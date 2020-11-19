Home Race Track News Iowa KNOXVILLE RACEWAY TO HOST NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES IN 2021

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY TO HOST NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES IN 2021

Race Track NewsIowaKnoxville Raceway
KNOXVILLE, IOWA – In the late 1800s, just 45 miles southeast of the state capitol in Des Moines, a small farming community in the unassuming town of Knoxville carved out a half-mile oval at the Marion County Fairgrounds for what was originally intended to be a horse racing facility.

In 1901, the facility staged what’s touted as the first automobile race at an Iowa fairground, and perhaps the country, featuring a pair of vehicles that were on display at the fair.

While the account of the day told a tale of a race that was “nothing remarkable,” the first chapter in the storied history of Knoxville Raceway was written.

Since then, Knoxville Raceway has become synonymous with sprint cars, an abundance of chapters have been recorded, while the venue and town have been affectionately designated as “The Sprint Car Capital of the World.”

Flash forward over a century from that 1901 summer to modern day as Knoxville Raceway and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will co-author a new adventure. NASCAR’s 3,400-pound purpose-built race trucks will take on the venerable dirt oval as NASCAR and sprint car fans come together for the Knoxville Raceway Corn Belt Weekend.

For the first time in its prestigious history, Knoxville Raceway will host a NASCAR National Touring Series event when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at the famed half-mile dirt oval on Friday night, July 9, 2021. The event will take place on the eve of the Corn Belt Clash, formerly the Corn Belt Nationals, non-winged sprint car race which will shift to Saturday, July 10.

Originally, the two-day non-winged event, featuring the USAC Sprint Car National Championship Series and POWRi War Sprints was scheduled for July 9 & 10. Now, the Corn Belt Clash will be moved solely to Saturday, July 10 and will continue to boast a $20,000 top prize for the sole non-winged sprint car event at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. The track’s 410 winged sprint cars series will also compete on July 10.

“With the help of NASCAR, Knoxville Raceway is ready to pen another chapter in the history that’s been created at the most legendary dirt track in the world,” said Knoxville Raceway’s Race Director John McCoy. “We’re honored by the faith NASCAR has placed in our facility and staff to raise the already high bar in delivering the best racing to our fans. We’re proud to join NASCAR in bringing Knoxville Raceway to a national television audience and to showcase what sprint car fans have known for generations. There’s no where like Knoxville.”

Tickets are now available to purchase online or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431. Suite availability, camping and parking information will be announced via the track’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms as it becomes available. Broadcast times and networks will be also be announced at a later date. To receive up-to-date information about the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway, visit our website.

The event will be promoted in cooperation with North Carolina-based Spire Holdings.

“Thrilled doesn’t quite capture what it means to have the opportunity to showcase what dirt racing fans all over the world already know – that Knoxville Raceway is the greatest and most prestigious dirt track in the world,” said Spire Holdings’ Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Joey Dennewitz. “Some of the most famous and accomplished race car drivers in the world have built their resumes on the hallowed dirt of Knoxville Raceway. We’re grateful to NASCAR and the Marion County Fair Board for helping us bring this vision to life.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. KNOXVILLE RACEWAY ANNOUNCES 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE
  2. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu visits St. Louis; Popular rookie is “very close to first win,” could happen at Gateway Motorsports Park
  3. NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES BOOKS FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH ELDORA SPEEDWAY; SUPER DIRTCAR SERIES BIG-BLOCK MODIFIEDS TO MAKE RETURN
  4. NASCAR brings Camping World Truck Series to Gateway Motorsports Park through 2020
  5. Saturday Schedule for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Gateway Motorsports Park
  6. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tackles Eldora’s high-banks on Wednesday, July 24
jdearing

Latest articles

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY TO HOST NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES IN 2021

Iowa jdearing - 0
KNOXVILLE, IOWA – In the late 1800s, just 45 miles southeast of the state capitol in Des Moines, a small farming community in the...
Read more

Dennis Erb Racing Wraps Up 2020 Season with Top Ten in Magnolia Opener

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Dennis Erb Racing ventured to Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi on November 13-14 for the annual running of the 'Magnolia State...
Read more

Several Drivers Advance World of Outlaws Win Records

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
ALL-TIME WINS: Several Drivers Advance Win Records Eight drivers advanced their rank, two earned their first win and the remaining three claimed meaningful victories CONCORD, NC...
Read more

Darrell Lanigan Reunites with Rocket Chassis for 2021 World of Outlaws Title Run

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WE MEET AGAIN: Lanigan Returns to Rocket Chassis for 2021 World of Outlaws Run with Viper Motorsports Three-Time World of Outlaws Champion Switching from Barry...
Read more
Previous articleDennis Erb Racing Wraps Up 2020 Season with Top Ten in Magnolia Opener

Related articles

Shiverfest Puts a Cap on the 2020 Season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News jdearing - 0
by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 31, 2020) - Midwest Performance & Power and Donnellson Tire & Service helped to present the 22nd Annual Shiverfest...
Read more

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY ANNOUNCES 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE

Iowa jdearing - 0
KNOXVILLE, IOWA – Knoxville Raceway has unveiled its tentative 2021 season schedule, headlined by the 60th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented...
Read more

Night 2 of the 9th Annual Fall Extravaganza Goes to Burgtorf, Aikey, Mueller, Carter, and Benischek

Iowa jdearing - 0
by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 10, 2020) - The second and final night of the 9th Annual Fall Extravaganza at the Pepsi Lee...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. KNOXVILLE RACEWAY ANNOUNCES 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE
  2. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu visits St. Louis; Popular rookie is “very close to first win,” could happen at Gateway Motorsports Park
  3. NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES BOOKS FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH ELDORA SPEEDWAY; SUPER DIRTCAR SERIES BIG-BLOCK MODIFIEDS TO MAKE RETURN
  4. NASCAR brings Camping World Truck Series to Gateway Motorsports Park through 2020
  5. Saturday Schedule for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Gateway Motorsports Park
  6. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tackles Eldora’s high-banks on Wednesday, July 24

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 11, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative schedule for 2021 finds the usual wide variety of racing, plus the introduction of...
Read more

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more

Zack Dohm scores Bluegrass Nationals win with Jackie Boggs tribute car design!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Bluegrass Nationals 10/31/20 Feature 1. Zack Dohm 2. Dustin Linville 3. Scott James 4. Devin Gilpin 5. Tyler Carpenter 6. Derek Fisher 7. Justin Ratliff 8. Freddie Carpenter 9. Brandon Fouts 10. Tommy Bailey 11. Dennis Roberson 12....
Read more

O’Neil spooks Scott, Chisholm haunts Jackson at 81 Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Another star-studded field of USRA Modified and USRA B-Mod racers gathered at the 81 Speedway Saturday for the second night of the three-round Modster...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: