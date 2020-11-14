Tim McCreadie Tops Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 Opener



Championship Night Set for Saturday at Magnolia Motor Speedway



Columbus, Mississippi (11/13/20) – Over 170 racecars crammed into the pits at Magnolia Motor Speedway on Friday evening for the opening round of the 2020 edition of the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100.

Thirty-four Super Late Models went into battle in the $4,000-to-win opener, and Tim McCreadie overtook polesitter Billy Moyer Jr. halfway through the feature en route to his first win at the 4/10-mile oval.

“Early in the race he (Billy Moyer Jr.) was in the spot where I wanted to be on the track, but as the race went on my groove really came in. I know this race has been around for a long time, and I’ve been wanting to get here, but until this year it just didn’t work out schedule wise,” McCreadie said in Victory Lane. “This is a brand-new car so it’s pretty great to debut it with a win. We’ll tweak on it and get ready for tomorrow.”

Moyer Jr., Mike Marlar, Chris Madden and Spencer Hughes completed the Top-5 finishers.

Thirty-two Mississippi Street Stock Series (MSSS) competitors were on hand, and French Camp, Mississippi driver, Shelby Sheedy set fast time in qualifications. T.J. Herndon, Shay Knight, and Jamie Sudduth scored heat race wins.

Kosciusko, Mississippi’s Brett White made his return to Magnolia Motor Speedway and set fast time over the 39 Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Sportsman competitors. White then won the first heat race to earn the pole position for Saturday’s $1,500-to-win feature. Other heat winners were Morgen Lambert, Tyler Burgess, and Cody Chism.

With 30 Crate Racin’ USA Late Models in the pits, Evan Ellis set fast time in qualifications. The Plantersville, Mississippi racer won his heat race and will start on the pole position in Saturday’s $3,000-to-win main event. He’ll be joined on the front row by Alabama’s Jeremy Shaw. Randall Beckwith won the third heat race.

Johnny Pannell from Baldwyn, Mississippi won the opening Ranch House Diner Factory Stock heat race, while Bryant Fortner and Scooter Ware added heat wins. Twenty-six drivers were in action in the division.

Rusty Duncan and Shane Stephens scored respective heat wins in Modified Sportsman competition.

The weekend draws to a close on Saturday as B-Mains for all divisions will be contested along with a complete $12,000-to-win/ $700-to-start program for the Super Late Models, and a complete Hot Shots program. Last but not least, the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Championships feature events will be held for all divisions.

The Ranch House Diner Factory Stocks ($1,000-to-win), Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman ($1,500-To-Win), Three Star Tire & Auto Mississippi Street Stock Series ($2,000-to-win), Eaton Clinic Modified Sportsman ($1,000-to-win)zs and Crate Racin’ USA Late Models ($3,000-to-win) all share the night’s spotlight. Additionally, Hots Shots will compete on Saturday night only and will be battling for $200-to-win (up to 9 Cars), $300-to-win (10-15 Cars) or $500-to-win (16 plus Cars).

Super Late Model weekend entry fee $150

Super Late Models 8” Spoilers ONLY, Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

Super Late Model Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350, Lucas 03 on all four corners anytime with a Hoosier 1600, Hoosier LM40, Lucas 06 right rear option in the feature only

NO TOLERANCE.

Saturday Night Super Late Model Purse (70 Laps)

1)$12,000 2)$6,000 3)$3,500 4)$2,500 5)$2,000 6)$1,600 7)$1,500 8)$1,400 9)$1,300 10)$1,200 11)$1,100 12)$1,000 13)$900 14)$800 15)$750 16)$725 17-24)$700

$200 Super Late Model Fast Time from Ace Portable Buildings

For more information the weekend, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Event Fast Facts:

*Each competing team will receive one (1) complimentary pit voucher for their ATV/Side By Side/Pit Bike upon arrival at the track. Any other ATV/Side By Side/Pit Bike/etc will require the purchase of a $25 pass to be permitted in the pits.

*No Personal Vehicles will be permitted in the pits.

*All cars in all divisions must rent a transponder.

*Raceceivers are mandatory in all divisions.

Saturday, November 14 Schedule:

1:00 p.m.: Pit gates open

2:30 p.m.: Grandstands open

4:00 p.m.: Driver’s meeting

5:00 p.m.: Hot Laps

6:00 p.m.: Racing

Saturday Night Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Main Event Night

Super Late Model qualifying, heat races, B-Mains, and 70-Lap Feature

Hot Shot Heat Races, B-Mains for All Divisions and Features

Saturday Admission Prices

Saturday Grandstands: Adults $30

Saturday Children 6-10 $5. Children 5 & under free

Saturday Pit Admission: Adults $40

Saturday Children 6-10 $30 Children 5 & under free

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com