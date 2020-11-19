Home Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb Racing Wraps Up 2020 Season with Top Ten in Magnolia...

Dennis Erb Racing Wraps Up 2020 Season with Top Ten in Magnolia Opener

Dennis Erb, Jr.

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Dennis Erb Racing ventured to Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi on November 13-14 for the annual running of the ‘Magnolia State Cotton Pickin 100,’ which closed out their 2020 campaign.  The unsanctioned doubleheader at “The Mag” kicked off with a $4,000 to win program on Friday night.  Dennis Erb, Jr. laid down the quickest lap overall in qualifying to earn Fast Time honors and later ran second in his loaded heat race.  After starting fifth on the grid in the 30-lap sprint, Dennis ran inside of the top five through most of the contest before slipping back to seventh at the unfurling of the checkered flag.

On Saturday evening in the weekend and season finale, a $12,000 top prize was up for grabs for the ground-pounding Super Late Models.  Dennis posted the eleventh quickest lap in Group A during time trials prior to grabbing the fourth and final transfer spot through his heat race.  In the 70-lapper, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace had climbed up inside of the top ten before an incident with another competitor resulted in a bent tie-rod and a disappointing eighteenth place showing.  Full results from the season-ending ‘Magnolia State Cotton Pickin 100’ weekend can be accessed online at www.magnoliadirt.com.

In a crazy 2020 season that started back on January 3 at Vado (NM) Speedway Park and was shut down in the spring due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, Dennis and his #28 team wound up entering a total of ninety-one (91) events across seventeen (17) different states. Dennis was able to rack up three (3) feature victories, twenty-eight (28) Top Five finishes, and fifty-two (52) Top Ten efforts during the last eleven months of racing action. He also parlayed a strong year with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series to finish fourth in the final version of the national series point standings.

Dennis picked up a $15,000 top prize for his biggest win of the year in the Coors Light ‘Fall Classic’ at Whynot (MS) Motorsports Park on October 24. He also reached victory lane on the WOOLMS tour for a $10,000 payday on August 22 at Eriez (PA) Speedway. His first triumph of the season came during the DIRTcar Summer Nationals on July 26 when Dennis claimed a $5,000 victory at Clarksville (TN) Speedway.

In some of the most high-profile races of the 2020 season, Dennis performed very well on the big stage and in front of the bright lights and streaming cameras. He finished second in the $12,000 to win ‘Last Call’ opener at The Dirt Track (NC) at Charlotte, fourth in the $50,000 to win ‘Intercontinental Classic’ at Eldora (OH) Speedway, fourth in the $30,000 to win ‘Firecracker 100’ at Lernerville (PA) Speedway, and fourth in both $20,000 to win ‘Independence Day Spectacular’ shows at Cedar Lake (WI) Speedway. You can view results and read race recaps from the ’20 campaign by logging onto www.DennisErb.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

