 15)$750 16)$725 17-24)$700

 

$200 Super Late Model Fast Time from Ace Portable Buildings

Crate Racin’ USA Late Models will also be in action battling for $3,000-to-win/$200-to-start with a $100 Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The Mississippi Street Stock Series Three Star Tire and Auto Street Stock division will be headlined by a $2,000-to-win/$100-to-start with a $75 Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The Ranch House Diner Factory Stock division will be headlined by a $1,000-to-Win/$100-to-start with no Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman division will be headlined by a $1,500-to-Win/$100-to-start with a $25 Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The Eaton Clinic Modified Sportsman will take their shot at a $1,000-to-win/$100-to-start finale with no Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

 

Hots Shots will compete on Saturday night only and will be battling for $200-to-win (up to 9 Cars), $300-to-win (10-15 Cars) or $500-to-win (16 plus Cars).

Open practice begins Thursday, November 12 at 6:00 p.m. for all divisions.

Friday night will see preliminary action for the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ held. Super Late Models compete in a complete program that culminates with a $4,000-to-win/ $300-to-start feature. Crate Racin’ USA Late Models, MSSS Three Star Tire and Auto Street Stocks, Ranch House Diner Factory Stocks, Eaton Clinic Modified Sportsman and Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman will run their heat races.

B-Mains for all divisions will be contested on Saturday night along with a complete $12,000-to-win/ $700-to-start program for the Super Late Models, and a complete Hot Shots program. Last but not least, the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Championships feature events will be held for all divisions.

For more information the weekend, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

 

Anyone unable to attend can watch the action live with a subscription at FloRacing.com.

PURSES, PRICES, and RACE FORMAT BASED ON 2 DAY SHOW.

Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Event Fast Facts:
*Each competing team will receive one (1) complimentary pit voucher for their ATV/Side By Side/Pit Bike upon arrival at the track. Any other ATV/Side By Side/Pit Bike/etc will require the purchase of a $25 pass to be permitted in the pits.
*No Personal Vehicles will be permitted in the pits.
*All cars in all divisions must rent a transponder.
*Raceceivers are mandatory in all divisions.

Thursday, November 12 Schedule
Open Practice
Practice from 6pm till 9pm

 

Thursday Admission Prices
Grandstand Admission: FREE
Pit Admission: Adults $20
Three Day Pit Passes Adults $90

Friday, November 13 Schedule
2:00 p.m.: Pit gates open
5:00 p.m.: Grandstands open
6:30 p.m.: Driver’s meeting
7:00 p.m.: Hot Laps
8:00 p.m.: Qualifying & Racing Action

Friday Night Super Late Model Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, 30-Lap Feature, Crate Racin’ USA Late Model Qualifying Races, MSSS Three Star Tire and Auto Street Stock Qualifying Races, Ranch House Diner Factory Stocks Heat Races, Eaton Clinic Modified Sportsman Qualifying Races, and Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman Heat Races.

Friday Admission Prices
Friday Grandstands Admission: Adults $25
Friday Children 10 & under free.
Two Day Adult Grandstand Pass: $45

Friday Pit Admission: Adults $35
Friday Children 6-10 $25 Children 5 and Under Free
Two Day Adult Pit Pass: $70

Saturday, November 14 Schedule:
1:00 p.m.: Pit gates open
2:30 p.m.: Grandstands open
4:00 p.m.: Driver’s meeting
5:00 p.m.: Hot Laps
6:00 p.m.: Racing

Saturday Night Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Main Event Night
Super Late Model qualifying, heat races, B-Mains, and 70-Lap Feature

Hot Shot Heat Races, B-Mains for All Divisions and Features

Saturday Admission Prices
Saturday Grandstands: Adults $30
Saturday Children 6-10 $5. Children 5 & under free
Saturday Pit Admission: Adults $40
Saturday Children 6-10 $30 Children 5 & under free

 

 

