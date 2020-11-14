Home Dirt Late Model News Tim McCreadie Tops Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Opener

Tim McCreadie Tops Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Opener

Dirt Late Model News
Tim McCreadie – Robert Holman photo


Championship Night Set for Saturday at Magnolia Motor Speedway

Columbus, Mississippi (11/13/20) – Over 170 racecars crammed into the pits at Magnolia Motor Speedway on Friday evening for the opening round of the 2020 edition of the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100.

Thirty-four Super Late Models went into battle in the $4,000-to-win opener, and Tim McCreadie overtook polesitter Billy Moyer Jr. halfway through the feature en route to his first win at the 4/10-mile oval.

“Early in the race he (Billy Moyer Jr.) was in the spot where I wanted to be on the track, but as the race went on my groove really came in. I know this race has been around for a long time, and I’ve been wanting to get here, but until this year it just didn’t work out schedule wise,” McCreadie said in Victory Lane. “This is a brand-new car so it’s pretty great to debut it with a win. We’ll tweak on it and get ready for tomorrow.”

Moyer Jr., Mike Marlar, Chris Madden and Spencer Hughes completed the Top-5 finishers.

Thirty-two Mississippi Street Stock Series (MSSS) competitors were on hand, and French Camp, Mississippi driver, Shelby Sheedy set fast time in qualifications. T.J. Herndon, Shay Knight, and Jamie Sudduth scored heat race wins.

Kosciusko, Mississippi’s Brett White made his return to Magnolia Motor Speedway and set fast time over the 39 Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Sportsman competitors. White then won the first heat race to earn the pole position for Saturday’s $1,500-to-win feature. Other heat winners were Morgen Lambert, Tyler Burgess, and Cody Chism.

With 30 Crate Racin’ USA Late Models in the pits, Evan Ellis set fast time in qualifications. The Plantersville, Mississippi racer won his heat race and will start on the pole position in Saturday’s $3,000-to-win main event. He’ll be joined on the front row by Alabama’s Jeremy Shaw. Randall Beckwith won the third heat race.

Johnny Pannell from Baldwyn, Mississippi won the opening Ranch House Diner Factory Stock heat race, while Bryant Fortner and Scooter Ware added heat wins. Twenty-six drivers were in action in the division.

Rusty Duncan and Shane Stephens scored respective heat wins in Modified Sportsman competition.

The weekend draws to a close on Saturday as B-Mains for all divisions will be contested along with a complete $12,000-to-win/ $700-to-start program for the Super Late Models, and a complete Hot Shots program. Last but not least, the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Championships feature events will be held for all divisions.

The Ranch House Diner Factory Stocks ($1,000-to-win), Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman ($1,500-To-Win), Three Star Tire & Auto Mississippi Street Stock Series ($2,000-to-win), Eaton Clinic Modified Sportsman ($1,000-to-win)zs and Crate Racin’ USA Late Models ($3,000-to-win) all share the night’s spotlight. Additionally, Hots Shots will compete on Saturday night only and will be battling for $200-to-win (up to 9 Cars), $300-to-win (10-15 Cars) or $500-to-win (16 plus Cars).

Super Late Model weekend entry fee $150
Super Late Models 8” Spoilers ONLY, Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.
Super Late Model Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350, Lucas 03 on all four corners anytime with a Hoosier 1600, Hoosier LM40, Lucas 06 right rear option in the feature only

NO TOLERANCE.

Saturday Night Super Late Model Purse (70 Laps)
1)$12,000 2)$6,000 3)$3,500 4)$2,500 5)$2,000 6)$1,600 7)$1,500 8)$1,400 9)$1,300 10)$1,200 11)$1,100 12)$1,000 13)$900 14)$800 15)$750 16)$725 17-24)$700

 

$200 Super Late Model Fast Time from Ace Portable Buildings

For more information the weekend, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Event Fast Facts:
*Each competing team will receive one (1) complimentary pit voucher for their ATV/Side By Side/Pit Bike upon arrival at the track. Any other ATV/Side By Side/Pit Bike/etc will require the purchase of a $25 pass to be permitted in the pits.
*No Personal Vehicles will be permitted in the pits.
*All cars in all divisions must rent a transponder.
*Raceceivers are mandatory in all divisions.

