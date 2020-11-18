Rumble in Fort Wayne Falls to COVID

Surge of Positive COVID-19 Cases and Tighter Restrictions on Gatherings Prompts Decision

ROSSBURG, OH (Nov. 17, 2020) – Citing Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s retraction of the Stage 5 status of his reopening plan for the state (Executive Order 20-48) in combination with newly announced guidelines from the Allen County Department of Health, officials from the Rumble in Fort Wayne and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and Expo Center (ACWMC) have jointly announced a cancelation of this year’s 23rd annual event. The event had been scheduled for December 18 and 19.

“Our top priority is that of the well-being of our participants, staff and event attendees,” stated Rumble promoter Larry Boos. “We all share in the disappointment of this announcement, particularly at this late moment, but as we have said all along, some things are just beyond our control. Right now our focus needs to be on working together to get this unprecedented virus under control. Truthfully, we would be selfish to think any other way. This year, the actual race is going to be that of a collaborative effort to reach a victory of health and safety for all.”

All teams that have submitted pre-entries and pit pass requests for the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will receive a full refund within the next five days.

“The entire Rumble staff, as well as the ACWMC team appreciates the support and efforts extended this year under these unusual circumstances and looks forward to seeing that enthusiasm carry over to next year,” concluded Boos.

Indoor racing on the concrete floor of the massive War Memorial Expo Center will return December 17 and 18, 2021.