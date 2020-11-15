Mike Ruefer’s Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 100” November 2020 “Final Edition”

What a long strange trip this year has been my friends. Finally it’s almost great-fully over. Before long we can plan out our new adventures in 2021 and hopefully without all the hysterical drama that played out before our eyes this past season.

Many accolades and wholehearted appreciation go out to everyone in the Dirt Late Model sport to make it a roaring success even though many politicians tried their best to hold us back. I think we found our inner strength to persevere and have the best racing season we could all have.

Without further ado I might as well just jump right into my highlight of the Top 10.

The Best of the Best this year and all season long is #1 Rocket and Brandon Sheppard. From the sands of Arizona to the shores of Carolina and all points between he proved once again that he is the best and with the best team in Dirt Late Model Racing. Congratulations!

Our second place finisher is no slouch either. Jimmy Owens carried the Orange Spoiler in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and proved once again that Nightmares are real and hard to get rid of.

The best Victory Lane in America goes to Tim McCreadie, our thirds place finisher. T-Mac had a great year and brought a level of consistency to his roof pounding excitement.

If I can toot my own horn for a minute. The one of many things I like about the formula that’s used in the SLMP ranking is the opportunity to showcase regional drivers that have a very good year. Weekly and Regional Series racing is the heart and soul of the sport and the next three drivers show staying close to home can be very successful.

Coming in at #4 is Max Blair the Best in Pennsylvania. Year after Max gets it done. Next is #5 Travis Stemler the Michigan Hot Rod who makes a splash in the ranking with his highest finish ever. Next at #6 is Zack Dohm who is force to recon with wherever he races. Folks, these three drivers did a fantastic job!

The next three drivers are current stars and their futures will continue to be bright. Brandon Overton is one of the winningest drivers in the sport and finished in 7th. Ricky Weiss calls the lower 48 home during racing season and is one of the most consistent drivers you can find. He lands in 8th. Josh Richards has been on the biggest stage and is one of our biggest stars. He worked his way into the Top 10 and drove consistently to stay there and finished in 9th.

Last but not least is Dale McDowell. I love it when the older guys still teach the young guns a thing or two. Dale had another great year to go along with his Hall of Fame Career.

Folks, that’s enough for the trip this year. You can scroll through the rest and find your name or favorite driver. Agree or disagree but I can tell you there is no fuzzy math, just a complex Excel Spreadsheet that’s prone to human error. Just kidding. I actually take this real seriously. One little tidbit that I find interesting is the Top 10 drivers accounted for 116 Feature wins. According to the Great Coach Vince Lombardi, “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.” It pays the bills anyway.

The final event qualifier number for the year remained at 15 features. Since we lost most of March, all of April and didn’t get back going till May, I think 15 is a fair number for qualification. 150 drivers have met this threshold. All results are tracked via DirtonDirt. Without them and their attention to detail because they’re the best, I couldn’t do this and have this much fun.

With 1308 drivers tracked since January 1st, here is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 100” for November and final edition. It’s a strong list of the “Best of the Best” from around the country.

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jimmy Owens

3 Tim McCreadie

4 Max Blair

5 Travis Stemler

6 Zack Dohm

7 Brandon Overton

8 Ricky Weiss

9 Josh Richards

10 Dale McDowell

11 Ross Bailes

12 Jonathan Davenport

13 Ricky Thornton Jr.

14 Brian Shirley

15 Chris Madden

16 Bobby Pierce

17 Jason Feger

18 Tyler Erb

19 Michael Norris

20 Jared Miley

21 Shannon Babb

22 Gregg Satterlee

23 Shane Clanton

24 Ryan Unzicker

25 Jesse Stovall

26 Billy Moyer

27 Spencer Hughes

28 Frank Heckenast Jr.

29 Cade Dillard

30 Mike Marlar

31 Dennis Erb Jr.

32 Freddie Carpenter

33 Jimmy Mars

34 Devin Moran

35 Tyler Carpenter

36 Sam Seawright

37 Kyle Bronson

38 Kyle Strickler

39 Timothy Culp

40 Mason Zeigler

41 Tanner English

42 Payton Looney

43 Rick Eckert

44 Chris Ferguson

45 Ryan Gustin

46 B.J. Robinson

47 Kent Robinson

48 Chase Junghans

49 Donald McIntosh

50 Colten Burdette

51 Kyle Beard

52 Josh Rice

53 Cory Hedgecock

54 Darrell Lanigan

55 Steve Casebolt

56 Rusty Schlenk

57 Logan Martin

58 Chad Thrash

59 Chad Simpson

60 Michael Arnold

61 Michael Page

62 Tony Jackson Jr.

63 Gordy Gundaker

64 Jeremiah Hurst

65 Billy Moyer Jr.

66 Morgan Bagley

67 Ryan King

68 Mason Oberkramer

69 Ashton Winger

70 Devin Gilpin

71 Chad Finley

72 Earl Pearson Jr.

73 Tim Manville

74 Dan Stone

75 Johnny Scott

76 Josh Putnam

77 Cody Bauer

78 Chris Simpson

79 Hudson O’Neal

80 Wyatt Scott

81 David Scott

82 Jon Mitchell

83 Dustin Linville

84 Garrett Alberson

85 Shanon Buckingham

86 Ross Robinson

87 Neil Baggett

88 Terry Phillips

89 Scott Bloomquist

90 Mark Whitener

91 Dylan Yoder

92 Zack Mitchell

93 Steven Roberts

94 Scott James

95 Matt Cosner

96 Logan Roberson

97 Jason Covert

98 Rick Rickman

99 Michael Brown

100 Kyle Hardy

What is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking? The SLM Performance Ranking has its origins from the A-Team Ranking developed by Sam Holbrooks in 1996 and printed in “Behind the Wheel” and Late Model America.” The SLM Performance Ranking is a national ranking for Open Motor events that pay a minimum $2000 to win. Each driver who makes a feature event will earn a mathematical formula based rate built on performance, competition and durability. The final ranking is based on rate and logic rules that reward racing more. Nothing in the rate, rank or logic is subjective. It’s just all numbers, math and rules. The SLM Performance Ranking isn’t about who is best but who is having the best year. If you think that makes the driver “The Best” that’s ok with me.

Mike Ruefer

Photographer & Writer