Saturday, November 14 Schedule:
1:00 p.m.: Pit gates open
2:30 p.m.: Grandstands open
4:00 p.m.: Driver’s meeting
5:00 p.m.: Hot Laps
6:00 p.m.: Racing

Saturday Night Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Main Event Night
Super Late Model qualifying, heat races, B-Mains, and 70-Lap Feature

Hot Shot Heat Races, B-Mains for All Divisions and Features

Saturday Admission Prices
Saturday Grandstands: Adults $30
Saturday Children 6-10 $5. Children 5 & under free
Saturday Pit Admission: Adults $40
Saturday Children 6-10 $30 Children 5 & under free

 

 

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Jack Sullivan and Scott Bloomquist Lead the Way in Cotton Pickin’ Magnolia State Prelims
  2. Darrell Lanigan Leads the Way in Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Opener
  3. Chris Ferguson Wins Thrilling Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Opener
  4. Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Early Entry Deadline this Saturday
  5. Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Kicks Off this Thursday
  6. Clanton and Alberson Pace Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Prelims
jdearing

Latest articles

Collen Winebarger & Jason Wolla take Friday Duel in the Desert wins!

IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News jdearing - 0
Modified A-Feature 1 Finish Start Driver Points 1 3 Collen Winebarger (C9) Corbett, Or. 2 2 Eddie Belec (3B) Arvada, Co. 3 8 Kyle Brown (21K) Madrid, Ia. 100 4 13 Scott Bloomquist (0) Mooresburg, Tn. 99 5 6 Jesse Sobbing (99) Malvern, Ia. 98 6 14 Johnny Saathoff (96J) Beatrice, Ne. 97 7 11 Jason Hilliard (07) Cache, Ok. 96 8 10 Bobby...
Read more

Tim McCreadie Tops Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Opener

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Championship Night Set for Saturday at Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, Mississippi (11/13/20) – Over 170 racecars crammed into the pits at Magnolia Motor Speedway on...
Read more

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.. wins USCS Battle at the Beach World Finals preliminary at Southern Raceway on Friday

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Milton, FL- November 13, 2020 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. won Friday night's USCS Battle at the Beach night #1 with a last lap pass...
Read more

Grant Grabs Western World Sprint Prelim

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
San Tan Valley, Arizona (November 13, 2020).........Between Justin Grant and Tyler Courtney, each driver entered Friday night's AMSOIL USAC CRA / USAC Southwest Sprint...
Read more
Previous articleRicky Stenhouse, Jr.. wins USCS Battle at the Beach World Finals preliminary at Southern Raceway on Friday
Next articleCollen Winebarger & Jason Wolla take Friday Duel in the Desert wins!

Related articles

Dennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up at Charlotte; Finishes Fourth in WOOLMS Point Standings!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team made the trek to both The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina and...
Read more

Rocket1 Racing Adds 7th Owners Title to World of Outlaws Late Model Dynasty

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
TITLE TOWN: Richards & Rocket1 Extend Dynasty with Seventh World of Outlaws Owners Championship The Winningest Car Owner in World of Outlaws Late Models History...
Read more

Highland Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 join forces for Bi-State Late Model Battle!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
St. Louis, MO (November 11th, 2020) Highland Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 have reached an agreement to create a more competitive...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Jack Sullivan and Scott Bloomquist Lead the Way in Cotton Pickin’ Magnolia State Prelims
  2. Darrell Lanigan Leads the Way in Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Opener
  3. Chris Ferguson Wins Thrilling Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Opener
  4. Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Early Entry Deadline this Saturday
  5. Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Kicks Off this Thursday
  6. Clanton and Alberson Pace Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Prelims

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 11, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative schedule for 2021 finds the usual wide variety of racing, plus the introduction of...
Read more

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more

Zack Dohm scores Bluegrass Nationals win with Jackie Boggs tribute car design!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Bluegrass Nationals 10/31/20 Feature 1. Zack Dohm 2. Dustin Linville 3. Scott James 4. Devin Gilpin 5. Tyler Carpenter 6. Derek Fisher 7. Justin Ratliff 8. Freddie Carpenter 9. Brandon Fouts 10. Tommy Bailey 11. Dennis Roberson 12....
Read more

O’Neil spooks Scott, Chisholm haunts Jackson at 81 Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Another star-studded field of USRA Modified and USRA B-Mod racers gathered at the 81 Speedway Saturday for the second night of the three-round Modster...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: