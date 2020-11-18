Home Sprint Car & Midget News Entries Now Open For 2021 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented By...

Entries Now Open For 2021 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented By General Tire

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 18, 2020) With everything a go for the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, entries for the 2021 event are now open.

Car Count will not be restricted. Masks must be worn at all times when in the Pits and Grandstands.

Discounted entry is $150 and goes through Monday, December 21, 2020. Starting Tuesday, December 22, 2020, entry fees go up to $200. Entries will be accepted at the event. Each entry must include a W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be published or added to a qualifying night.

The 2021 entry blank is online at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453 and can be returned by mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. Teams can also enter by phone to (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT).

The 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 11-16, 2021, at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fan attendance is set to 25% capacity.

Reminder to all who attend that masks asks must be worn in such a manner as to completely cover the individual’s nose and mouth. Any Attendee with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed into the River Spirit Expo Center.

Fans not able to attend can watch online at http://www.FloRacing.com until the event switches over live on MAVTV and http://www.LucasOilRacing.tv on Saturday night.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 11-16, 2021

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Entry Information:

Early Entry ($150): November 18, 2020 – December 21, 2020

Late Entry ($200): December 22, 2022 – January 16, 2021

Entry Form is online at https://www.chilibowl.com.

Return Entries Via:

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

All entries must include a current W9

Entries will not be accepted via Social Media.

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2021

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

 

VIROC Champions: Christopher Bell (2020), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016)Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

 

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

