Billy Moyer Jr. Records Pair of Podium Finishes at Magnolia



Billy Clanton Classic at Senoia Up Next



BATESVILLE, Ark. (11/17/20) – Billy Moyer Jr. drove his Nutrien Ag Solutions No. 21 Hass Horizontal/ Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Capital Race Car/ Clements Racing Engines Super Late Model to a pair of podium finishes over the weekend.

Friday night found Billy Moyer Jr. in action at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss. for the opening round of the Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100. Drawing 34 cars, Moyer Jr. followed up the third fastest time in his qualifying group with a 10-lap heat race victory.

Starting on the pole for the opening night feature, Billy shot out to an early race lead until a pair of cautions slowed his momentum. Trying to keep a charging Tim McCreadie at bay as he battled through lapped-traffic, Moyer Jr. surrendered the top spot near the halfway point. Holding off Mike Marlar late, Billy Moyer Jr. notched a runner-up finish behind McCreadie with Marlar, Chris Madden, and Spencer Hughes rounding out the Top-5.

“I didn’t have nothing for him,” said Moyer. “The start, I seen the strip down there. I could get the jump. I figured I’d get the jump as long as I didn’t buzz the tire because the front straightaway had a lot of grip down low. I was just trying to be wide without trying to wreck him to. That guy doesn’t get enough credit for all the races he’s won and the different types of sports. (Kyle) Larson’s a heck of a driver, but that guy right there doesn’t get near enough credit for the versatility he is.”

“He doesn’t run nobody over, so I didn’t want to put him in a yuke tire or nothing like that, so I was just trying to be wide. Then once he got by me, I don’t even know where he went. I couldn’t see him and I knew Marlar was probably on me. He’s a friend of mine too and I knew he wasn’t gonna rough you up. I just tried to not miss that bottom and go from there.”

The following night, Billy came in eighth fastest in his qualifying group before placing third in his heat race. Starting the $15,000-to-win A-Main in 12th, Moyer Jr. advanced through the field nine spots in the 70-lapper to register a third-place finish behind Chris Madden and Tim McCreadie. Chris Ferguson and Tyler Erb completed the Top-5 finishers.

“If I could’ve started up front, I might have had a shot to at least try (to race with Madden),” said Moyer. “I’m dang sure not gonna say I had something for ‘em. If I could have started in the first three rows, maybe won a heat, I might have could’ve got up there and at least diced a little, but I don’t think I’m on them guys’ level. At the end we weren’t bad.”

For more results from these events, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com.

Next up for Moyer Jr. is a trip to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Saturday, November 21 for the annual running of “Billy Clanton Classic.” A $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs in the Shaeffer’s Fall Nationals finale.

To learn more about these upcoming events, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Billy Moyer Jr. would like to thank all of his sponsors including Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Dyna-Gro Seed, Hass Horizontal, FK Rod Ends, Capital Race Cars, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Jack’s Auto Parts, Eibach Springs, Willy’s Carburetor & Dyno Shop, Imperial Motors, Lucas Oil, Wehrs Machine, Outerwears, Quickcar, XS Power Batteries, Fuel Safe, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bert Transmission, New Vision Graphics, Midwest Sheet Metal, Peterson Fluid Systems, Sweet Mfg., Wiles Driveshafts, Performance Bodies, Hoosier Tire South by Pup, Oakley Deatherage Opticians, Frankland Racing Products, Hooker Harness, Kluhsman Racing Components, Beyea Custom Headers, Strange Engineering, Bell Helmets, Accu-Force Shock Service, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Stealth Carburetors and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on the team please visit www.BillyMoyerJr.com .