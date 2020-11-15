Home Dirt Late Model News Michael Page lands $5,000 Boyd's win!

Michael Page lands $5,000 Boyd’s win!

Dirt Late Model News
Boyd’s Speedway
Ringgold, GA
September 14th, 2020

Schaeffer’s Fall Nationals
1. Michael Page
2. Randy Weaver
3. Donald McIntosh
4. Austin Smith
5. Heath Hindman
6. John Ownby
7. Todd Morrow
8. Justin Shipley
9. Landon Bagby
10. Casey Turman
11. Justin Owens
12. Dillon Tidmore
13. Andy Picklesimer
14. Matt Dooley
15. Stacy Boles
16. Craig Greer
17. Matthew Turner
18. Ronnie Johnson
19. Jordan Rodabaugh
20. Tommy Taylor
21. Joey Standridge
22. Mark Page
23. Craig Scott
24. Scott Shelton

